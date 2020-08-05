Discover Australian Associated Press

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian has "strongly recommended" that people wear masks.

Health

Latest snapshot of the coronavirus impact

By AAP

August 5, 2020

2020-08-05 18:09:49

LATEST DEVELOPMENTS

* Another 11 Victorians – all aged care residents in their 70s to 100s – have died, bringing the national death toll to 232.

* Victoria announced 439 new cases on Tuesday, while NSW announced 12 and South Australia two.

* Premier Daniel Andrews announced a crackdown on Victorians failing to obey COVID orders. Health officials conducted 3000 doorknocks of people who were supposed to be self-isolating and found more than 800 were not home.

* Exercise outside of the home is now banned for those who need to self-isolate, while fines for those who repeatedly fail to self-isolate have been increased to almost $5000.

* Melbourne essential workers will also be required to carry a permit when travelling to and from work from Thursday, for the duration of the partial business shutdown across Melbourne.

* Supermarkets, groceries and post offices will stay open but retail, some manufacturing and administration must stop on-site operations as of midnight on Wednesday.

* It follows the introduction of tough new restrictions imposed across Melbourne for at least six weeks from Sunday evening, which include a 5km travel limitation and an 8pm-5am curfew.

* Stage three restrictions also apply in regional Victoria, with people only allowed out to shop for food and essential items, and for exercise, work, study or care-giving.

* In NSW, two schools in southwest Sydney were closed on Tuesday after three students were diagnosed with COVID-19. All students and staff from Bonnyrigg High School and Greenway Park Public School have been advised to self-isolate.

* Queensland recorded no new cases on Tuesday, but another three people were caught lying on their border declarations after one tested positive on their return from Melbourne over the weekend.

* In South Australia, some restrictions have been reimposed. From midnight on Tuesday family gatherings will be limited to 10 people and pub and restaurant patrons must be seated.

KEY DATES

* August 2 to September 13 – stage four lockdown for Melbourne, including a nightly curfew, and stage three lockdown for regional Victoria.

* August 5 – Business shutdowns across Melbourne will begin from 11:59pm, and essential workers will need to begin carrying permits when travelling to and from work. Stage three restrictions in place from 11.59pm for regional Victoria, including Mitchell Shire.

* August 31 – Tasmania’s borders will remain shut until at least the end of the month.

AUSTRALIAN CORONAVIRUS NUMBERS

* There were 453 new cases across Australia on Tuesday, and 11 deaths.

* Australia’s total number of active cases is 7875.

* The national death toll as of Tuesday is 232: NSW 52, Victoria 147, Tasmania 13, WA 9, Queensland 6, SA 4, ACT 3. (Two Queensland residents who died in NSW have been included in the official tolls of both states).

GLOBAL CORONAVIRUS NUMBERS

* Cases: at least 18,447,000

* Deaths: at least 697,000

* Recovered: at least 11,680,000.

Data current as of 1815 AEST August 4, taking in federal government and state/territory government updates, Worldometer and Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Centre.

