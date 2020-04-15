Discover Australian Associated Press

This illustration from the CDC shows the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV). Image by AP PHOTO

Health

Latest snapshot of the coronavirus impact

By AAP

April 15, 2020

2020-04-15 18:56:50

LATEST NEWS ABOUT COVID-19:

NUMBERS

* 6400 Australians have caught the virus, with 3598 having recovered.

* Australian deaths: 62 (26 in NSW, 14 in Vic, four in Qld, six in WA, six in Tas, two in ACT, four in SA). 18 were passengers on the Ruby Princess.

* Just one local case was recorded in WA overnight with three foreigners onboard the Artania cruise ship also testing positive.

MEASURES

* A $28 million mental health fund to help Queenslanders made vulnerable during the crisis.

* The Victorian government extended its state of emergency for another four weeks to midnight on May 11.

* The Tasmanian government has called in Defence Force medics after closing two hospitals at the centre of an outbreak in the state’s northwest. About 5000 people have been placed into quarantine for two weeks. 

* Victoria has expanded its coronavirus testing criteria to include people displaying fever or breathing symptoms.

* About 750 Qantas staff will self-isolate after 18 baggage handlers, 13 of their close contacts and three other staff became infected.

* The federal government announced higher education institutions will be able to offer cut-price courses for six months from May. 

* The federal government has pledged $16 million for food relief providers in a $100m package for Australian charities.

* It had already committed $320 billion, or 16.4 per cent of gross domestic product, to combat the virus’ health and economic effects.

* A $130 billion JobKeeper scheme will provide coronavirus-affected businesses $1500 a fortnight to pass onto employees over six months.

* All Australians must continue practising social distancing and stay at home unless going out for essentials or exercise.

* Australians returning home from overseas must be quarantined for two weeks in hotels or other accommodation before being allowed home.

* Interstate Queenslanders must present a pass and have a legitimate reason to return home

* Australians, excluding aid workers and compassionate cases, are banned from international travel.

* Popular NSW and Queensland beaches have been closed

* Still open: supermarkets, pharmacies, banks, public transport, some schools, hairdressers, petrol stations, postal and freight services, bottle shops, newsagents, retail shops. Restaurants restricted to takeaway/delivery in most states.

* Closed: schools in Victoria and ACT, gyms, indoor sports venues, pubs, cinemas, nightclubs, casinos, places of worship, theme parks, auction houses, food courts in shopping centres, beauty therapy, tanning, waxing, nail salons, spas and tattoo parlours, galleries, museums, libraries, youth centres, community halls, clubs, RSL clubs, swimming pools, amusement parks, arcades, indoor and outdoor play centres, social sports that involve large groups, outdoor and indoor markets, outdoor playgrounds, outdoor gyms, skate parks.

KEY QUOTE

* “It’s unrealistic to think those border restrictions will be lifted anytime soon,” Treasurer Josh Frydenberg on when international travel will again be allowed.

OTHER DEVELOPMENTS

* Australia’s jobless rate is expected to reach 10 per cent for the June quarter based on Treasury analysis.

* Police are investigating rumours a coronavirus outbreak of 49 cases in northwest Tasmania has been linked to an “illegal dinner party” of medical workers.

* Qantas and Virgin is closing in on a multi-million dollar deal with the federal government to support flights between capital cities.

* Two more Qantas rescue flights will bring home Australians stranded in Argentina and South Africa this week.

* Australians could soon have their mobile phones tracked using applications which monitor people with coronavirus.

* The criminal investigation into the Ruby Princess cruise ship debacle will take another five months to complete.

* The prime minister has berated the World Health Organisation for supporting China’s decision to reopen live animal markets, considered the source of the COVID-19 outbreak.

SPORT

* The NRL plans to restart its competition on May 28, however Sport Minister Richard Colbeck says the date is probably “a bit ambitious”.

* FIFA is considering postponing the restart of all international football matches to 2021 due to the coronavirus.

* The AFL, NRL, A-League, Super Rugby and Super Netball competitions are postponed.

ECONOMICS

* The Australian share market closed on its best level for a month with the S&P/ASX200 up 1.87 per cent to close at 5,488.1 while the broader All Ordinaries index closed up 103.1 points, or 1.9 per cent, to 5,542.5.

* The head of the IMF predicts the virus will trigger the worst global economic downturn since the 1930s Great Depression with only partial recovery in 2021.

* Job advertisements have been slashed by two-thirds as Australian businesses absorb the economic pain of the coronavirus.

* OPEC has agreed to cut oil output by about 10 per cent of global supply to support oil prices.

GLOBAL CORONAVIRUS

* Cases: at least 1,930,014

* Deaths: at least 119,806

* Recovered: at least 453,308

*Source: State and federal government updates and worldometers website at 1830 AEST

