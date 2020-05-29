Latest on worldwide spread of coronavirus

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Coronavirus deaths have passed 100,000 in the United States, according to a tally by Reuters. Image by AP PHOTO

Health

Latest on worldwide spread of coronavirus

By AAP

May 29, 2020

2020-05-29 10:00:59

The novel coronavirus has killed more than 100,000 people in the United States, according to a Reuters tally, even as the slowdown in deaths encouraged businesses to reopen and Americans to emerge from more than two months of lockdowns.

DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

* More than 5.6 million people have been reported infected with the novel coronavirus globally and 350,599 have died, according to a Reuters tally, as of 1448 GMT on Wednesday.

EUROPE

* France’s coronavirus death toll rose by less than 100 for the seventh day running on Wednesday and the number of confirmed cases climbed modestly, indicating the worst could be over.

* France, Italy and Belgium acted to halt the use of hydroxychloroquine to treat patients suffering from COVID-19, amid questions about the safety of the generic anti-malaria drug.

* President Vladimir Putin said Moscow, the epicentre of Russia’s outbreak, had succeeded in preventing what he called the worst-case scenario as the city looked to easing lockdown soon.

* Poles will be allowed to go outside without protective masks from May 30 and cinemas, theatres and gyms will reopen on June 6, as part of a steady lifting of restrictions.

* Switzerland unveiled plans to reopen borders to all its neighbours except Italy and to allow larger public gatherings.

AMERICAS

* Most Brazilians support stricter social distancing measures to combat the pandemic, according to a survey by pollster Datafolha, as the country wrestles with the world’s second-largest outbreak.

* Mexico registered 501 new deaths from the coronavirus on Tuesday, its biggest single-day increase in fatalities yet.

ASIA-PACIFIC

* Two children who are the first suspected cases in South Korea of a rare, life-threatening syndrome linked with the new coronavirus, are recovering following treatment, health authorities said.

MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

* The number of coronavirus cases in the six Gulf Arab states doubled in less than a month to surpass 200,000 on Wednesday, according to a Reuters tally.

* Sudan said three jailed members of former leader Omar al-Bashir have contracted the coronavirus.

* The number of coronavirus cases in Zimbabwe has more than doubled to 132 over the past 24 hours, a government spokesman said.

* South Africa’s mining industry has so far recorded 320 coronavirus cases, as underground mines prepare to ramp up output when Africa’s most industrialised economy eases lockdown next week.

* Saudi Arabia will begin easing restrictions on movement and travel this week and aim to lift the curfew completely — with the exception of the holy city of Mecca — from June 21.

ECONOMIC FALLOUT

* Economic activity declined sharply across the United States over the past several weeks, according to a Federal Reserve report released on Wednesday.

* Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s cabinet approved a new $US1.1 trillion ($A1.7 trillion) stimulus package that includes significant direct spending, to stop the coronavirus pandemic pushing the world’s third-largest economy deeper into recession.

* The European Union’s executive unveiled a 750 billion euro ($A1.2 trillion) plan to prop up economies hammered by the coronavirus pandemic.

* The profits of Europe’s biggest listed firms are expected to halve in the second quarter, as lockdowns across the continent triggered a massive recession, IBES data from Refinitiv showed.

* Brazil lost over 1 million jobs in March and April, a clear indication of the economic and social damage likely to be unleashed.

* India may need to inject up to $US20 billion ($A30 billion) into its state-owned lenders as their pile of soured assets is expected to double, sources told Reuters.

Latest sport

cricket

CA faces $80m-hit this summer: Roberts

Cricket Australia chief executive Kevin Roberts says the organisation faces losing $80 million in funds this summer because of the coronavirus pandemic.

rugby league

Eels flog Broncos as NRL returns to field

Parramatta have maintained their perfect start as the 2020 NRL season resumed with a comprehensive 34-6 win over Brisbane at Suncorp Stadium.

rugby league

New NRL TV broadcast deal confirmed

A revised broadcast deal for the NRL has been signed off by the Nine Network and Foxtel just hours before the resumption of the 2020 season.

cricket

WACA fume as CA snub Perth for India tour

Western Australian cricket officials have lashed the decision to overlook Optus Stadium for hosting one of Australia's four Tests against India this summer.

soccer

A-League plans to resume in July

The FFA, A-League clubs and the PFA have reached an agreement to restart the A-League season in July, pending the approval of broadcaster Fox Sports.

news

crime, law and justice

Bulgaria dismisses appeal over Palfreeman

Jock Palfreeman, who served more than 11 years behind bars in Sofia, says he is still trapped in Bulgaria despite an appeal against his parole being dismissed.

sport

cricket

CA faces $80m-hit this summer: Roberts

Cricket Australia chief executive Kevin Roberts says the organisation faces losing $80 million in funds this summer because of the coronavirus pandemic.

world

politics

No UK police action against PM's adviser

UK police will take no further action, finding the prime minister's adviser Dominic Cummings had breached coronavirus rules but that it had been minor.