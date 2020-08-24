Latest snapshot of the coronavirus impact

LATEST DEVELOPMENTS

* Victoria on Sunday recorded 17 more COVID-19 deaths with 11 linked to aged care outbreaks, and 208 new cases.

* The latest deaths took the national death toll to 502 as fatalities in Victoria reached 415.

* Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews said the weekend’s bad weather was an “absolute blessing” and hoped it meant more people stayed at home.

* Victorian chief health officer Brett Sutton said although the daily case numbers were “jumping around”, the state would not see 300 and 400 case numbers again.

* Network Ten’s Masked Singer has been shut down after several crew members tested positive. The entire production staff, including celebrity judges Dannii Minogue and Dave Hughes, are in self-isolation.

* Labor opposition health spokesman Chris Bowen said the federal government had failed every test when dealing with the aged care crisis.

* Finance Minister Mathias Cormann defended the government’s aged-care approach, noting more than $1 billion had been put in place to support the sector.

* NSW recorded four new cases, including a second hotel security guard who worked at Sydney’s Marriott Hotel.

* Queensland recorded two new cases linked to the Brisbane Youth Detention Centre, with a total of nine cases now associated with that cluster after a worker was diagnosed with the virus on Wednesday.

* South Australia recorded one new case, a senior nurse who recently returned from working in Victoria’s embattled aged-care sector. The state is also considering introducing a “soft border” with Queensland, forcing returned travellers to quarantine.

* Western Australia recorded one new case, an interstate traveller who had returned from overseas and tested positive while in hotel quarantine.

—

KEY DATES

* August 2 to September 13 – stage four lockdown for Melbourne, including a nightly curfew, and stage three lockdown for regional Victoria.

* August 29 – Tentative date for the last remaining restrictions on gatherings to be removed in WA.

* September 11 – NSW government to temporarily waive the hotel quarantine fee for NSW residents returning from Victoria.

* November – Victoria’s hotel quarantine inquiry report due.

* December 1 – Tasmania’s borders will remain shut until at least the last month of 2020.

—

AUSTRALIAN CORONAVIRUS NUMBERS

* There were 216 new cases in Australia – 208 in Victoria, four in NSW, two in Queensland, and one each in SA and WA. There were 17 more deaths in Victoria.

* The national death toll as of Sunday is 502: Victoria 415, NSW 54, Tasmania 13, WA 9, Queensland 6, SA 4, ACT 3. (Two Queensland residents who died in NSW have been included in the official tolls of both states).

—

GLOBAL CORONAVIRUS NUMBERS

* Cases: at least 23,208,000

* Deaths: at least 804,000

* Recovered: at least 14,913,000

Data current as of 1815 AEST August 23, taking in federal government and state/territory government updates, Worldometer and Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Centre.