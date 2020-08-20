Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.
A discarded single-use face mask in Carlton Gardens, Melbourne. Image by James Ross/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Latest snapshot of the coronavirus impact

By Callum Godde

August 20, 2020

2020-08-20 17:15:36

LATEST DEVELOPMENTS

* Victoria recorded its lowest daily total of COVID-19 cases in more than five weeks with 216 new infections. 

* Victoria also reported 12 deaths, all linked to outbreaks at nursing homes, taking the state’s toll to 363 and the national figure to 450. 

* Victoria’s Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton said only four new outbreaks had been detected in the 24 hours to Wednesday morning.

* There have only been 42 fines handed out to virus-infected Victorians and close contacts breaching self-isolation, much less than first thought.

* Prime Minister Scott Morrison insists responsibility for a litany of failures in Victorian nursing homes is shared with the state government despite the federal government regulating the sector.

* Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews refused to weigh in on the comments.

* Australia is a step closer to securing a potential coronavirus vaccine after the federal government signed a letter of intent with developers in the UK.

* Under the deal, Australia would make and supply the vaccine and provide it free to all Australians.

* Labor’s health spokesman Chris Bowen is worried there’s no proper deal, and that a viable vaccine is still some time away.

* In NSW, two returned travellers were among seven new cases. NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian said it is impossible to restrict security guards at hotel quarantine sites from working at other locations after an infected guard picked up shifts at Sydney’s busy Flemington Markets.

* WA recorded four cases – a family in hotel quarantine who had returned from overseas.

* A man who recently returned to Queensland from Papua New Guinea was that state’s only case.

ECONOMY

* Prime Minister Scott Morrison will reverse the decision to put pensions on hold based on inflation going backwards and likely offer them a top-up payment instead.

* A new survey found interstate and international travel restrictions are having a significant impact on more than half of Australian businesses.

KEY DATES

* August 2 to September 13 – stage four lockdown for Melbourne, including a nightly curfew, and stage three lockdown for regional Victoria.

* August 29 – Tentative date for the last remaining restrictions on gatherings to be removed in WA.

* September 11 – NSW government to temporarily waive the hotel quarantine fee for NSW residents returning from Victoria.

* November – Victoria’s hotel quarantine inquiry report due.

* December 1 – Tasmania’s borders will remain shut until at least the last month of 2020.

AUSTRALIAN CORONAVIRUS NUMBERS

* There were 228 new cases in Australia – 216 in Victoria, seven in NSW, four in WA, and one in Queensland. There were 12 more deaths in Victoria.

* The national death toll as of Wednesday is 450: Victoria 363, NSW 54, Tasmania 13, WA 9, Queensland 6, SA 4, ACT 3. (Two Queensland residents who died in NSW have been included in the official tolls of both states).

GLOBAL CORONAVIRUS NUMBERS

* Cases: at least 22,148,000

* Deaths: at least 781,000

* Recovered: at least 14,120,000

Data current as of 1715 AEST August 19, taking in federal government and state/territory government updates, Worldometer and Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Centre.

Latest sport

soccer

Aussies set for women's Champions League

Several Australians will be involved in this weekend's Women's Champions League quarter-finals, including Ellie Carpenter and Arsenal coach Joe Montemurro.

Australian rules football

Port players suspended for AFL breach

Port Adelaide's Peter Ladhams and Dan Houston are the latest AFL players to be suspended for breaching the league's COVID-19 protocols.

netball

Giants to meet Super Netball over send-off

The Giants will seek clarification with Super Netball officials over the competition's first ever send-off, with their goal defence Kristiana Manu'a forced off.

Australian rules football

Hardwick defends under-fire Tiger Lynch

Richmond AFL forward Tom Lynch has received fierce support from coach Damien Hardwick after being heavily criticised for his aggression off the ball.

rugby league

Stress linked to massive NRL injury toll

More than 800 NRL games have been missed through injury this year, with a leading sports scientist believing stress in the bubble may be one of the reasons.

news

crime, law and justice

ACT, NSW south coast Nomads 'diminished'

NSW Police have extradited the national president of the Nomads from the ACT over a series of shootings on the state's south coast.

sport

soccer

Aussies set for women's Champions League

Several Australians will be involved in this weekend's Women's Champions League quarter-finals, including Ellie Carpenter and Arsenal coach Joe Montemurro.

world

politics

Suspected poisoning of Putin opponent

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny is in hospital in Siberia suffering symptoms of poisoning, his spokeswoman says.