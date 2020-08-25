Discover Australian Associated Press

The number of coronavirus infections in India has crossed the three million mark. Image by EPA PHOTO

Health

Latest on worldwide spread of coronavirus

By AAP

August 25, 2020

2020-08-25 00:30:06

DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

EUROPE

* European Trade Commissioner Phil Hogan has apologised again for attending an event in his native Ireland that may have breached COVID-19 regulations but the EU says he won’t heed calls to resign.

* Former Ukrainian prime minister Yulia Tymoshenko has tested positive for coronavirus and is in serious condition with a fever.

* The UK’s chief medical officers say children should return to school after the summer holidays, warning that missing out on their education poses much bigger risks to them than catching COVID-19.

* Germany should temporarily ban private parties, several MPs suggest, after the country’s coronavirus infections reached a four-month high.

AMERICAS

* Peruvian officials have condemned the owner of a nightclub after at least 13 people died as partygoers tried to flee a party raided by police because it violated coronavirus restrictions.

* Donald Trump has accused members of the “deep state” at the Food and Drug Administration of working to slow testing of COVID-19 vaccines until after the November US presidential election.

* The scale of the COVID-19 pandemic in Mexico is “under-represented” and “under-recognised” and testing is limited, the World Health Organization says.

ASIA-PACIFIC

* The number of coronavirus infections in India has crossed the three million mark with 69,239 new cases reported on Sunday.

* Australia has recorded a further 17 coronavirus deaths but infections in the hard-hit state of Victoria are slowing.

* South Korea has reported its highest daily rise in cases since early March.

MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

* Saudi public sector employees will return to on-site work on August 30, further relaxing coronavirus restrictions.

MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS

* The World Health Organisation says children aged 12 and over should wear masks under the same conditions as adults, while children between six and 11 should wear them on a risk-based approach.

* Around 1500 volunteers equipped with face masks, hand disinfectant and tracking gadgets have attended an indoor concert in Germany on Saturday as part of a study to simulate how coronavirus spreads.

ECONOMIC IMPACT

* Chinese Premier Li Keqiang says the country’s economy could grow this year despite the impact of the pandemic.

* Effective unemployment in Australia will climb above 13 per cent by the end of September, Treasurer Josh Frydenberg says.

* German Labour Minister Hubertus Heil is seeking to extend by one year the period during which the state will pay a supplement for people put on reduced work hours.

Australian rules football

Magpies snare important AFL win over North

Levi Greenwood has made a successful return from a long-term knee injury as Collingwood beat North Melbourne by 30 points at the Gabba.

Australian rules football

Tigers' Lynch found not guilty at tribunal

Richmond forward Tom Lynch has been found not guilty of striking Essendon's Michael Hurley at the AFL tribunal.

Australian rules football

AFL sheds jobs amid further financial pain

There will be significant job losses at the AFL after the league announced its restructure in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

soccer

Victory back inexperienced Brebner in A-L

Melbourne Victory have backed inexperienced coach Grant Brebner to lead the A-League powerhouse through a massive rebuild.

Australian rules football

AFL players open to extended 2021 season

AFL Players Association boss Paul Marsh says footballers are willing to consider an expanded 2021 season if it means receiving their full pay next year.

politics

Vic Libs feel the heat on branch stacking

Branch-stacking allegations have been levelled against members of the Victorian Liberals, but the party's deputy leader is standing by his colleagues.

world

politics

Navalny likely poisoned, says Germany

A spokesman for German Chancellor Angela Merkel says Alexei Navalny, a longtime critic of Vladimir Putin, was likely poisoned and needs protection.