Victoria recorded 331 new cases and 19 deaths overnight, bringing the state's toll to 246. Image by James Ross/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Latest snapshot of the coronavirus impact

By AAP

August 12, 2020

2020-08-12 17:58:45

LATEST DEVELOPMENTS

* Victoria recorded 331 new cases and 19 deaths, bringing the state’s toll to 246 and the national figure to 331.

* All but five of the new deaths announced on Tuesday were linked to aged care.

* Victorian Health Minister Jenny Mikakos told parliamentary committee on Tuesday it would likely be a couple of weeks before the number of aged care deaths started to decrease.

* Meanwhile, NSW recorded its highest daily increase of COVID-19 cases for almost four months, with 22 new cases identified.

* Health authorities in the state are still working to trace the source of a 17-strong coronavirus cluster developing at the Tangara School for Girls in northwest Sydney, which accounts for six of Tuesday’s new cases.

* After a string of cases at schools across the state, the Independent Education Union of Australia is urging the NSW government to mandate mask use in schools for staff and senior students.

* Tasmania has also recorded its first virus case in 20 days, a man who returned from Melbourne after going there for medical treatment. The man in his 60s has been admitted to the North West Regional Hospital.

* Meanwhile, chief minister Michael Gunner has said hard border controls will remain in place in the NT for at least the next 18 months.

SPORT

* Brisbane Broncos are reportedly set to make the shock decision to sack forward Tevita Pangai Jr after he breached the NRL’s strict biosecurity protocols.

* Newcastle players Starford To’a and Simi Sasagi have been cleared to return to the club’s NRL bubble immediately after the pair briefly attended a local rugby league match on Sunday afternoon.

KEY DATES

* August 2 to September 13 – stage four lockdown for Melbourne, including a nightly curfew, and stage three lockdown for regional Victoria.

* August 7 – NSW residents returning from Victoria required to quarantine for two weeks in a hotel at their own expense.

* August 8 – Queensland border closed with NSW, with road access blocked to everyone except essential workers and border residents.

* August 29 – The last remaining restrictions on gatherings to be removed in WA.

* August 31 – Tasmania’s borders will remain shut until at least the end of the month.

AUSTRALIAN CORONAVIRUS NUMBERS

* There were 354 new cases recorded in Australia – 331 in Victoria, 22 in NSW, and one in Tasmania. 19 more deaths were also recorded in Victoria.

* The national death toll as of Tuesday is 331: Victoria 246, NSW 52, Tasmania 13, WA 9, Queensland 6, SA 4, ACT 3. (Two Queensland residents who died in NSW have been included in the official tolls of both states).

GLOBAL CORONAVIRUS NUMBERS

* Cases: at least 20,259,00

* Deaths: at least 739,000

* Recovered: at least 13,190,000

Data current as of 1800 AEST August 12, taking in federal government and state/territory government updates, Worldometer and Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Centre.

