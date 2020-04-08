Discover Australian Associated Press

The latest snapshot of COVID-19 cases, measures and impacts. Image by AP PHOTO

Health

Latest snapshot of the coronavirus impact

By AAP

April 8, 2020

2020-04-08 17:56:26

LATEST NEWS ABOUT COVID-19:

NUMBERS

* Confirmed cases in Australia: 5,895

* Australian deaths: 48 (21 in NSW, 11 in Vic, four in Qld, six in WA, three in Tas, two in ACT, one in SA). 13 were passengers on the Ruby Princess.

* It’s estimated nearly 2500 people have recovered.

* Two thirds of businesses have seen their cash flow or turnover drop

* About 25 million people could have been infected – 35,000 in intensive care – if Australia had done nothing to stop the outbreak, according to theoretical modelling.

MEASURES

* The federal government has committed $320 billion, or 16.4 per cent of gross domestic product, to combat the virus’ health and economic effects.

* A $130 billion JobKeeper program to subsidise wages at $1500 a fortnight for six million workers, for up to six months. Parliament set to approve on Wednesday.

* Registered charities, excluding universities, will be able to access the JobKeeper program if they experience a 15 per cent decline in turnover.

* Casual workers will only be able to access the JobKeeper payment if they’ve been linked to a single employer for at least a year.

* The federal government has arranged commercial flights to rescue more than 400 Australians trapped in South America, for $2550 per person.

* Welfare recovery scheme robo-debt has been frozen for six months.

* Free child care for people still in paid work in a $1.6 billion package to childcare centres.

* Small businesses with a turnover of up to $50 million will be protected from eviction and have their rent reduced in line with falls in revenue under state-enforced legislation.

* The ATO will make it easier to claim working from home deductions with an 80 cents per hour flat rate for expenses from March 1 to June 30.

* All Australians must continue practising social distancing and stay at home unless going out for essentials or exercise.

* People aged over 60 with chronic illness are discouraged from leaving their homes unless they need medical care.

* Tasmania has banned visits to hospitals and aged care homes for two weeks.

* The Victorian government has urged students who can learn at home must stay at home when term two starts. 

* Australians returning home from overseas must be quarantined for two weeks in hotels or other accommodation before being allowed home.

* Australians, excluding aid workers and compassionate cases, are banned from international travel.

* All states are telling people not to travel for the Easter holidays.

* Popular NSW and Queensland beaches including Manly, Surfer’s Paradise, Coolangatta and Dee Why have closed after Sydney’s Bondi Beach was shut last week.

* Still open: supermarkets, pharmacies, banks, public transport, some schools, hairdressers, petrol stations, postal and freight services, bottle shops, newsagents, retail shops. Restaurants restricted to takeaway/delivery in most states.

* Closed: schools in Victoria and ACT, gyms, indoor sports venues, pubs, cinemas, nightclubs, casinos, places of worship, theme parks, auction houses, food courts in shopping centres, beauty therapy, tanning, waxing, nail salons, spas and tattoo parlours, galleries, museums, libraries, youth centres, community halls, clubs, RSL clubs, swimming pools, amusement parks, arcades, indoor and outdoor play centres, social sports that involve large groups, outdoor and indoor markets, outdoor playgrounds, outdoor gyms, skate parks.

KEY QUOTE

* “Stay at home. Failure to do so this weekend will completely undo everything we have achieved so far together, and potentially worse.” – Prime Minister Scott Morrison 

OTHER DEVELOPMENTS

* All cruise ships will leave Queensland waters by Wednesday to limit the spread of coronavirus across the state.

* NSW Police have launched a criminal investigation into whether Australian or NSW biosecurity laws were breached when passengers on the Ruby Princess were allowed to disembark.

* UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, 55, remains in intensive care after his coronavirus symptoms deteriorated following admission to hospital early on Monday, AEST.

SPORT

* Three of the four major golf tournaments have announced new dates for 2020 while the British Open has cancelled its 2020 tournament.

* The AFL, NRL, A-league soccer, Super Rugby and netball competitions are postponed.

ECONOMICS

* The sharemarket has been unable to maintain early gains with the S&P/ASX200 benchmark finishing down 0.65 per cent to close at 5,392.2 on Tuesday while the All Ordinaries shed 0.42 per cent to end at 5,301.3.

* Moratorium on renters being evicted for the next six months. To be finalised on Wednesday.

* The record low cash rate of 0.25 per cent is like to remain for at least three years, according to BIS Oxford’s chief economist.

GLOBAL CORONAVIRUS

* Cases: at least 1,348,203

* Deaths: at least 74,795

* Recovered: at least 286,512

*Source: State and federal government updates and Johns Hopkins website at 1730 AEST

