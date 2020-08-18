Latest snapshot of the coronavirus impact

LATEST DEVELOPMENTS

* Victoria recorded 282 new coronavirus cases and 25 more deaths on Monday, making it Australia’s deadliest day of the pandemic so far.

* The latest deaths include a man aged in his 60s, three men and four women in their 70s, four men and six women in their 80s, and three men and four women in their 90s. 22 of the deaths are linked to aged care.

* It comes as the public hearings for the much-anticipated inquiry into Victoria’s disastrous hotel quarantine program opened. The program is believed to have played a significant role in the state’s second wave.

* Victoria’s case numbers continue to gradually decrease for the seven-day average, suggesting the worst of the second wave has passed.

* NSW premier Gladys Berejiklian has apologised for the “horrible” mistakes made by NSW authorities in their handling of the Ruby Princess cruise ship.

* The premier also announced new restrictions for public schools. Formals, dances, graduation ceremonies, choirs and all social events have been banned and students must remain within their relevant class or year groups.

* South Australia again recorded one new case on Monday, a returned traveller in mandatory quarantine. The two cases have prompted the government to test all staff and security officers working in the hotels for the virus.

—

SPORT

* Former State of Origin representative and Warriors’ player welfare adviser Brett Finch has been removed from the club’s NRL bubble for a suspected biosecurity breach.

* Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk says her government is in serious talks with the AFL to host the 2020 grand final, and hopes Victorians will get behind the bid.

—

KEY DATES

* August 2 to September 13 – stage four lockdown for Melbourne, including a nightly curfew, and stage three lockdown for regional Victoria.

* August 29 – Tentative date for the last remaining restrictions on gatherings to be removed in WA.

* August 31 – Tasmania’s borders will remain shut until at least the end of the month.

* September 11 – NSW government to waive the hotel quarantine fee for NSW residents returning from Victoria.

* November – Victoria’s hotel quarantine inquiry report due.

—

AUSTRALIAN CORONAVIRUS NUMBERS

* There were 290 new cases in Australia – 282 in Victoria, seven in NSW, and one in SA. There were 25 more deaths in Victoria.

* The national death toll as of Sunday is 421: Victoria 334, NSW 54, Tasmania 13, WA 9, Queensland 6, SA 4, ACT 3. (Two Queensland residents who died in NSW have been included in the official tolls of both states).

GLOBAL CORONAVIRUS NUMBERS

* Cases: at least 21,828,000

* Deaths: at least 773,000

* Recovered: at least 14,565,000

Data current as of 1730 AEST August 17, taking in federal government and state/territory government updates, Worldometer and Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Centre.