Latest snapshot of the coronavirus impact

LATEST DEVELOPMENTS

* Another seven people aged in their 80s and 90s died in Victoria on Friday – five in aged care – breaking records for a second day and making it Australia’s deadliest state with 56 coronavirus deaths in total.

* The state recorded 300 new cases, with 3734 active and 41 people in intensive care, nine of those aged under 50.

* The military will help doorknock Victorians who test positive to ensure they’re aware of their diagnosis and contact tracing is completed within 24 hours of their results.

* NSW has closed three western Sydney schools for cleaning after four children were among its seven new cases on Friday. The state tested a record 36,169 people in the 24 hours to 8pm on Thursday.

* Meanwhile, Queensland recorded two new cases in hotel quarantine.

* National cabinet has flagged tightening freight movement and testing truckies as they unanimously agreed suppression of the virus – to zero community transmission – remains the goal over total elimination.

—

ECONOMICS

* Treasurer Josh Frydenberg has acknowledged Australians will be paying off the coronavirus debt for years to come but says the government will reject austerity for Raegan-era economics to drive recovery, he told the National Press Club on Friday.

—

SPORT

* AFL fixtures will have to be rejigged again after Tasmania decided to keep its borders shut to people travelling from Queensland. Meanwhile, Cairns is set to become a hub for at least two clubs for the next block of fixtures after round 12.

—

KEY DATES

* July 28 – From midnight, South Australians will not be allowed to return home from Victoria while caps will be re-imposed on family gatherings, funerals and weddings.

* August 7 – Tasmania will open a travel bubble with South Australia, Western Australia and the Northern Territory. A decision will also be made on including NSW, Queensland and ACT.

* August 15 – Tentative date for WA to lift all remaining restrictions, except border closures and access to remote Aboriginal communities.

* August 19 – The date flagged for Victoria’s six-week lockdown to end at 11.59pm.

—

AUSTRALIAN CORONAVIRUS NUMBERS

* Australia’s total number of cases is now 13,595 with 4681 active and 8927 recovered.

* The national death toll as of Friday is 140: NSW 49, Victoria 56, Tasmania 13, WA 9, Queensland 6, SA 4, ACT 3. (Two Queensland residents who died in NSW have been included in the official tolls of both states).

—

GLOBAL CORONAVIRUS NUMBERS

* Cases: at least 15,511,157

* Deaths: at least 633,396

* Recovered: at least 8,813,886

Data current as of 1730 AEST July 24, taking in federal government and state/territory government updates, Worldometer and Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Centre.