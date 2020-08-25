Latest snapshot of the coronavirus impact

LATEST DEVELOPMENTS

* Victoria recorded 116 new cases, the lowest daily tally since July 5.

* Premier Daniel Andrews says the state is on the verge of double-digit cases.

* Fifteen more deaths took the national toll to 517 and state fatalities to 430.

* The Victorian government is pushing for a 12-month extension of the state of emergency to combat the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

* As the legislation stands, the state of emergency can only run for six months and is due to expire on September 13.

* Opposition Leader Michael O’Brien says the coalition is opposed to a long-term extension that would allow the government to unilaterally keep Victoria locked down.

* Federal parliament returned after a 10-week hiatus with coronavirus precautions in place.

* Aged Care Minister Richard Colbeck apologised for his embarrassing failure to recall how many nursing homes residents had died from coronavirus during Friday’s parliamentary hearing.

* NSW recorded three new cases with just one acquired locally – a contact of a previous case.

* NSW authorities remain concerned about community transmission, particularly in western and southwestern Sydney, with some 15 cases in those areas over the past few weeks.

* A Sydney hotel quarantine security guard diagnosed with COVID-19 was fined $2000 for visiting a shopping complex and Service NSW building before his test results were known.

* Queensland authorities expanded a public health alert to 67 venues, up from 40, as a coronavirus cluster linked to a Brisbane Youth Detention Centre grew to 10.

* One new case was recorded in Western Australia – a returned traveller in his 50s in hotel quarantine.

—

ECONOMY

* Prime Minister Scott Morrison said official figures due for release next week would show the Australian economy had taken a “substantial and heartbreaking” hit from coronavirus.

* The Reserve Bank expects the economy contracted by about seven per cent in the June quarter, following a 0.3 per cent decline in the first three months of the year.

—

SPORT

* West Australian Premier Mark McGowan confirmed the AFL has asked how many people could be hosted for the grand final at Perth’s 60,000-capacity Optus Stadium.

* The AFL announced it would shed about 20 per cent of league jobs under drastic cost-cutting measures stemming from the COVID-19 financial crisis.

—

KEY DATES

* August 2 to September 13 – stage four lockdown for Melbourne, including a nightly curfew, and stage three lockdown for regional Victoria.

* August 29 – Tentative date for the last remaining restrictions on gatherings to be removed in WA.

* September 11 – NSW government to temporarily waive the hotel quarantine fee for NSW residents returning from Victoria.

* November – Victoria’s hotel quarantine inquiry report due.

* December 1 – Tasmania’s borders will remain shut until at least the last month of 2020.

—

AUSTRALIAN CORONAVIRUS NUMBERS

* There were 121 new cases in Australia – 116 in Victoria, three in NSW, one in Queensland, and one in WA. There were 15 more deaths in Victoria.

* The national death toll as of Sunday is 517: Victoria 430, NSW 54, Tasmania 13, WA 9, Queensland 6, SA 4, ACT 3. (Two Queensland residents who died in NSW have been included in the official tolls of both states).

—

GLOBAL CORONAVIRUS NUMBERS

* Cases: at least 23,424,000

* Deaths: at least 808,000

* Recovered: at least 15,140,000

Data current as of 1730 AEST August 24, taking in federal government and state/territory government updates, Worldometer and Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Centre.