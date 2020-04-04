Discover Australian Associated Press

date 2020-04-04

The latest snapshot of COVID-19 cases, measures and impacts. Image by AP PHOTO

Health

Latest snapshot of the coronavirus impact

By AAP

April 4, 2020

2020-04-04 18:16:31

LATEST NEWS ABOUT COVID-19:

NUMBERS

* Confirmed cases in Australia: 5,314, with around 650 recovered. NSW is the worst hit with 2,389 and about 650 people have recovered.

* Australian deaths: 28 (12 in NSW, seven in Vic, three in Qld, three in WA, two in Tas, one in ACT).

* The average daily increase in cases has been at seven per cent for the past three days, down from 25-30 per cent a week ago.

* Australia is the world leader in testing, at 1000 for every 100,000 people or about one per cent of the population, with a 1.9 per cent positive rate.

* The number of global coronavirus cases has passed one million.

MEASURES

* The federal government has committed $320 billion, or 16.4 per cent of gross domestic product, to combat the virus’ health and economic effects.

* Welfare recovery scheme robo-debt has been frozen for six months

* Social distancing rules have been eased to allow churches to organise Easter service broadcasts and webcasts

* Backpackers travelling to farms for fruit-picking and other jobs will be forced to self-isolate for 14 days to avoid spreading coronavirus

* Free child care for people still in paid work in a $1.6 billion package to childcare centres.

* A new health advisory group will develop a care plan for people with disabilities

* A $130 billion JobKeeper program to subsidise wages at $1500 a fortnight for six million workers, for up to six months. Parliament set to approve on Wednesday.

* NSW has announced $750 million worth of $10,000 grants to small businesses to help them stay afloat.

* Doctors have been flown onto foreign cruise ships floating off NSW to test and evacuate patients needing urgent treatment.

* Borders closed in Queensland, Tasmania, SA, NT and WA. A ‘hard’ border closure comes into effect in WA on Sunday.

* Australians returning home from overseas must be quarantined for two weeks in hotels or other accommodation before being allowed home.

* Australians, excluding aid workers and compassionate cases, are banned from international travel.

* Gatherings of more than two people have been banned indoors or out.

* People flouting social distancing, isolation or quarantine orders face fines of $1000 or more in most states, up to $13,345 in Queensland.

* People aged over 60 with chronic illness are discouraged from leaving their homes unless they need medical care.

* People will be able to access Medicare-funded online consultations.

* Still open: supermarkets, pharmacies, banks, public transport, some schools, hairdressers, petrol stations, postal and freight services, bottle shops, newsagents, retail shops. Restaurants restricted to take-away/delivery in most states.

* Closed: schools in Victoria and ACT, gyms, indoor sports venues, pubs, cinemas, nightclubs, casinos, places of worship, theme parks, auction houses, food courts in shopping centres, beauty therapy, tanning, waxing, nail salons, spas and tattoo parlours, galleries, museums, libraries, youth centres, community halls, clubs, RSL clubs, swimming pools, amusement parks, arcades, indoor and outdoor play centres, social sports that involve large groups, outdoor and indoor markets, outdoor playgrounds, outdoor gyms, skate parks.

KEY QUOTE

* “The only numbers I have total faith in are the Australian numbers, frankly, because we have the highest testing rate in the world,” –  Chief Medical Officer Brendan Murphy believes the number of worldwide cases – which just topped a million – could be as high as 10 million. 

SPORT

* Tasmania has shut down all racing events for the next month

* Wimbledon has been cancelled but the US Open is still on track to be played from August 24.

* The Tokyo Olympic Games have been rescheduled to begin July 23, 2021

* Golf courses shut in Victoria but other states have defied Golf Australia’s advice to close.

* The AFL, NRL, A-league soccer, Super Rugby and netball competitions are postponed.

ECONOMICS

* The S&P/ASX200 benchmark index fell 1.68 per cent to close at 5067.5 while the All Ordinaries index dropped 1.58 per cent to 5,106.9, giving up all the day’s early gains.

* Moratorium on renters being evicted for the next six months. To be finalised next week.

* Retail spending surged 0.5 per cent in February to $27.8 billion on the back of early panic buying with greater gains expected for March. 

* Westpac has revised down its forecast for a rise in the unemployment to nine per cent.

GLOBAL CORONAVIRUS

* Cases: at least 1,016,372

* Deaths: at least 53,238

* Recovered: at least 213,132

*Source: State and federal government updates and worldometer website at 1730 AEDT

