Latest snapshot of the coronavirus impact

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
CEO Aged and Community Services Australia Patricia Sparrow holds back tears in Melbourne, Monday. Image by Daniel Pockett/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Latest snapshot of the coronavirus impact

By AAP

July 28, 2020

2020-07-28 17:50:50

LATEST DEVELOPMENTS

* Australia has broken another infection record with 549 new cases on Monday, 532 in Victoria and the remaining 17 in NSW.

* Six more Victorians have died – including five aged care residents – with the casualties ranging in age from a man in his 50s to a woman in her 90s. The deaths take the state’s toll to 77 and the national figure to 161. 

* Almost one in 10 people infected in Victoria since April have been aged care residents or staff, representing more than 600 cases.

* Premier Daniel Andrews has warned if workplace transmission continue to rise he will shut down industries as he implored Victorians experiencing symptoms not to go to work.

* Orders requiring people to wear masks in public – and fines for those who don’t – do not breech human rights laws, authorities have confirmed, with businesses allowed to refuse entry to people not following the rules.

* The NSW government will offer stamp duty relief for first home buyers who will pay nothing on newly-built homes worth up to $800,000, before the concession reduces then phases out at properties worth $1 million.

* A union survey of aged care workers found only 16 per cent have been offered paid pandemic sick leave while one in three report not having enough hand sanitiser and gloves.

ECONOMICS

* Universities are set to plead for extra financial support when they face the COVID-19 Senate committee on Tuesday. 

* RBA Assistant Governor Chris Kent says the central bank can buy government bonds again if market conditions deteriorate significantly but this has not been required for several months.

KEY DATES

* July 28 – From midnight, South Australians will not be allowed to return home from Victoria while caps will be re-imposed on family gatherings, funerals and weddings.

* August 7 – Tasmania will allow travellers from South Australia, Western Australia and the Northern Territory. A decision will also be made on including NSW, Queensland and ACT.

* August 15 – Tentative date for WA to lift all remaining restrictions, except border closures and access to remote Aboriginal communities.

* August 19 – The date flagged for Victoria’s six-week lockdown to end at 11.59pm.

AUSTRALIAN CORONAVIRUS NUMBERS

* Australia’s total number of cases is now 14,935 with 5463 active and 9311 recovered.

* The national death toll as of Monday is 161: NSW 49, Victoria 77, Tasmania 13, WA 9, Queensland 6, SA 4, ACT 3. (Two Queensland residents who died in NSW have been included in the official tolls of both states).

GLOBAL CORONAVIRUS NUMBERS

* Cases: at least 16,424,021

* Deaths: at least 652,332

* Recovered: at least 10,052,673

Data current as of 1730 AEST July 27, taking in federal government and state/territory government updates, Worldometer and Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Centre.

Latest sport

Australian rules football

Tigers regain skipper for Dogs AFL clash

Richmond AFL coach Damien Hardwick has confirmed his skipper Trent Cotchin is fit to face the Western Bulldogs but key defender David Astbury remains sidelined.

Australian rules football

AFL cautions coaches over umpire criticism

The AFL has released a strongly-worded statement telling coaches to stop criticising umpires after Alastair Clarkson's explosive post-match press conference.

cricket

Aust to adapt if no red-ball prep: Warner

David Warner says it is possible Australia won't have any red-ball matches before their first Test against India but they just have to adapt to the situation.

golf

Australian Open golf postponed

The Australian Open golf championship won't be played this year as the COVID-19 pandemic forces organisers to look at dates early next year.

Australian rules football

Lions' McStay facing two-game AFL ban

Brisbane swingman Daniel McStay is facing a two-week AFL ban for making forceful front-on contact against Melbourne's Neville Jetta in last Sunday's clash.

news

health

Sydney venues shut over COVID, 14 cases

A gym in Sydney's King Cross has undergone a deep clean after a person attended a class and subsequently tested positive to COVID-19.

sport

Australian rules football

Tigers regain skipper for Dogs AFL clash

Richmond AFL coach Damien Hardwick has confirmed his skipper Trent Cotchin is fit to face the Western Bulldogs but key defender David Astbury remains sidelined.

world

politics

Pompeo, Esper host Aust delegation in DC

The AUSMIN talks in Washington DC between Australian and American defence and diplomatic leaders are expected to focus on China.