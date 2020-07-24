Discover Australian Associated Press

Australian Federal Treasurer Josh Frydenberg delivered a federal budget update on Thursday. Image by Lukas Coch/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Latest snapshot of the coronavirus impact

By AAP

July 24, 2020

2020-07-24 17:45:00

LATEST DEVELOPMENTS

* A man in his 50s is among five Victorian deaths to the coronavirus on Thursday. 

* The state recorded 403 new cases, with 3,778 active, while NSW has 19 new infections including a person linked to the Thai Rock restaurant cluster who travelled to the Hunter region.

* Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews has announced $300 support payments for people undergoing virus testing who aren’t entitled to paid sick leave as they await their results.

* Meanwhile, a Victorian prison officer is facing disciplinary action after moonlighting as a security guard in the state’s bungled hotel quarantine program.

* NSW Police are seeking a Supreme Court order to stop a Black Lives Matter protest planned for Tuesday, citing infection concerns, with a decision expected on Friday.

ECONOMICS

* Australia has plunged more than $850 billion into debt and will be $184.5 billion in deficit by the end of this financial year, Treasurer Josh Frydenberg revealed in a special budget update. 

* Another 240,000 people are expected to be unemployed before Christmas with the rate expected to peak at 9.25 per cent.

* Victoria’s budget has been hit hard by both bushfires and the pandemic with the state expected to run a $7.5 billion deficit for the 2019/20 financial year and unemployment rising to nine per cent in the September quarter.

* The state government has injected over $9 billion into recovery so far. 

SPORT

* The AFL has rescheduled the round nine Carlton and Hawthorn clash at Perth’s Optus Stadium from next Thursday to Friday to give both teams an extra day of rest.

KEY DATES

* JULY 24 – Tasmania to decide if borders will open to some state’s on July 31.

* August 1 – Tentative date for WA to lift all remaining restrictions, except border closures and access to remote Aboriginal communities.

* August 19 – The date flagged for Victoria’s six-week lockdown to end at 11.59pm.

AUSTRALIAN CORONAVIRUS NUMBERS

* Australia’s total number of cases is now 13,305 with 4,397 active and 8,775 recovered.

* The national death toll as of Thursday is 133: NSW 49, Victoria 49, Tasmania 13, WA 9, Queensland 6, SA 4, ACT 3. (Two Queensland residents who died in NSW have been included in the official tolls of both states).

GLOBAL CORONAVIRUS NUMBERS

* Cases: at least 15,231,569

* Deaths: at least 623,443

* Recovered: at least 8,644,885

Data current as of 1730 AEST July 23, taking in federal government and state/territory government updates, Worldometer and Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Centre.

