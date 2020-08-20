Latest snapshot of the coronavirus impact

LATEST DEVELOPMENTS

* Victoria recorded its lowest daily total of COVID-19 cases in more than five weeks with 216 new infections.

* Victoria also reported 12 deaths, all linked to outbreaks at nursing homes, taking the state’s toll to 363 and the national figure to 450.

* Victoria’s Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton said only four new outbreaks had been detected in the 24 hours to Wednesday morning.

* There have only been 42 fines handed out to virus-infected Victorians and close contacts breaching self-isolation, much less than first thought.

* Prime Minister Scott Morrison insists responsibility for a litany of failures in Victorian nursing homes is shared with the state government despite the federal government regulating the sector.

* Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews refused to weigh in on the comments.

* Australia is a step closer to securing a potential coronavirus vaccine after the federal government signed a letter of intent with developers in the UK.

* Under the deal, Australia would make and supply the vaccine and provide it free to all Australians.

* Labor’s health spokesman Chris Bowen is worried there’s no proper deal, and that a viable vaccine is still some time away.

* In NSW, two returned travellers were among seven new cases. NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian said it is impossible to restrict security guards at hotel quarantine sites from working at other locations after an infected guard picked up shifts at Sydney’s busy Flemington Markets.

* WA recorded four cases – a family in hotel quarantine who had returned from overseas.

* A man who recently returned to Queensland from Papua New Guinea was that state’s only case.

—

ECONOMY

* Prime Minister Scott Morrison will reverse the decision to put pensions on hold based on inflation going backwards and likely offer them a top-up payment instead.

* A new survey found interstate and international travel restrictions are having a significant impact on more than half of Australian businesses.

—

KEY DATES

* August 2 to September 13 – stage four lockdown for Melbourne, including a nightly curfew, and stage three lockdown for regional Victoria.

* August 29 – Tentative date for the last remaining restrictions on gatherings to be removed in WA.

* September 11 – NSW government to temporarily waive the hotel quarantine fee for NSW residents returning from Victoria.

* November – Victoria’s hotel quarantine inquiry report due.

* December 1 – Tasmania’s borders will remain shut until at least the last month of 2020.

—

AUSTRALIAN CORONAVIRUS NUMBERS

* There were 228 new cases in Australia – 216 in Victoria, seven in NSW, four in WA, and one in Queensland. There were 12 more deaths in Victoria.

* The national death toll as of Wednesday is 450: Victoria 363, NSW 54, Tasmania 13, WA 9, Queensland 6, SA 4, ACT 3. (Two Queensland residents who died in NSW have been included in the official tolls of both states).

—

GLOBAL CORONAVIRUS NUMBERS

* Cases: at least 22,148,000

* Deaths: at least 781,000

* Recovered: at least 14,120,000

Data current as of 1715 AEST August 19, taking in federal government and state/territory government updates, Worldometer and Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Centre.