Latest snapshot of the coronavirus impact

LATEST DEVELOPMENTS

* Victoria recorded 148 new cases of coronavirus on Tuesday, its second consecutive day under 150 cases.

* Eight deaths in Victoria took the national death toll to 525 and state fatalities to 438.

* Seven of the deaths were linked to outbreaks in aged care.

* Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews will have to strike a deal with crossbenchers if he is to succeed in his plans to extend Victoria’s state of emergency.

* Mr Andrews wants to change legislation so it can be extended for a further 12 months.

* Victorian Opposition Leader Michael O’Brien has ruled out supporting the bill, describing it as a “power grab”, while almost all the crossbench MPs in the upper house oppose it in its current form.

* New data shows at least 69 per cent of Victorian healthcare staff caught COVID-19 on the job over the second wave, compared to 22 per cent during the initial wave.

* It prompted the state government to introduce “PPE spotters” and trial “fit testing” among a raft of new measures to protect frontline workers.

* Treasurer Josh Frydenberg is worried about the Victorian government’s push to extend the state of emergency.

* Prime Minister Scott Morrison and his senior colleagues also used parliament’s Question Time to criticise Victoria in a bid to shift blame over the aged-care crisis.

* NSW recorded three cases, with one from a returned traveller in hotel quarantine and the other two linked to previous cases. The state will also consider changing its Victorian border buffer zone from 2.5km to the original 50km.

* NSW Police began relocating 366 people quarantined in a Sydney hotel after it was found not to be complying with health standards.

* South Australia will reintroduce a 40km buffer zone for people living either side of the Victorian border from Friday, and look at dropping border restrictions for people coming from NSW and the ACT.

* Queensland is breathing a sigh of relief, recording no new COVID-19 infections after the recent emergence of a cluster at Brisbane’s Youth Detention Centre in Wacol.

—

ECONOMY

* Draft legislation outlining the future of wage subsidies and the dole will hit parliament on Wednesday.

* Labor will support the extension, even if their concerns about employers cutting workers’ hours are not addressed.

—

KEY DATES

* August 2 to September 13 – stage four lockdown for Melbourne, including a nightly curfew, and stage three lockdown for regional Victoria.

* August 29 – Tentative date for the last remaining restrictions on gatherings to be removed in WA.

* September 11 – NSW government to temporarily waive the hotel quarantine fee for NSW residents returning from Victoria.

* November – Victoria’s hotel quarantine inquiry report due.

* December 1 – Tasmania’s borders will remain shut until at least the last month of 2020.

—

AUSTRALIAN CORONAVIRUS NUMBERS

* There were 151 new cases in Australia – 148 in Victoria and three in NSW. There were eight more deaths in Victoria.

* The national death toll as of Tuesday is 525: Victoria 438, NSW 54, Tasmania 13, WA 9, Queensland 6, SA 4, ACT 3. (Two Queensland residents who died in NSW have been included in the official tolls of both states).

—

GLOBAL CORONAVIRUS NUMBERS

* Cases: at least 23,658,000

* Deaths: at least 813,000

* Recovered: at least 15,350,000

Data current as of 1845 AEST August 25, taking in federal government and state/territory government updates, Worldometer and Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Centre.