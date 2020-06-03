Latest on worldwide spread of coronavirus

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
The relaxing of coronavirus lockdowns and restrictions are causing concerns about new infections. Image by EPA PHOTO

Health

Latest on worldwide spread of coronavirus

By AAP

June 3, 2020

2020-06-03 08:03:43

DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

* More than 6.22 million people have been reported infected with the coronavirus globally and 371,799 have died, a Reuters tally showed.

EUROPE

* Slovakia will undo more coronavirus restrictions from Wednesday, including opening indoor sports centres and pools, as the country with one of the world’s lowest death rates from the outbreak moves ahead with reopening.

* Russia will start giving patients its first drug approved to treat COVID-19 next week, its state financial backer told Reuters.

* Moscow residents can leave their homes to take a stroll for the first time in nine weeks on Monday under a partial easing of a tough lockdown regime.

* Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said he had tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

* WHO experts and a range of other scientists said on Monday there was no evidence to support an assertion by a high-profile Italian doctor that the coronavirus has been losing potency.

* The European Union urged the United States to reconsider its decision to cut ties with the World Health Organisation over its handling of the pandemic.

AMERICAS

* In a single Brazilian state, some 2400 meat plant workers have caught the coronavirus, officials said.

* Eli Lilly and Co said first set of patients have been dosed in an early-stage trial to test its potential treatment for COVID-19, in the world’s first study of an antibody treatment against the disease.

* Brazil registered 16,409 new cases on Sunday, raising the total of infected cases to 514,849 in the second worst outbreak in the world after the United States.

* Colombia issued new measures to control the spread in three of its most affected cities, including the capital Bogota.

ASIA-PACIFIC

* Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday cited economic losses to justify his government’s decision to lift a lockdown despite rising infections and deaths, urging people to “live with the virus”.

* China reported the highest daily increase in coronavirus cases in nearly three weeks with 16 new infections discovered on May 31.

* Hong Kong has confirmed its first locally transmitted cases in more than two weeks, fuelling concerns over its spread as restrictions on movement are relaxed.

* South Korea’s Celltrion said its experimental treatment of COVID-19 demonstrated an up to 100-fold reduction in viral load of the disease in animal testing.

MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

* Nigeria will relax coronavirus restrictions on places of worship from Tuesday, the chairman of the presidential task force for COVID-19 said.

* Iran could face a second, stronger wave of infections if people ignore guidance and social distancing rules, health minister said.

* Turkey reopened restaurants, cafes and parks on Monday and lifted inter-city travel curbs.

* Egypt shortened a night curfew by one hour on Sunday as it recorded new highs in the daily increases in cases and deaths.

* Rwanda’s ministry of health on Sunday reported the East African nation’s first death caused by the new coronavirus.

ECONOMIC FALLOUT

* European manufacturers may be over the worst of a coronavirus-driven downturn, but Asia’s pain deepened in May due to a slump in global trade, surveys show.

* Japan’s government will submit to parliament early next week a second extra budget to fund a new $US1.1 trillion ($A1.6 trillion) stimulus package, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said.

* Hong Kong’s retail sales fell by 36.1 per cent in April from a year earlier, hammered by the new coronavirus that has sent many retailers to the brink of collapse.

* Germany is working on a stimulus package worth 75-80 billion euros ($A125-133 billion) to support economic recovery after the pandemic, weekly Bild am Sonntag reported.

Latest sport

Australian rules football

Lions' duo inducted in AFL Hall of Fame

Brisbane triple-premiership heroes Jonathan Brown and Simon Black have been inducted into the Australian Football Hall of Fame.

rugby league

Rooster Radley the victor at NRL Judiciary

Sydney Roosters forward Victor Radley has escaped a one-match ban after successfully challenging a grade-one dangerous throw charge at the NRL judiciary.

rugby league

Cowboys lose Taumalolo with knee blow

North Queensland superstar Jason Taumalolo has been ruled of the Cowboys' clash with Cronulla with a knee injury.

rugby league

McGregor makes his move with Clune at No.7

Under-fire St George Illawarra coach Paul McGregor has made the big call to blood Adam Clune at halfback and move Corey Norman to fullback against Canterbury.

rugby union

RA seeks Rugby Championship hub in Aust

Rugby Australia aims to host the entire Rugby Championship if the competition goes ahead, while further cost-cutting measures at headquarters are planned.

news

crime, law and justice

Arrested indigenous boy's family to speak

The NSW police boss admits the forceful arrest of an indigenous teen in a Sydney park could have been handled better, with the boy's family set to speak out.

sport

Australian rules football

Lions' duo inducted in AFL Hall of Fame

Brisbane triple-premiership heroes Jonathan Brown and Simon Black have been inducted into the Australian Football Hall of Fame.

world

civil unrest

US police shot as Trump pushes crackdown

US President Donald Trump has threatened to use the military to crack down on civil unrest as he derided local authorities for their response to the protests.