Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.
Two more pop-up virus testing clinics have been set in Sydney's east over fears of another hotspot. Image by Dean Lewins/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Latest snapshot of the coronavirus impact

By AAP

July 30, 2020

2020-07-30 18:22:54

LATEST DEVELOPMENTS

* Another nine people have died of coronavirus in Victoria, with the state’s death toll of 92 now higher than the rest of Australia’s fatalities combined. Seven of those who died were linked to aged care facilities.

* Victoria has recorded 295 new cases on Wednesday with 41 in intensive care. NSW has 19 – including two more in Port Stephens – while Western Australia has two. Queensland one, linked to two teenagers being investigated by police.

* Meanwhile, all positive Victorian cases will be doorknocked with 29 people referred to police so far for not being home when checked.

* Queensland’s Premier Annastacia Palasczuk failed to pre-warn her NSW counterpart she was shutting her state’s borders to Sydneysiders from Saturday.

* It comes after two infected 19-year-old women spent eight days among the community after allegedly lying on their travel declarations, returning to Queensland from Melbourne via NSW. 

* The federal government will consider providing paid pandemic leave for all permanent, casual and contract staff forced to self-isolate due to the pandemic.

ECONOMICS

* The cost of living in Australia has fallen for only the third time on record with the annual inflation rate down – 0.3 per cent due to free childcare and cheaper petrol. 

* The consumer price index was down 1.9 per cent in the June quarter, according to the ABS

SPORT

* The round-11 AFL clash between Melbourne and North Melbourne has been moved to Adelaide Oval.

* Melbourne’s two NBL clubs have suspended training after United players Mitch McCarron and Jo Lual-Acui tested positive.

* The NRL insists Queensland’s ban on Sydney residents will not affect the league’s travel exemptions.

KEY DATES

* August 1 – Queensland will shut its borders to Sydney travellers from 1am while NSW will tighten gym restrictions, with an on-site marshal required to enforce hygiene measures.

* August 7 – Tasmania will allow travellers from South Australia, Western Australia and the Northern Territory. A decision will also be made on including NSW, Queensland and ACT.

* August 15 – Tentative date for WA to lift all remaining restrictions, except border closures and access to remote Aboriginal communities.

* August 19 – The date flagged for Victoria’s six-week lockdown to end at 11.59pm.

AUSTRALIAN CORONAVIRUS NUMBERS

* Australia’s total number of cases is now 15,583 with 5788 active and 9,619 recovered.

* The national death toll as of Wednesday is 176: NSW 49, Victoria 92, Tasmania 13, WA 9, Queensland 6, SA 4, ACT 3. (Two Queensland residents who died in NSW have been included in the official tolls of both states).

GLOBAL CORONAVIRUS NUMBERS

* Cases: at least 16,899,597

* Deaths: at least 663,540

* Recovered: at least 10,462,821

Data current as of 1730 AEST July 29, taking in federal government and state/territory government updates, Worldometer and Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Centre.

Latest sport

Australian rules football

Sidebottom to return for Magpies in AFL

Steele Sidebottom will return from AFL suspension against Fremantle but is no guarantee to captain Collingwood in Scott Pendlebury's absence.

tennis

World No.1 Barty withdraws from US Open

Australian tennis superstar Ashleigh Barty has pulled out of the US Open citing coronavirus concerns.

rugby league

Raiders duo cleared for Queensland travel

Canberra pair Josh Papalii and Joseph Tapine have been handed an exemption based on medical grounds to play NRL in Queensland without receiving the flu vaccine.

rugby league

Kiwi conversation likely for SBW on return

New Zealand face a challenge scheduling end-of-year Tests due to coronavirus restrictions but would be willing to welcome Sonny Bill Williams back to the fold.

NBA

Aussie stars face adversity in NBA bubble

Joe Ingles misses his family, Ben Simmons overcame a back injury, Aron Baynes was floored by COVID-19 and Patty Mills is suffering body aches.

news

economy, business and finance

Three Qld women charged over Vic travel

Three Queensland women will face court for dodging quarantine after returning to the Sunshine State from Melbourne while infected with COVID-19.

sport

Australian rules football

Sidebottom to return for Magpies in AFL

Steele Sidebottom will return from AFL suspension against Fremantle but is no guarantee to captain Collingwood in Scott Pendlebury's absence.

world

virus diseases

Latest on worldwide spread of coronavirus

The latest facts and figures on the coronavirus pandemic around the globe, as at 1745 AEST Thursday July 30.