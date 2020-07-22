Discover Australian Associated Press

Magazine giant Bauer has closed eight of its best known titles amid the pandemic recession. Image by Dan Himbrechts/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Latest snapshot of the coronavirus impact

By AAP

July 22, 2020

2020-07-22 17:21:28

LATEST DEVELOPMENTS

* Three elderly women in Victoria – one aged over 100 – have died, taking the state death toll to 42 and the number of deaths nationwide to 126, as the state recorded 374 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday.

* There are now 3078 active cases in the state with 36 people in intensive care.

* NSW confirmed 13 new cases, including 10 linked to the Thai Rock Restaurant Outbreak in Wetherill Park. The Crossroads Hotel cluster has hit 50 cases.

* A young woman returning from Victoria has become Tasmania’s first COVID-19 case in two months.

* Results from a vaccine trial by Oxford University and pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca are very encouraging, Deputy Chief Medical Officer Nick Coatsworth has said, with the drug producing a protective immune response and appearing to be safe.

ECONOMICS

* JobKeeper will be extended until March but be reduced in two stages, falling from $1500 to $1200 a fortnight for fulltime workers after September 27, and to $1000 from January.

* For those working less than 20 hrs a week the rate will fall to $750 then $650.

* JobSeeker will also be extended but drop to $250 a week for a base unemployment benefit rate of $815 a fortnight. Mutual obligation will return from August 4 and asset tests from late September.

* RBA Governor Philip Lowe has urged the government to borrow more and boost public spending to to help the economy recover.

* Magazine publisher Bauer will axe eight of its most popular titles due to the coronavirus hit.

SPORT

* The ICC has postponed the Twenty20 World Cup until at least 2021 but Australia is still confident it will host the tournament.

KEY DATES

* July 22 – From midnight, residents of metropolitan Melbourne and the Mitchell Shire must wear a face mask or covering when leaving their homes. NSW will tighten border restrictions with Victoria.

* July 23 – The treasurer will hand down his economic and fiscal update, which will contain the government’s response to a Treasury review of JobKeeper and the enhanced JobSeeker dole payment.

* July 31 – The earliest date Tasmania may open its borders to the mainland after delaying the move, previously planned for July 24.

* August 1 – Tentative date for WA to lift all remaining restrictions, except border closures and access to remote Aboriginal communities.

* August 19 – The date flagged for Victoria’s six-week lockdown to end at 11.59pm.

AUSTRALIAN CORONAVIRUS NUMBERS

* Australia’s total number of cases is now 12,428 with 3,759 active and 8,543 recovered.

* The national death toll as of Tuesday is 126: NSW 49, Victoria 42, Tasmania 13, WA 9, Queensland 6, SA 4, ACT 3. (Two Queensland residents who died in NSW have been included in the official tolls of both states).

GLOBAL CORONAVIRUS NUMBERS

* Cases: at least 14,705,330

* Deaths: at least 609,955

* Recovered: at least 8,293,306

Data current as of 1700 AEST July 21, taking in federal government and state/territory government updates, Worldometer and Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Centre.

