Latest snapshot of the coronavirus impact

LATEST DEVELOPMENTS

* Another three Victorians and one NSW man have died, bringing the national death toll to 201.

* Victoria has recorded 397 new cases on Saturday.

* Other new cases are 17 in NSW, one in Queensland, one in SA and one in the NT.

* Among the fatalities recorded on Saturday are two men and a woman in their 80s and a woman in her 90s.

* The NT case is a woman who arrived on a flight from Melbourne. She is the partner of a Darwin man who tested positive on Friday.

* A NSW duo sent packing after trying to cross into South Australia during the week have been arrested in Adelaide.

* Victorian anaesthetists are calling on the state government to enforce ‘fit testing’ for personal protective equipment because of concerns that not enough is being done to protect health workers from catching coronavirus.

* There are 49 new “mystery” cases in Victoria, taking suspected community transmission to nearly 2000 cases.

* Victoria’s chief health officer has said a New Zealand-style lockdown is being explored, involving all businesses closing down except for essential services.

* The NT government plans to employ an extra 100 frontline health workers to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic. The extra staff will help border screening of passengers arriving from interstate and manage people in supervised quarantine.

* A pub in southwest NSW and its licensee have copped fines for failing to comply with COVID-19 heath orders. A popular venue on Sydney’s Northern Beaches has been forced to shut after hosting a COVID-positive patron.

—

SPORT

* Collingwood is the latest AFL club to be fined for breaches of the competition’s coronavirus protocols. The Magpies self-reported a breach by coach Nathan Buckley and assistant Brenton Sanderson, who played a tennis match with two people outside the club’s travel “bubble”.

—

KEY DATES

* August 3 – Face masks will be mandatory for all Victorians.

* August 7 – Tasmania will allow travellers from South Australia, Western Australia and the Northern Territory. A decision will also be made on including NSW, Queensland and ACT.

* August 15 – Tentative date for WA to lift all remaining restrictions, except border closures and access to remote Aboriginal communities.

—

AUSTRALIAN CORONAVIRUS NUMBERS

* Australia’s total number of active cases is 6580.

* The national death toll as of Saturday is 201: NSW 52, Victoria 116, Tasmania 13, WA 9, Queensland 6, SA 4, ACT 3. (Two Queensland residents who died in NSW have been included in the official tolls of both states).

—

GLOBAL CORONAVIRUS NUMBERS

* Cases: at least 17,778,276

* Deaths: at least 683,389

* Recovered: at least 11,177,085.

Data current as of 1815 AEST August 1, taking in federal government and state/territory government updates, Worldometer and Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Centre.