Latest snapshot of the coronavirus impact

LATEST DEVELOPMENTS

* Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews reported 182 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday – the state’s second consecutive daily increase below 200 since July 13.

* 13 people aged between their 50s and 100s died in the past 24 hours, 10 of which were linked to aged care.

* Victorian chief health officer Brett Sutton said face masks will remain a feature of life in Melbourne long after strict lockdowns.

* Premier Daniel Andrews says Victoria will exceed its share of national COVID-19-recovery stimulus spending.

* Queensland and NSW each reported nine new cases with the latter adding a tenth case after a security guard who worked at the Marriott Hotel in Circular Quay tested positive.

* The NSW government has pledged an additional $45 million in grants for small businesses on the Victorian border.

* The new Queensland cases include six in a burgeoning cluster at Brisbane’s youth detention centre, prompting the state’s health authorities to limit indoor and outdoor gatherings.

* Australia’s medical expert panel continues its attempts to define a coronavirus “hotspot” to provide clarity on when states should close their borders.

* The federal government is calling on states to ease restrictions on regional Australia while the Reserve Bank wants them to dig deep to help the economy.

* Federal agriculture minister David Littleproud said he wanted state leaders find practical solutions that continue to help farmers move across borders.

—

SPORT

* Kei Nishikori’s hopes of playing at the US Open have faded further after the Japanese former world No.4 revealed he had tested positive for COVID-19 for a second time.

* Collingwood vice-captain Steele Sidebottom will leave the AFL club’s Queensland quarantine hub and return to Melbourne to be with his partner, Alisha, who is due to give birth to the couple’s first child in September.

—

KEY DATES

* August 2 to September 13 – stage four lockdown for Melbourne, including a nightly curfew, and stage three lockdown for regional Victoria.

* August 29 – Tentative date for the last remaining restrictions on gatherings to be removed in WA.

* September 11 – NSW government to temporarily waive the hotel quarantine fee for NSW residents returning from Victoria.

* November – Victoria’s hotel quarantine inquiry report due.

* December 1 – Tasmania’s borders will remain shut until at least the last month of 2020.

—

AUSTRALIAN CORONAVIRUS NUMBERS

* There were 201 new cases in Australia – 182 in Victoria, 10 in NSW and 9 in Queensland. There were 13 more deaths in Victoria.

* The national death toll as of Saturday is 485: Victoria 398, NSW 54, Tasmania 13, WA 9, Queensland 6, SA 4, ACT 3. (Two Queensland residents who died in NSW have been included in the official tolls of both states).

—

GLOBAL CORONAVIRUS NUMBERS

* Cases: at least 23,125,522

* Deaths: at least 803,253

* Recovered: at least 15,716,611

Data current as of 1815 AEST August 22, taking in federal government and state/territory government updates, Worldometer and Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Centre.