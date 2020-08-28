Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.
Aged Care Minister Richard Colbeck has defended the government's COVID-19 response in the sector. Image by Mick Tsikas/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Latest snapshot of the coronavirus impact

By AAP

August 28, 2020

2020-08-28 18:23:50

LATEST DEVELOPMENTS

* Victoria registered 113 new cases of the virus on Thursday. It’s the fourth straight day the number has been below 150 and the lowest figure since July 5.

* However, the state recorded another 23 fatalities.

* Victorian Premier Dan Andrews said on Thursday the government is working on how to ease current restrictions. “We quite soon hope to be able to give people a roadmap, a clear plan about what coming out of stage four looks like, what opening up looks like, what finding COVID-normal looks like,” he said.

* Mr Andrews is weathering a political storm over his bid to extend the state of emergency for 12 months, and will have to rely on crossbenchers to get the proposal through parliament.

* In NSW, nine new COVID-19 cases were recorded in the 24 hours to 8pm on Wednesday from more than 30,000 tests, with all cases locally acquired from known sources.

* Meanwhile, a man has been charged with breaching COVID-19 public health orders after entering NSW from Victoria on a boat and then allegedly pulling a knife on police.

* Thousands of prisoners from central Queensland to the state’s southeast have been locked in their cells after a corrective services staff trainer tested positive to coronavirus.

* The man, 60, didn’t work in a prison but trained 14 prison officer recruits and came into contact with 11 other staff in the days before he was diagnosed.

* Queensland’s only other new virus case overnight was that of a man who had returned from Papua New Guinea, who was diagnosed while in quarantine.

* From Friday, people living or working 40 kilometres each side of the South Australia-Victoria border will be allowed to come and go but will be subject to regular COVID-19 testing.

* Aged Care Minister Richard Colbeck has defended the government’s response in the sector, while again apologising for his embarrassing failure to remember how many nursing home residents had died from coronavirus at a parliamentary inquiry last week.

KEY DATES

* August 2 to September 13 – stage four lockdown for Melbourne, including a nightly curfew, and stage three lockdown for regional Victoria.

* August 29 – Tentative date for the last remaining restrictions on gatherings to be removed in WA.

* September 11 – NSW government to temporarily waive the hotel quarantine fee for NSW residents returning from Victoria.

* September 13 – Victoria’s state of emergency due to end unless a bid to extend the state of emergency for 12 months passes parliament.

* November – Victoria’s hotel quarantine inquiry report due.

* December 1 – Tasmania’s borders will remain shut until at least the last month of 2020.

AUSTRALIAN CORONAVIRUS NUMBERS

* There were 124 new cases in Australia – 113 in Victoria, nine in NSW and two in Queensland. There were 23 more deaths in Victoria.

* The national death toll as of Tuesday is 572: Victoria 485, NSW 54, Tasmania 13, WA 9, Queensland 6, SA 4, ACT 3. (Two Queensland residents who died in NSW have been included in the official tolls of both states).

GLOBAL CORONAVIRUS NUMBERS

* Cases: at least 24,344,000

* Deaths: at least 829,000

* Recovered: at least 16,878,000

Data current as of 1815 AEST August 27, taking in federal government and state/territory government updates, Worldometer and Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Centre.

Latest sport

rugby league

Sharks star Johnson injures groin again

Matt Moylan is in line for an instant NRL recall after star Cronulla teammate Shaun Johnson re-injured his groin at training.

cricket

Seven Network could drop cricket contract

The Seven Network could seek to terminate its contract to broadcast cricket with boss James Warburton describing Cricket Australia as a "train wreck".

rugby league

De Belin rape case set for Origin week

Jack de Belin's sexual assault case will coincide with the start of this year's State of Origin series, providing an unwanted distraction for the NRL.

tennis

De Minaur faces tall order at US Open

Alex de Minaur leads the Australian charge at the US Open and will face world No.95 Andrej Martin from Slovakia in the first round.

tennis

Serena eyes grand slam record in New York

With the US Open draw depleted, Serena Williams has her best chance yet to finally match Margaret Court's all-time record 24 grand slam singles titles.

news

health

Four Sydney schools closed over COVID

NSW has recorded 13 new cases of COVID-19, with four schools closed and the Sydney CBD gym cluster increasing to 14 infections.

sport

rugby league

Sharks star Johnson injures groin again

Matt Moylan is in line for an instant NRL recall after star Cronulla teammate Shaun Johnson re-injured his groin at training.

world

politics

Japan's PM Abe set to resign due to health

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is set to resign due to a worsening of his chronic health condition, national broadcaster NHK says.