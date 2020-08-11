Latest snapshot of the coronavirus impact

LATEST DEVELOPMENTS

* Victoria recorded 322 new cases on Monday, the lowest daily number since July 29.

* However, the state also recorded 19 new deaths, bringing the state’s toll to 228 and the national figure to 313. It was Australia’s deadliest day of the pandemic.

* The latest deaths include one man in his 50s, one woman in her 60s, two men in their 70s, one man and six women in their 80s, and one man and seven women in their 90s.

* Fourteen of Victoria’s latest deaths are linked to aged care.

* Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews urged people not to become complacent about the declining case numbers, saying “(COVID-19) is a wicked enemy, it will do everything it can to wear you down and that is where it absolutely flourishes”.

* NSW recorded just 14 new infections, with an outbreak linked to a Catholic school in northwest Sydney growing to at least 11.

* Queensland recorded one new case overnight, a man in mandatory hotel quarantine who recently returned from overseas.

* Communities on Queensland’s southern border have been put on notice that exemptions allowing them to cross over will end if coronavirus spreads north from NSW.

—

SPORT

* ARL Commission chairman Peter V’landys has warned NRL players and staff who breach the biosecurity bubble are risking their income for generations to come.

* NRL players this year are receiving 80 per cent of their contracted wage, but a loss in revenue could trigger further cuts.

—

KEY DATES

* August 2 to September 13 – stage four lockdown for Melbourne, including a nightly curfew, and stage three lockdown for regional Victoria.

* August 7 – NSW residents returning from Victoria required to quarantine for two weeks in a hotel at their own expense.

* August 8 – Queensland border closed with NSW, with road access blocked to everyone except essential workers and border residents.

* August 29 – The last remaining restrictions on gatherings to be removed in WA.

* August 31 – Tasmania’s borders will remain shut until at least the end of the month.

—

AUSTRALIAN CORONAVIRUS NUMBERS

* There were 337 new cases recorded in Australia – 332 in Victoria, 14 in NSW one in Queensland. 19 more deaths were also recorded in Victoria.

* The national death toll as of Sunday is 313: Victoria 228, NSW 52, Tasmania 13, WA 9, Queensland 6, SA 4, ACT 3. (Two Queensland residents who died in NSW have been included in the official tolls of both states).

GLOBAL CORONAVIRUS NUMBERS

* Cases: at least 19,871,800

* Deaths: at least 731,500

* Recovered: at least 12,123,900

Data current as of 1930 AEST August 10, taking in federal government and state/territory government updates, Worldometer and Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Centre.