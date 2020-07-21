Latest snapshot of the coronavirus impact

LATEST DEVELOPMENTS

* Victoria has recorded 275 new COVID-19 cases, taking the state’s total to 5942, around 3000 of whom are active, with 31 in intensive care, 16 on ventilators. The death of a Victorian woman in her 80s took the national toll to 123.

* NSW confirmed 20 new cases, including a 30-year-old in intensive care. All are linked to three known clusters including the Bateman’s Bay Soldiers Club, or travellers in quarantine.

* Queensland has one new case and Tasmania is investigating a suspected infection which could be the island state’s first in two months.

* Premier Gladys Berejiklian has urged people in NSW to wear a mask if they can’t socially distance.

* She also ruled out moving the state’s border with Queensland south to stop traffic bottlenecks at border checkpoints, saying it should be moved further north instead.

* South Australia is to consider jail time for people breaching the state’s border restrictions.

* Federal parliament has been scrapped until August 24.

—

ECONOMICS

* Think tank The Australia Institute has released modelling showing more than half a million people will be thrown into poverty if JobSeeker is returned to its former amount.

* JobKeeper is likely to switch from a $1500 flat fortnightly rate to a tiered system, closer to worker’s pre-virus wages, Treasurer Josh Frydenberg has said.

* Small to medium-sized businesses will be able to access government-guaranteed loans of $1 million, up from a previous cap of $250,000, benefiting about 3.5 million extra companies.

—

SPORT

* The AFL is in talks with Tasmania and the Northern Territory to host matches due to Victoria’s strict quarantine but a deal has yet to be struck.

—

KEY DATES

* July 22 – From midnight, residents of metropolitan Melbourne and in the Mitchell Shire must wear a face mask or covering when leaving their homes.

* July 23 – The treasurer will hand down his economic and fiscal update, which will contain the government’s response to a Treasury review of JobKeeper and the enhanced JobSeeker dole payment.

* July 31 – The earliest date Tasmania may open its borders to the mainland after delaying the move, previously planned for July 24.

* August 1 – Tentative date for WA to lift all remaining restrictions, except border closures and access to remote Aboriginal communities.

* August 19 – The date flagged for Victoria’s six-week lockdown to end at 11.59pm.

—

AUSTRALIAN CORONAVIRUS NUMBERS

* Australia’s total number of cases is now 12,069 with 3,551 active and 8395 recovered.

* The national death toll as of Monday is 123: NSW 49, Victoria 39, Tasmania 13, WA 9, Queensland 6, SA 4, ACT 3. (Two Queensland residents who died in NSW have been included in the official tolls of both states).

—

GLOBAL CORONAVIRUS NUMBERS

* Cases: at least 14,647,584

* Deaths: at least 608,987

* Recovered: at least 8,737,852

Data current as of 1700 AEST July 20, taking in federal government and state/territory government updates, Worldometer and Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Centre.