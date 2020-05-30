Latest on worldwide spread of coronavirus

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
The number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits held above two million last week. Image by AP PHOTO

Health

Latest on worldwide spread of coronavirus

By AAP

May 30, 2020

2020-05-30 08:59:09

New York Mayor Bill de Blasio has outlined the first steps for reopening the United States’ most populous city, envisioning up to 400,000 people heading back to their workplaces, an easing of the lockdown that began in March.

DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

* More than 5.76 million people have been reported infected with the novel coronavirus globally and 355,880 have died, according to a Reuters tally as of 1536 GMT on Thursday.

EUROPE

* The coronavirus lockdown will ease next week for most of Britain’s population, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said.

* France will allow restaurants, bars and cafes to reopen from June 2, though with more restrictions in Paris than elsewhere.

* Russia’s capital city Moscow reported its lowest daily increase in infections since April 23, but some critics raised questions over some of Russia’s reported data.

* Spain’s Valencia region will progress to the next phase of a gradual exit from one of Europe’s strictest lockdowns.

* Sending children back to schools and day care centres in Denmark, the first country in Europe to do so, did not lead to an increase in coronavirus infections, according to official data, confirming similar findings from Finland.

AMERICAS

* The number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits held above two million last week for a 10th straight week amid job cuts by US state and local governments.

* A coronavirus quarantine will continue in Colombia’s capital Bogota until at least June 15.

* Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said he disagrees with the Bank of Mexico’s forecasts for a major recession caused by the pandemic and predicted that the economy will instead recover soon.

* Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has signed into law 60-billion-real ($A17 billion) of federal government aid to states and municipalities, but vetoed a section on public servants’ wages.

ASIA-PACIFIC

* China has room to stimulate the economy, but the government does not want to open the “floodgates”, Premier Li Keqiang said.

* Indonesia will continue to prescribe two anti-malaria drugs for coronavirus patients but monitor their use closely, a spokesman for Indonesia COVID-19 task force said.

* Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte approved a recommendation to ease the lockdown in the capital Manila from June 1.

* Australia will divert $A280 million in overseas aid this year to bolster the response of its closest neighbours to the pandemic.

MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

* Cases of community transmission of the coronavirus are growing in Africa, particularly in Ethiopia, and a new strategy for testing is needed to prevent this, the head of the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention said.

* Kenya’s small and medium businesses need urgent help to survive the economic slowdown, and many are at risk of shutting down by the end of June, the head of the central bank said.

* Namibia, which has so far recorded no coronavirus deaths, said it would within days further ease restrictions on social and economic activities.

* A bid round for nine oilfield licenses in Angola could be delayed by the coronavirus outbreak, the national petroleum regulator said.

ECONOMIC FALLOUT

* A gauge of global equity markets climbed on Thursday on optimism for a speedy economic recovery and a massive stimulus plan in Europe helped lift regional stocks and the euro.

* This year will be the worst for many world stock markets in nearly a decade at least.

* International tourism is set to fall by 70 per cent this year, marking the sector’s biggest slump since records began in the 1950s, United Nations World Tourism Organisation Secretary-General Zurab Pololikashvili told newspaper Handelsblatt.

* Britain’s economy is unlikely to recover fully in the next two to three years, a Bank of England policymaker warned.

* Germany’s economy is likely to shrink by 6.6 per cent this year, the Ifo Institute said.

* The number of people in France looking for jobs surged in April by 22.6 per cent to a record high, Labour Ministry data showed.

* The pandemic has prompted the United Nations to delay until late 2021 a crucial climate summit that had been scheduled for Britain this year.

Latest sport

rugby league

Tedesco helps get Roosters off the mark

A quicker game helped James Tedesco show off his best as the Sydney Roosters got their first win of the year with a 28-12 victory over South Sydney.

rugby league

Halves help Cowboys crush Titans 36-6

Scott Drinkwater and Jake Clifford have combined to help spark North Queensland's 36-6 NRL win over a hapless Gold Coast Titans on Friday night.

soccer

FFA boss says A-League hub will be in NSW

Dates and venues remain unknown but FFA chief executive James Johnson has revealed the A-League's isolation hub will be based in NSW.

rugby league

Morris yet to speak to Xerri after NRL ban

Cronulla coach John Morris is yet to hear from Bronson Xerri after the 19-year-old was provisionally suspended from the NRL for a positive sample.

cricket

Australia call for T20 World Cup delay

Cricket Australia chief executive Kevin Roberts says the organisation faces losing $80 million in funds this summer because of the coronavirus pandemic.

news

crime, law and justice

Bulgaria to lift travel ban on Palfreeman

Bulgaria says it will lift a ban that prevents Australian man Jock Palfreeman, convicted of murder in 2009 and released on parole, from leaving the country.

sport

rugby league

Tedesco helps get Roosters off the mark

A quicker game helped James Tedesco show off his best as the Sydney Roosters got their first win of the year with a 28-12 victory over South Sydney.

world

crime, law and justice

US prosecutors cite Damond in charging cop

Minneapolis prosecutor Mike Freeman has repeatedly referred to the Justine Damond case in announcing charges against fired officer Derek Chauvin.