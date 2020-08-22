Latest snapshot of the coronavirus impact

LATEST DEVELOPMENTS

* Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews reported 179 new COVID-19 cases on Friday – the state’s first daily increase below 200 since July 13.

* Nine people aged between their 60s and 100s died in the past 24 hours, seven of which were linked to aged care.

* Victorian chief health officer Brett Sutton said he would like to see daily case numbers fall under 50 or even reach the single digits to be confident about gradually reopening the state after lockdowns end on September 13.

* NSW in the 24 hours to 8pm on Thursday recorded just one new COVID-19 case from 32,580 tests. It’s the lowest increase since July 3, when the state recorded zero COVID-19 cases.

* In Queensland tests are continuing on staff and young people at a youth detention centre in Wacol after a 77-year-old Ipswich woman experienced mild symptoms and continued to work while infectious.

* Health authorities are investigating whether the case is linked to an outbreak triggered by two Logan women, who dodged quarantine following a visit to Melbourne in June.

* The Northern Territory has reopened its borders to all of country NSW, but Sydney and Victoria remain coronavirus hotspots.

* Darts and pool will be allowed at pubs in Tasmania from late next week as the state continues to slowly lift restrictions.

* South Australian Premier Steven Marshall is lobbying for states with coronavirus numbers under control to allow South Australians to visit without quarantining.

* Prime Minister Scott Morrison also urged premiers and chief ministers to ease their restrictions at a national cabinet meeting on Friday. Some border battles were partially resolved, but any hopes of resuming widescale interstate travel were dashed.

* After the meeting, Mr Morrison praised the NSW government for how it had dealt with COVID-19 while largely keeping borders open.

—

SPORT

* The AFL will confirm within days that this year’s grand final will be played outside Victoria for the first time. AFL boss Gillon McLachlan says the location of the 2020 decider will be announced by the end of next week.

—

KEY DATES

* August 2 to September 13 – stage four lockdown for Melbourne, including a nightly curfew, and stage three lockdown for regional Victoria.

* August 29 – Tentative date for the last remaining restrictions on gatherings to be removed in WA.

* September 11 – NSW government to temporarily waive the hotel quarantine fee for NSW residents returning from Victoria.

* November – Victoria’s hotel quarantine inquiry report due.

* December 1 – Tasmania’s borders will remain shut until at least the last month of 2020.

—

AUSTRALIAN CORONAVIRUS NUMBERS

* There were 180 new cases in Australia – 179 in Victoria and one in NSW. There were nine more deaths in Victoria.

* The national death toll as of Thursday is 472: Victoria 385, NSW 54, Tasmania 13, WA 9, Queensland 6, SA 4, ACT 3. (Two Queensland residents who died in NSW have been included in the official tolls of both states).

—

GLOBAL CORONAVIRUS NUMBERS

* Cases: at least 22,866,000

* Deaths: at least 797,000

* Recovered: at least 15,521,000

Data current as of 1815 AEST August 21, taking in federal government and state/territory government updates, Worldometer and Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Centre.