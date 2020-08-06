Discover Australian Associated Press

Young people hitting beaches and nightclubs are being blamed for COVID-19 spikes worldwide. Image by REUTERS PHOTO

Health

Latest on worldwide spread of coronavirus

By AAP

August 6, 2020

2020-08-06 09:35:54

DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

EUROPE

* Young people hitting nightclubs and beaches are leading a rise in fresh cases worldwide, with the proportion of those aged 15 to 24 infected rising three-fold in about five months, the World Health Organization says.

* Greece’s top scientific adviser has warned against complacency after the country reported its highest single-day increase in infections in weeks.

* Denmark should not allow nightclubs and music venues to reopen given a recent increase in cases and should pause relaxing of lockdown measures, its state epidemiologist says.

AMERICAS

* A bipartisan group of state attorneys general has urged the US to allow other companies to make Gilead Sciences’ COVID-19 treatment, remdesivir.

* COVID-19 is interrupting vaccination programs and frontline care for other diseases which risked wiping out years of health progress in the Americas, WHO says.

* US negotiations on a new round of coronavirus relief have begun to move in the right direction, though the two sides remain far apart.

* Venezuela capital Caracas’ largest produce market is at the centre of a worsening COVID-19 outbreak but cash-strapped merchants refuse to stop hawking food for starving residents.

ASIA-PACIFIC

* Vietnam has reported 28 new infections and two deaths but Hanoi lacks the rapid testing kits needed to continue mass screening amid a new outbreak.

MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

* The number of people who have died from the virus in Yemen has reached 500, although aid organisations say the death toll is probably much higher.

MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS

* The National Institutes of Health says it will launch two trials to evaluate antibody COVID-19 drugs and follow these up with trials for other experimental therapies in patients with the disease.

* Novavax Inc says its experimental COVID-19 vaccine produced antibodies against the coronavirus and appears to be safe, according to initial data.

* Brazilian officials say they can start making COVID-19 vaccines developed by British and Chinese researchers within a year.

ECONOMIC FALLOUT

* Expectations for second- and third-quarter corporate profits are deteriorating in Europe.

* Black-owned US businesses have failed at a disproportionately higher rate than those owned by whites during the pandemic, the New York Federal Reserve says.

Latest sport

rugby league

NRL to investigate Bennett over bubble

The NRL will look into a report claiming South Sydney master coach Wayne Bennett broke the league's bubble by visiting a restaurant in Sydney's inner-west.

Australian rules football

Demons coach calls for Gawn protection

Melbourne coach Simon Goodwin says his captain Max Gawn should get more protection from umpires, saying the star ruck is a target for AFL opponents every game.

Australian rules football

Melbourne trounce hapless Adelaide in AFL

Melbourne defeated Adelaide by 51 points in Wednesday night's AFL match at Adelaide Oval.

Australian rules football

Miers stars as Geelong down Kangaroos

Gryan Miers has booted four goals to help Geelong defeat North Melbourne by 33 points in their round-10 AFL clash at the Gabba.

soccer

Roar draw seals Phoenix's A-L finals spot

Wellington Phoenix have secured their place in the A-League finals with a game to spare after coming back from a goal down to draw 1-1 with Brisbane Roar.

news

politics

Lockdown sparks supply chain crisis talks

Business chiefs have expressed fears the Victorian government's harsh six-week coronavirus lockdown could affect national supply chains.

world

disaster and accident

Beirut toll rises to 135, port arrests

Lebanon's government has ordered the detention of port officials in Beirut, after a massive explosion in a stockpile of dangerous chemicals.