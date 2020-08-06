Latest on worldwide spread of coronavirus

DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

EUROPE

* Young people hitting nightclubs and beaches are leading a rise in fresh cases worldwide, with the proportion of those aged 15 to 24 infected rising three-fold in about five months, the World Health Organization says.

* Greece’s top scientific adviser has warned against complacency after the country reported its highest single-day increase in infections in weeks.

* Denmark should not allow nightclubs and music venues to reopen given a recent increase in cases and should pause relaxing of lockdown measures, its state epidemiologist says.

AMERICAS

* A bipartisan group of state attorneys general has urged the US to allow other companies to make Gilead Sciences’ COVID-19 treatment, remdesivir.

* COVID-19 is interrupting vaccination programs and frontline care for other diseases which risked wiping out years of health progress in the Americas, WHO says.

* US negotiations on a new round of coronavirus relief have begun to move in the right direction, though the two sides remain far apart.

* Venezuela capital Caracas’ largest produce market is at the centre of a worsening COVID-19 outbreak but cash-strapped merchants refuse to stop hawking food for starving residents.

ASIA-PACIFIC

* Vietnam has reported 28 new infections and two deaths but Hanoi lacks the rapid testing kits needed to continue mass screening amid a new outbreak.

MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

* The number of people who have died from the virus in Yemen has reached 500, although aid organisations say the death toll is probably much higher.

MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS

* The National Institutes of Health says it will launch two trials to evaluate antibody COVID-19 drugs and follow these up with trials for other experimental therapies in patients with the disease.

* Novavax Inc says its experimental COVID-19 vaccine produced antibodies against the coronavirus and appears to be safe, according to initial data.

* Brazilian officials say they can start making COVID-19 vaccines developed by British and Chinese researchers within a year.

ECONOMIC FALLOUT

* Expectations for second- and third-quarter corporate profits are deteriorating in Europe.

* Black-owned US businesses have failed at a disproportionately higher rate than those owned by whites during the pandemic, the New York Federal Reserve says.