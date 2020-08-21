Latest snapshot of the coronavirus impact

LATEST DEVELOPMENTS

* Active COVID-19 cases in Victoria have plummeted by almost a third, from 7155 to 4864.

* Victoria recorded 240 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, along with 13 deaths, eight of which are linked to outbreaks at nursing homes.

* NSW has recorded five new cases of the virus on Thursday, with one case yet to be linked to a known outbreak or cluster.

* No cases have been linked to a security guard at a Sydney quarantine hotel who tested positive on Sunday.

* It comes as her deputy, NSW Nationals leader John Barilaro, broke ranks with the government and publicly called for the state’s border permit system to be scrapped.

* Meanwhile, Queensland health authorities are scrambling to trace the origins of a community coronavirus infection in Brisbane – a woman in her 70s who continued to work at Brisbane’s Youth Detention Centre in Wacol while sick.

* Prime Minister Scott Morrison will meet with state and territory leaders on Friday as the national cabinet grapples with anomalies in the way borders are being managed.

—

SPORT

* Port Adelaide ruckman Peter Ladhams’ after-game house party has resulted in the AFL suspending him for three matches, and teammate Dan Houston for two.

* The club has also been fined $25,000. It is the Power’s second coronavirus misdemeanour since the season resumed in June.

—

KEY DATES

* August 2 to September 13 – stage four lockdown for Melbourne, including a nightly curfew, and stage three lockdown for regional Victoria.

* August 29 – Tentative date for the last remaining restrictions on gatherings to be removed in WA.

* September 11 – NSW government to temporarily waive the hotel quarantine fee for NSW residents returning from Victoria.

* November – Victoria’s hotel quarantine inquiry report due.

* December 1 – Tasmania’s borders will remain shut until at least the last month of 2020.

—

AUSTRALIAN CORONAVIRUS NUMBERS

* There were 246 new cases in Australia – 240 in Victoria, five in NSW and one in Queensland. There were 13 more deaths in Victoria.

* The national death toll as of Wednesday is 463: Victoria 376, NSW 54, Tasmania 13, WA 9, Queensland 6, SA 4, ACT 3. (Two Queensland residents who died in NSW have been included in the official tolls of both states).

—

GLOBAL CORONAVIRUS NUMBERS

* Cases: at least 22,582,000

* Deaths: at least 791,000

* Recovered: at least 15,305,000

Data current as of 1715 AEST August 20, taking in federal government and state/territory government updates, Worldometer and Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Centre.