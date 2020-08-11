Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.
Victoria has recorded 19 new deaths, bringing the state toll to 228 and the national figure to 313. Image by James Ross/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Latest snapshot of the coronavirus impact

By AAP

August 11, 2020

2020-08-11 19:36:52

LATEST DEVELOPMENTS

* Victoria recorded 322 new cases on Monday, the lowest daily number since July 29.

* However, the state also recorded 19 new deaths, bringing the state’s toll to 228 and the national figure to 313. It was Australia’s deadliest day of the pandemic.

* The latest deaths include one man in his 50s, one woman in her 60s, two men in their 70s, one man and six women in their 80s, and one man and seven women in their 90s.

* Fourteen of Victoria’s latest deaths are linked to aged care.

* Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews urged people not to become complacent about the declining case numbers, saying “(COVID-19) is a wicked enemy, it will do everything it can to wear you down and that is where it absolutely flourishes”.

* NSW recorded just 14 new infections, with an outbreak linked to a Catholic school in northwest Sydney growing to at least 11.

* Queensland recorded one new case overnight, a man in mandatory hotel quarantine who recently returned from overseas.

* Communities on Queensland’s southern border have been put on notice that exemptions allowing them to cross over will end if coronavirus spreads north from NSW.  

SPORT

* ARL Commission chairman Peter V’landys has warned NRL players and staff who breach the biosecurity bubble are risking their income for generations to come.

* NRL players this year are receiving 80 per cent of their contracted wage, but a loss in revenue could trigger further cuts.

KEY DATES

* August 2 to September 13 – stage four lockdown for Melbourne, including a nightly curfew, and stage three lockdown for regional Victoria.

* August 7 – NSW residents returning from Victoria required to quarantine for two weeks in a hotel at their own expense.

* August 8 – Queensland border closed with NSW, with road access blocked to everyone except essential workers and border residents.

* August 29 – The last remaining restrictions on gatherings to be removed in WA.

* August 31 – Tasmania’s borders will remain shut until at least the end of the month.

AUSTRALIAN CORONAVIRUS NUMBERS

* There were 337 new cases recorded in Australia – 332 in Victoria, 14 in NSW one in Queensland. 19 more deaths were also recorded in Victoria.

* The national death toll as of Sunday is 313: Victoria 228, NSW 52, Tasmania 13, WA 9, Queensland 6, SA 4, ACT 3. (Two Queensland residents who died in NSW have been included in the official tolls of both states).

GLOBAL CORONAVIRUS NUMBERS

* Cases: at least 19,871,800

* Deaths: at least 731,500

* Recovered: at least 12,123,900

Data current as of 1930 AEST August 10, taking in federal government and state/territory government updates, Worldometer and Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Centre.

Latest sport

rugby league

Brisbane set to sack NRL star Pangai Jr

Brisbane are reportedly set to tear up the NRL contract of Tevita Pangai Jr following a biosecurity breach.

rugby league

Dragons select Norman for Eels' NRL clash

With his job reportedly on the line, St George Illawarra coach Paul McGregor has picked Corey Norman for the Dragons' NRL match against Parramatta.

Australian rules football

Hawkins' five sinks Saints in AFL fizzer

Geelong have kicked the game's last nine goals to emphatically end St Kilda's four-game AFL winning streak.

rugby league

Breaches put NRL comp at risk: V'landys

NRL players and officials putting the season at risk by breaching the game's biosecurity protocols have been put on notice.

rugby league

Panthers coach defends NRL ref comments

Penrith coach Ivan Cleary is facing a $20,000 fine after being served with a breach notice by the NRL for comments against referees.

news

homicide

Wife's death threat after Hawi murder

Former bikie boss Mick Hawi and the man accused of executing him at a Sydney gym were close friends before falling out on a fishing trip, a jury has heard.

sport

rugby league

Brisbane set to sack NRL star Pangai Jr

Brisbane are reportedly set to tear up the NRL contract of Tevita Pangai Jr following a biosecurity breach.

world

virus diseases

COVID-19 returns to New Zealand

Four New Zealanders in one Auckland family have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing to an end the country's 102-day run without community transmission.