AAP Newswire

Pagemasters

Medianet

Megaform

AAP Photos

Mediaverse

AAP Directories

AAP Studio
The latest snapshot of COVID-19 cases, measures and impacts. Image by AP PHOTO

Health

Latest snapshot of the coronavirus impact

By Sophie Moore

April 3, 2020

2020-04-03 18:07:41

LATEST NEWS ABOUT COVID-19:

NUMBERS

* Confirmed cases in Australia: 5,133. NSW is the worst hit with 2298.

* Australian deaths: 24 (10 in NSW, six in Vic, three in Qld, two in WA, two in Tas, one in ACT).

* Five of the dead were residents of a Sydney aged care home, Dorothy Henderson Lodge, nine had been on a cruise, including five from the Ruby Princess which docked in Sydney on March 19.

* The average daily increase in cases has been at nine per cent for the past three days, down from 25-30 per cent a week ago.

* Australia is the world leader in testing, at 1000 for every 100,000 people or about one per cent of the population, with a 1.9 per cent positive rate.

MEASURES

* Free child care for people still in paid work in a $1.6 billion package to childcare centres

* A $130 billion JobKeeper program to subsidise wages at $1500 a fortnight for six million workers, for up to six months. Parliament set to approve on Wednesday.

* So far, the federal government has committed $320 billion, or 16.4 per cent of gross domestic product, to combat the virus’ health and economic effects.

* More than 34,000 extra hospital beds have been made available from the private sector.

* Borders closed in Queensland, Tasmania, SA, NT and WA. Freight and essential travel excepted.

* Australians returning home from overseas must be quarantined for two weeks in hotels or other accommodation before being allowed home.

* Australians, excluding aid workers and compassionate cases, are banned from international travel.

* Gatherings of more than two people have been banned indoors or out.

* People flouting social distancing, isolation or quarantine orders face fines of $1000 or more in most states, up to $13,345 in Queensland.

* Western Australia has passed new laws with people who assault frontline workers including police, doctors and bus drivers can be jailed for up to 10 years and seven years for threats to do with coronavirus.

* People aged over 60 with chronic illness are discouraged from leaving their homes unless they need medical care.

* Doctors will be flown onto foreign cruise ships floating off NSW to test and evacuate patients needing urgent treatment.

* All elective surgery in public facilities put on hold.

* People will be able to access Medicare-funded online consultations.

* Still open: supermarkets, pharmacies, banks, public transport, some schools, hairdressers, petrol stations, postal and freight services, bottle shops, newsagents, retail shops. Restaurants restricted to take-away/delivery in most states.

* Closed: schools in Victoria and ACT, gyms, indoor sports venues, pubs, cinemas, nightclubs, casinos, places of worship, theme parks, auction houses, food courts in shopping centres, beauty therapy, tanning, waxing, nail salons, spas and tattoo parlours, galleries, museums, libraries, youth centres, community halls, clubs, RSL clubs, swimming pools, amusement parks, arcades, indoor and outdoor play centres, social sports that involve large groups, outdoor and indoor markets, outdoor playgrounds, outdoor gyms, skate parks.

* School holidays in Queensland, SA and WA also brought forward with only children of parents who have essential jobs allowed to stay.

KEY QUOTE

* “We’re racing against the clock right now. It’s devastating for Halls Creek … they’re beside themselves. It will shoot through the community,” – Yura Yungi Aboriginal Corporation chief executive Brenda Garstone on news a case had been detected in the remote, largely indigenous West Australian town. 

SPORT

* Wimbledon has been cancelled but the US Open is still on track to be played from August 24.

* The Tokyo Olympic Games have been rescheduled to begin July 23, 2021

* Golf courses shut in Victoria but other states defy Golf Australia’s advice to close.

* The AFL has secured a $500 million line of credit from banks so the league can continue operating through the coronavirus crisis.

* The AFL, NRL, A-league soccer, Super Rugby and netball competitions are postponed.

ECONOMICS

* The Australian share market closed lower, with the ASX200 down 1.98 per cent to 5,154.3 and the All Ordinaries down 1.93 per cent to close at 5,188.7.

* Moratorium on renters being evicted for the next six months. Commercial renters will see new measures on Friday.

* Major retailers have closed their bricks and mortar shops but continue to trade online.

* New Zealand has barred Australia’s big four banks from receiving dividends from their NZ subsidiaries

* Westpac economics predicts unemployment will not hit double figures

GLOBAL CORONAVIRUS

* Cases: at least 936,237

* Deaths: at least 47,249

* Recovered: at least 194,583

*Source: State and federal government updates and worldometer website at 1730 AEDT

