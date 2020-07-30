Latest snapshot of the coronavirus impact

LATEST DEVELOPMENTS

* Another nine people have died of coronavirus in Victoria, with the state’s death toll of 92 now higher than the rest of Australia’s fatalities combined. Seven of those who died were linked to aged care facilities.

* Victoria has recorded 295 new cases on Wednesday with 41 in intensive care. NSW has 19 – including two more in Port Stephens – while Western Australia has two. Queensland one, linked to two teenagers being investigated by police.

* Meanwhile, all positive Victorian cases will be doorknocked with 29 people referred to police so far for not being home when checked.

* Queensland’s Premier Annastacia Palasczuk failed to pre-warn her NSW counterpart she was shutting her state’s borders to Sydneysiders from Saturday.

* It comes after two infected 19-year-old women spent eight days among the community after allegedly lying on their travel declarations, returning to Queensland from Melbourne via NSW.

* The federal government will consider providing paid pandemic leave for all permanent, casual and contract staff forced to self-isolate due to the pandemic.

—

ECONOMICS

* The cost of living in Australia has fallen for only the third time on record with the annual inflation rate down – 0.3 per cent due to free childcare and cheaper petrol.

* The consumer price index was down 1.9 per cent in the June quarter, according to the ABS

—

SPORT

* The round-11 AFL clash between Melbourne and North Melbourne has been moved to Adelaide Oval.

* Melbourne’s two NBL clubs have suspended training after United players Mitch McCarron and Jo Lual-Acui tested positive.

* The NRL insists Queensland’s ban on Sydney residents will not affect the league’s travel exemptions.

—

KEY DATES

* August 1 – Queensland will shut its borders to Sydney travellers from 1am while NSW will tighten gym restrictions, with an on-site marshal required to enforce hygiene measures.

* August 7 – Tasmania will allow travellers from South Australia, Western Australia and the Northern Territory. A decision will also be made on including NSW, Queensland and ACT.

* August 15 – Tentative date for WA to lift all remaining restrictions, except border closures and access to remote Aboriginal communities.

* August 19 – The date flagged for Victoria’s six-week lockdown to end at 11.59pm.

—

AUSTRALIAN CORONAVIRUS NUMBERS

* Australia’s total number of cases is now 15,583 with 5788 active and 9,619 recovered.

* The national death toll as of Wednesday is 176: NSW 49, Victoria 92, Tasmania 13, WA 9, Queensland 6, SA 4, ACT 3. (Two Queensland residents who died in NSW have been included in the official tolls of both states).

—

GLOBAL CORONAVIRUS NUMBERS

* Cases: at least 16,899,597

* Deaths: at least 663,540

* Recovered: at least 10,462,821

Data current as of 1730 AEST July 29, taking in federal government and state/territory government updates, Worldometer and Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Centre.