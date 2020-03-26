Latest snapshot of the coronavirus impact

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
The latest snapshot of COVID-19 cases, measures and impactS as of March 25, 1130 AEDT. Image by AP PHOTO

Health

Latest snapshot of the coronavirus impact

By AAP

March 26, 2020

2020-03-26 22:18:12

LATEST NEWS ABOUT COVID-19:

NUMBERS

* Confirmed cases in Australia: 2423 (as at 3pm AEDT Wednesday), up from 1091 on Saturday

* NSW is the worst hit, with 1029 cases including 2 children

* Victoria added 55 cases overnight to 466

* Australian deaths: nine (seven in NSW, one in WA, one in Qld)

* Social distancing: one person per four square metres

* Unemployment rate forecast to jump to 11 per cent in next few months

MEASURES

* Borders closed in Tasmania, SA, NT and WA. Queensland from midnight on Wednesday. Freight and essential travel excepted

* Non-essential travel should cease

* Australians, excluding aid workers and compassionate travel cases, will be banned from travelling overseas

* Non-essential services urged to close

* Still open: supermarkets, pharmacies, public transport, some schools, hairdressers restricted to 30-minute appointments, petrol stations, postal and freight services, bottle shops, newsagents, retail shops, restaurants restricted to take-away/delivery in most states

* Closed: schools in Victoria and the ACT, gyms, indoor sports venues, pubs, cinemas, nightclubs, casinos, places of worship, theme parks, auction houses, food courts in shopping centres, beauty therapy, tanning, waxing, nail salons, spas and tattoo parlours, galleries, museums, libraries, youth centres, community halls, clubs, RSL clubs, swimming pools, amusement parks, arcades, indoor and outdoor play centres, social sports that involve large groups, outdoor and indoor markets

* Parents urged to keep children home from school in NSW, Queensland

* Funerals are limited to no more than 10 people; weddings to the couple, celebrant and two witnesses

* Large social gatherings in homes banned

* A limited number of international rescue flights for stranded Australians

* NSW Police able to arrest or fine people $1000 and businesses $5000 for breaching public health orders

* All elective surgery other than the most urgent to be put on hold

* A National COVID-19 Coordination Commission has been set up to advise governments

* Boot camps and personal training limited to 10 people with enforced social distancing

* Profiteering and seeking to export goods overseas, relating to things as medical supplies and masks, illegal.

* Updated testing guidelines expected to be announced soon

* All patients will be able to access Medicare-funded online consultations from next week

COMMENT

* Quote: “We know that this virus will come and go…we want to be well-positioned to make sure that we restore people’s jobs and livelihoods as quickly as we can afterwards.”- National COVID-19 Coordination Commission chair Neville Power, on the purpose of the new government advisory body. 

SPORT

* IOC and Japan’s Prime Minister postpone this year’s Tokyo Olympic Games for 2021

* The AFL, NRL, A-league soccer, Super Rugby and netball competitions postponed

ECONOMICS

* Finance: The ASX200 closed 5.54 per cent higher at 4,998.1 while the All Ordinaries index added 5.32 per cent, to 5,006.2.

* Parliament has passed two packages worth $17.6 billion and $66 billion in response to the outbreak of the virus

* The Reserve Bank injected $6.9 billion into the financial system on Tuesday and will buy a further $4 billion in government bonds

* US politicians have reached a deal on a massive stimulus package

* Queensland has announced a $4 billion economic and health package

* WA to announce another stimulus package

GLOBAL CORONAVIRUS 

* Cases: more than 422,952

* Deaths: more than 18,906

* Recovered: at least 109,143

*Source: Australian Department of Health website at 0600 March 24, plus NSW government at 0800 and worldometer website.

Latest sport

rugby league

NRL wants 87 per cent pay cut for players

A pay cut of up to 87 per cent faces NRL players as the league begins to brace for the worst case scenario of a lost season due to coronavirus.

tennis

Wimbledon set to meet on 2020 cancellation

Wimbledon organisers say they are evaluating all options in regards to the 2020 championships, including postponement.

sport

No deals yet on NRL, AFL pay cuts

The NRL and AFL are yet to settle on a figure for player pay cuts in the wake of the halts to their seasons due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Summer Olympics

Oly delay causes selection drama for some

While some Tokyo Olympic athletes are locked in for 2021, others are waiting to hear if and how their qualification for the Games will change after the delay.

tennis

Tennis fears after player gets coronavirus

Ex-world No.1 and Australian Open champion Lindsay Davenport fears 'horror stories' ahead after the emergence of the first coronavirus victim in the sport.

news

health

NSW could move to lockdown, premier says

The NSW premier says she's ready to move ahead of the Commonwealth towards lockdown-style measures to fight COVID-19 if numbers don't improve in coming days.

sport

rugby league

NRL wants 87 per cent pay cut for players

A pay cut of up to 87 per cent faces NRL players as the league begins to brace for the worst case scenario of a lost season due to coronavirus.

world

health

UK says Charles didn't jump queue for test

The British government has denied that Prince Charles jumped the queue for a coronavirus test after it was revealed he had the disease.