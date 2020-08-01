Discover Australian Associated Press

Health

Latest snapshot of the coronavirus impact

By AAP

August 1, 2020

2020-08-01 18:00:07

LATEST DEVELOPMENTS

* Another eight Victorians have died and the state recorded 627 new cases on Friday, pushing its total cases above 10,000 and the national death toll to 197. 

* The remaining new cases are 21 in NSW, shutting down four more businesses for cleaning. Queensland has one, linked to a woman charged with illegally entering the state, with one in Western Australia.

* Among the fatalities were two men in their 50s, with four deaths linked to aged care homes.

* The high numbers mean the Melbourne and Mitchell Shire lockdown can’t be lifted on August 19, Victoria’s Premier Daniel Andrews said, adding further restrictions were possible.

* An alarming one in four positive cases were not at home when checked. More than 100 people have been referred to Victoria Police for breaking quarantine. Meanwhile, another 75 people refusing to wear masks have been fined.

* The state’s health authorities are mulling a New Zealand-style lockdown which would see all businesses except for essential services shut.

* All Australians should consider wearing face masks, the nation’s Deputy Chief Medical Officer Michael Kidd has said.

ECONOMICS

* 4200 Victorian workers have received $300 isolation payments while 12,600 businesses have received a $5000 grant.

* The share market suffered its worse day in five weeks due to a virus-linked record contraction in the US economy and Australia’s rising cases.

SPORT

* The AFL’s annual Dreamtime match between Richmond and Essendon will be played in Darwin for the first time this year, with further fixtures possible in the Northern Territory due to Melbourne’s COVID-19 restrictions.

KEY DATES

* August 1 – Queensland will shut its borders to Sydney travellers from 1am while NSW will tighten gym restrictions, with an on-site marshal required to enforce hygiene measures.

* August 3 – Face masks will be mandatory for all Victorians.

* August 7 – Tasmania will allow travellers from South Australia, Western Australia and the Northern Territory. A decision will also be made on including NSW, Queensland and ACT.

* August 15 – Tentative date for WA to lift all remaining restrictions, except border closures and access to remote Aboriginal communities.

AUSTRALIAN CORONAVIRUS NUMBERS

* Australia’s total number of cases is now 16,903, with 6726 active and 9980 recovered.

* The national death toll as of Friday is 197: NSW 49, Victoria 113, Tasmania 13, WA 9, Queensland 6, SA 4, ACT 3. (Two Queensland residents who died in NSW have been included in the official tolls of both states).

GLOBAL CORONAVIRUS NUMBERS

* Cases: at least 17,482,602

* Deaths: at least 676,835

* Recovered: at least 10,942,542

Data current as of 1730 AEST July 31, taking in federal government and state/territory government updates, Worldometer and Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Centre.

