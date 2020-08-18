Discover Australian Associated Press

Victoria recorded 25 more deaths on Monday, making it Australia's deadliest day of the pandemic. Image by James Ross/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Latest snapshot of the coronavirus impact

By AAP

August 18, 2020

2020-08-18 17:31:31

LATEST DEVELOPMENTS

* Victoria recorded 282 new coronavirus cases and 25 more deaths on Monday, making it Australia’s deadliest day of the pandemic so far.

* The latest deaths include a man aged in his 60s, three men and four women in their 70s, four men and six women in their 80s, and three men and four women in their 90s. 22 of the deaths are linked to aged care.

* It comes as the public hearings for the much-anticipated inquiry into Victoria’s disastrous hotel quarantine program opened. The program is believed to have played a significant role in the state’s second wave.

* Victoria’s case numbers continue to gradually decrease for the seven-day average, suggesting the worst of the second wave has passed.

* NSW premier Gladys Berejiklian has apologised for the “horrible” mistakes made by NSW authorities in their handling of the Ruby Princess cruise ship.

* The premier also announced new restrictions for public schools. Formals, dances, graduation ceremonies, choirs and all social events have been banned and students must remain within their relevant class or year groups.

* South Australia again recorded one new case on Monday, a returned traveller in mandatory quarantine. The two cases have prompted the government to test all staff and security officers working in the hotels for the virus.

SPORT

* Former State of Origin representative and Warriors’ player welfare adviser Brett Finch has been removed from the club’s NRL bubble for a suspected biosecurity breach.

* Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk says her government is in serious talks with the AFL to host the 2020 grand final, and hopes Victorians will get behind the bid.

KEY DATES

* August 2 to September 13 – stage four lockdown for Melbourne, including a nightly curfew, and stage three lockdown for regional Victoria.

* August 29 – Tentative date for the last remaining restrictions on gatherings to be removed in WA.

* August 31 – Tasmania’s borders will remain shut until at least the end of the month.

* September 11 – NSW government to waive the hotel quarantine fee for NSW residents returning from Victoria.

* November – Victoria’s hotel quarantine inquiry report due.

AUSTRALIAN CORONAVIRUS NUMBERS

* There were 290 new cases in Australia – 282 in Victoria, seven in NSW, and one in SA. There were 25 more deaths in Victoria.

* The national death toll as of Sunday is 421: Victoria 334, NSW 54, Tasmania 13, WA 9, Queensland 6, SA 4, ACT 3. (Two Queensland residents who died in NSW have been included in the official tolls of both states).

GLOBAL CORONAVIRUS NUMBERS

* Cases: at least 21,828,000

* Deaths: at least 773,000

* Recovered: at least 14,565,000

Data current as of 1730 AEST August 17, taking in federal government and state/territory government updates, Worldometer and Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Centre.

rugby league

No return for Storm skipper against Eels

Melbourne skipper Cameron Smith is still out with a shoulder injury but the Sydney Roosters will welcome back some NRL reinforcements to take on Wests Tigers.

Australian rules football

Lynch escapes AFL ban for Collins strike

Richmond forward Tom Lynch is free to play in the AFL clash with Essendon on Saturday night despite being charged with two striking offences.

soccer

A-League finals to be held at Bankwest

The A-League finals will be played a Bankwest Stadium with the video assistant referee system to be reintroduced for all post-season games.

Australian rules football

Rampe's broken hand ends his AFL season

Sydney's injury crisis has deepened after they revealed co-captain Dane Rampe broke his right hand again and will miss the rest of the AFL season.

rugby league

NRL issues fines to Broncos for pub visit

A pub lunch has turned costly for Brisbane with the NRL fining the club and 10 players a total of $140,000 for breaching biosecurity protocols.

epidemic and plague

Syd quarantine hotel guard COVID positive

NSW chief health officer Kerry Chant says a security guard overseeing quarantine at Sydney's Marriott Hotel has tested positive to COVID-19.

world

terrorism

Victims to confront Tarrant at sentencing

At least 66 victims will give impact statements in next week's sentencing of the Christchurch mosques terrorist.