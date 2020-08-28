Latest snapshot of the coronavirus impact

LATEST DEVELOPMENTS

* Victoria registered 113 new cases of the virus on Thursday. It’s the fourth straight day the number has been below 150 and the lowest figure since July 5.

* However, the state recorded another 23 fatalities.

* Victorian Premier Dan Andrews said on Thursday the government is working on how to ease current restrictions. “We quite soon hope to be able to give people a roadmap, a clear plan about what coming out of stage four looks like, what opening up looks like, what finding COVID-normal looks like,” he said.

* Mr Andrews is weathering a political storm over his bid to extend the state of emergency for 12 months, and will have to rely on crossbenchers to get the proposal through parliament.

* In NSW, nine new COVID-19 cases were recorded in the 24 hours to 8pm on Wednesday from more than 30,000 tests, with all cases locally acquired from known sources.

* Meanwhile, a man has been charged with breaching COVID-19 public health orders after entering NSW from Victoria on a boat and then allegedly pulling a knife on police.

* Thousands of prisoners from central Queensland to the state’s southeast have been locked in their cells after a corrective services staff trainer tested positive to coronavirus.

* The man, 60, didn’t work in a prison but trained 14 prison officer recruits and came into contact with 11 other staff in the days before he was diagnosed.

* Queensland’s only other new virus case overnight was that of a man who had returned from Papua New Guinea, who was diagnosed while in quarantine.

* From Friday, people living or working 40 kilometres each side of the South Australia-Victoria border will be allowed to come and go but will be subject to regular COVID-19 testing.

* Aged Care Minister Richard Colbeck has defended the government’s response in the sector, while again apologising for his embarrassing failure to remember how many nursing home residents had died from coronavirus at a parliamentary inquiry last week.

—

KEY DATES

* August 2 to September 13 – stage four lockdown for Melbourne, including a nightly curfew, and stage three lockdown for regional Victoria.

* August 29 – Tentative date for the last remaining restrictions on gatherings to be removed in WA.

* September 11 – NSW government to temporarily waive the hotel quarantine fee for NSW residents returning from Victoria.

* September 13 – Victoria’s state of emergency due to end unless a bid to extend the state of emergency for 12 months passes parliament.

* November – Victoria’s hotel quarantine inquiry report due.

* December 1 – Tasmania’s borders will remain shut until at least the last month of 2020.

—

AUSTRALIAN CORONAVIRUS NUMBERS

* There were 124 new cases in Australia – 113 in Victoria, nine in NSW and two in Queensland. There were 23 more deaths in Victoria.

* The national death toll as of Tuesday is 572: Victoria 485, NSW 54, Tasmania 13, WA 9, Queensland 6, SA 4, ACT 3. (Two Queensland residents who died in NSW have been included in the official tolls of both states).

—

GLOBAL CORONAVIRUS NUMBERS

* Cases: at least 24,344,000

* Deaths: at least 829,000

* Recovered: at least 16,878,000

Data current as of 1815 AEST August 27, taking in federal government and state/territory government updates, Worldometer and Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Centre.