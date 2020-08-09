Latest snapshot of the coronavirus impact

LATEST DEVELOPMENTS

* Victoria recorded 466 new COVID-19 cases and 12 more deaths on Saturday.

* The latest victims include a man in his 30s and six people connected to outbreaks at aged care facilities.

* Victoria’s second wave is stabilising, according to Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton who expect case numbers to drop within the next two weeks.

* In NSW a student was among the nine new cases reported, forcing Tangara School for Girls in Cherrybrook to close for cleaning and contact tracing. It is the fourth Sydney school to do so in a week.

* More than 140 people have been turned away at the Queensland border after it closed to anyone from the ACT, NSW and Victoria – over half of Australia’s population – from 1am Saturday.

* WA Premier Mark McGowan has said it will be months or even a year before the state reopens its borders. Before infections escalated in Victoria, interstate travellers were set to be welcomed once more from Saturday.

* It comes as Western Australia’s chief health officer has again recommended delaying a move to phase five amid concerns over outbreaks in the eastern states.

* Limits on the number of Australians able to return home from overseas will be maintained until October as the pandemic continues as leaders agree to uphold the current limits so ensure the hotel quarantine system is sustainable.

* Meanwhile Federal Treasurer Josh Frydenberg is applying pressure on states and territories to stump up more cash to help the economy cope. He says the federal government has pitched in $314 billion but states and territories had only promised about $44 billion.

—

SPORT

* Broncos coach Anthony Seibold will sit out Brisbane’s next two games and a fortnight’s training after leaving the club’s NRL bubble for personal reasons.

* It comes as South Sydney coach Wayne Bennett was fined $20,000 for breaching the NRL’s COVID-19 protocol with an Italian lunch date. Bennett copped the biggest fine of all biosecurity offenders in the past week, with Paul Vaughan hit with a $10,000 sanction for his morning cafe visit.

—

KEY DATES

* August 2 to September 13 – stage four lockdown for Melbourne, including a nightly curfew, and stage three lockdown for regional Victoria.

* August 7 – NSW residents returning from Victoria will be required to quarantine for two weeks in a hotel at their own expense.

* August 8 – Queensland to shut its border with NSW and ban ACT residents, with road access blocked to everyone except essential workers and border residents.

* August 29 – The last remaining restrictions on gatherings to be removed in WA.

* August 31 – Tasmania’s borders will remain shut until at least the end of the month.

—

AUSTRALIAN CORONAVIRUS NUMBERS

* There were 475 new cases added recorded in Australia – nine in NSW and the rest in Victoria. 12 more deaths were also recorded in Victoria.

* The national death toll as of Tuesday is 278: Victoria 193, NSW 52, Tasmania 13, WA 9, Queensland 6, SA 4, ACT 3. (Two Queensland residents who died in NSW have been included in the official tolls of both states).

GLOBAL CORONAVIRUS NUMBERS

* Cases: at least 19,548,000

* Deaths: at least 724,000

* Recovered: at least 12,549,000

Data current as of 1800 AEST August 8, taking in federal government and state/territory government updates, Worldometer and Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Centre.