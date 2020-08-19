Discover Australian Associated Press

Healthcare workers at a drive-through COVID19 testing facility in Melbourne. Image by James Ross/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Latest snapshot of the coronavirus impact

By AAP

August 19, 2020

2020-08-19 17:47:34

LATEST DEVELOPMENTS

* Victoria recorded 222 new COVID-19 cases, its lowest figure in a month, with 17 more deaths taking the state toll to 351 and the national figure to 438.

* Premier Daniel Andrews urged people to get tested as tests dropped by almost 17 per cent from August 11 to 17 compared to the previous seven-day period.

* An inquiry into Victoria’s hotel quarantine program has heard almost all the state’s second wave of cases can be traced back to overseas travellers at two hotels.

* In NSW, a security guard working at a Sydney quarantine hotel tested positive to coronavirus, with his infection linked to a returned traveller who tested positive at the Marriott Hotel.

* NSW chief health officer Dr Kerry Chant said there had been no indication of breaches but an investigation is underway.

* The state recorded three new cases in the 24 hours to 8pm on Monday, its lowest daily tally in more than a month.

* NSW Agriculture Minister Adam Marshall announced exemptions for Victorian agricultural workers to cross the border to work on farms without quarantining.

* Sydney bus drivers are threatening to strike next week unless masks are made compulsory for passengers on buses and social distancing on public transport is strictly enforced.

* A Senate inquiry heard federal agriculture officials did not speak to the Ruby Princess cruise ship’s doctor before passengers disembarked in Sydney.

* Meanwhile, Queensland warns its borders could remain sealed for several months or until its coronavirus infections have fallen to zero.

* Western Australia has cancelled its annual royal show and postponed phase five restrictions for another two months. Two SA women who allegedly breached hotel quarantine in Perth have been charged.

* Tasmania’s borders will remain closed until at least December 1.

ECONOMY

* The Reserve Bank board has not ruled out providing more support during the COVID-19 pandemic should the economy need it.

* Aged pensioners won’t see an increase in their payment this September as there has been a drop in the consumer price index.

SPORT

* NRL issued $140,000 in fines to the Brisbane Broncos and 10 players for COVID-19 breaches stemming from a pub lunch on August 1.

* WA Police says it will fine Sydney Swans player Elijah Taylor and his partner over a breach of the state’s quarantine rules.

KEY DATES

* August 2 to September 13 – stage four lockdown for Melbourne, including a nightly curfew, and stage three lockdown for regional Victoria.

* August 29 – Tentative date for the last remaining restrictions on gatherings to be removed in WA.

* September 11 – NSW government to temporarily waive the hotel quarantine fee for NSW residents returning from Victoria.

* November – Victoria’s hotel quarantine inquiry report due.

* December 1 – Tasmania’s borders will remain shut until at least the last month of 2020.

AUSTRALIAN CORONAVIRUS NUMBERS

* There were 228 new cases in Australia – 222 in Victoria, five in NSW, and one in WA. There were 17 more deaths in Victoria.

* The national death toll as of Sunday is 438: Victoria 351, NSW 54, Tasmania 13, WA 9, Queensland 6, SA 4, ACT 3. (Two Queensland residents who died in NSW have been included in the official tolls of both states).

GLOBAL CORONAVIRUS NUMBERS

* Cases: at least 21,885,000

* Deaths: at least 774,000

* Recovered: at least 13,892,000

Data current as of 1745 AEST August 18, taking in federal government and state/territory government updates, Worldometer and Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Centre.

