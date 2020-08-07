Latest snapshot of the coronavirus impact

LATEST DEVELOPMENTS

* Victoria recorded 471 new COVID-19 cases and eight more deaths on Thursday, far fewer than the record-breaking 725 cases and 15 deaths reported on Wednesday.

* Genomic testing has revealed Victoria’s botched hotel quarantine program could be linked to a significant number of cases, if not all cases, in that state’s second coronavirus wave.

* New workplace restrictions have come into effect across Melbourne and regional Victoria has entered stage three restrictions.

* 12 new cases were reported in NSW, with Newcastle becoming a COVID-19 hotspot after a virus-infected man visited several pubs and attended a local A-League match.

* In NSW, travellers returning from Victoria will be forced into 14-day hotel quarantine at their own expense from Friday. Entry into NSW will be restricted to flights landing at Sydney Airport, except for border community residents with permits.

* Meanwhile, Queensland recorded no new cases, but Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk defended plans to shut the border with NSW on Saturday. Road access will be blocked to all vehicles except those from border communities and carrying essential workers.

* ACT residents will also be banned from entering Queensland from 1am Saturday, despite Canberra having no active cases and not recording a new infection for almost a month.

—

SPORT

* Wayne Bennett and Dragons star Paul Vaughan will be forced out of their team’s bubbles for 14 days, after the pair were both sprung dining out. Bennett is barred from coaching in person for two weeks, while Vaughan is unable to play for St George Illawarra against the Sydney Roosters on Thursday night.

* A stadium in Newcastle is undergoing deep cleaning after a spectator at Sunday’s Newcastle Jets’ vs Western United A-League match tested positive to the virus. The FFA said there had been no known contact between crowd members and players.

—

KEY DATES

* August 2 to September 13 – stage four lockdown for Melbourne, including a nightly curfew, and stage three lockdown for regional Victoria.

* August 6 – First day of business shutdowns across Melbourne will begin, and essential workers will need to begin carrying permits when travelling to and from work. Stage three restrictions in place for regional Victoria, including Mitchell Shire.

* August 7 – NSW residents returning from Victoria will be required to quarantine for two weeks in a hotel at their own expense.

* August 8 – Queensland to shut its border with NSW and ban ACT residents, with road access blocked to everyone except essential workers and border residents.

* August 31 – Tasmania’s borders will remain shut until at least the end of the month.

—

AUSTRALIAN CORONAVIRUS NUMBERS

* There were 483 new cases across Australia on Thursday and eight deaths.

* Australia’s total number of active cases is 8,693.

* The national death toll as of Tuesday is 255: NSW 52, Victoria 170, Tasmania 13, WA 9, Queensland 6, SA 4, ACT 3. (Two Queensland residents who died in NSW have been included in the official tolls of both states).

GLOBAL CORONAVIRUS NUMBERS

* Cases: at least 18,981,000

* Deaths: at least 711,000

* Recovered: at least 12,172,000

Data current as of 1800 AEST August 6, taking in federal government and state/territory government updates, Worldometer and Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Centre.