Latest snapshot of the coronavirus impact

LATEST NEWS ABOUT COVID-19:

—

NUMBERS

* 6468 Australians have caught the virus and about 58 per cent of them have recovered.

* Average daily infection rates have fallen below one per cent in every state during the past three days except Tasmania, which is at 8 per cent.

* Australian deaths: 63 (26 in NSW, 14 in Vic, four in Qld, six in WA, six in Tas, three in ACT, four in SA). 19 were passengers on the Ruby Princess.

* About 14,000 Australians have registered with overseas embassies but not all wish to come home.

—

MEASURES

* Australia’s strict economic coronavirus restrictions will remain in place for at least the next four weeks until health benchmarks are met.

* The federal government has unveiled a $500 million loan fund to help struggling exporters under pressure from the coronavirus pandemic.

* 230 extra intensive care beds have been installed at Victorian hospitals as part of its $1.6 billion health funding boost.

* The federal government will roll out 83 new mobile coronavirus testing sites across Australia’s remote indigenous communities which will be able to confirm infection cases in 45 minutes.

* The Tasmanian government hopes to reopen the emergency department on Friday at one of two northwest hospitals shut for deep-cleaning. About 5000 people have also been placed into quarantine for two weeks.

* More Qantas flights could be arranged to bring home Australians in India and the Philippines, at their own expense, while 220 remain stranded in Lebanon.

* The Victorian government has announced a $500 million relief package to help tenants struggling to pay rent due to the coronavirus and a ban on them being evicted.

* The federal government has committed $320 billion, or 16.4 per cent of gross domestic product, to combat the virus’ health and economic effects.

* A $130 billion JobKeeper scheme will provide coronavirus-affected businesses $1500 a fortnight to pass onto employees over six months.

* All Australians must continue practising social distancing and stay at home unless going out for essentials or exercise.

* Australians returning home from overseas must be quarantined for two weeks in hotels or other accommodation before being allowed home.

* Australians, excluding aid workers and compassionate cases, are banned from international travel.

* Still open: supermarkets, pharmacies, banks, public transport, some schools, hairdressers, petrol stations, postal and freight services, bottle shops, newsagents, retail shops. Restaurants restricted to takeaway/delivery in most states.

* Closed: gyms, indoor sports venues, pubs, cinemas, nightclubs, casinos, places of worship, theme parks, auction houses, food courts in shopping centres, beauty therapy, tanning, waxing, nail salons, spas and tattoo parlours, galleries, museums, libraries, youth centres, community halls, clubs, RSL clubs, swimming pools, amusement parks, arcades, indoor and outdoor play centres, social sports that involve large groups, outdoor and indoor markets, outdoor playgrounds, outdoor gyms, skate parks.

—

KEY QUOTE

* “They are more likely to be at risk in the staff room than they are in the classroom” – Prime Minister Scott Morrison commenting on the coronavirus risks faced by teachers when schools reopen.

—

OTHER DEVELOPMENTS

* Federal parliament is set to resume sitting in May for a week-long trial, although likely to still practise social distancing.

* Australia will re-think its links with the World Health Organisation as part of a wider review of international bodies announced in October but won’t be pulling its multi-million-dollar contribution.

* Australia’s jobless data rose to 5.2 per cent for the first two weeks in March but is still set to spike about 10 per cent in June, Employment Minister Michaelia Cash said.

* Virgin has announced a further seven-day trading halt to continue talks on financial aid but did not say who discussions were with, as the federal government holds firm against the airline’s pleas for a $1.4 billion bailout.

* Australians could soon have their mobile phones tracked using applications which monitor people with coronavirus.

—

SPORT

* The majority of Cricket Australia staff will be stood down on reduced pay from April 27 until the end of the financial year.

* The NRL plans to restart its competition on May 28, but Sport Minister Richard Colbeck says the date is probably “a bit ambitious”.

* Tour de France organisers plan to start the French cycling race in August after President Emmanuel Macron said big public events will be halted until mid-July.

* The AFL, NRL, A-League, Super Rugby and Super Netball competitions are postponed.

—

ECONOMICS

* The Australian sharemarket recovered some of its earlier losses thanks to better-than-expected March jobs reports, but the S&P/ASX200 benchmark index still closed 0.92 per cent lower at 5,416.3.

* Crown Resorts has stood down 95 per cent of its staff citing coronavirus restrictions, but will still pay shareholders their interim dividends.

* G20 finance officials and a group of hundreds of private creditors have agreed to suspend debt service payments for the world’s poorest countries to allow them to spend the money on improving their health systems.

* The head of the IMF predicts the virus will trigger the worst global economic downturn since the 1930s Great Depression, with only partial recovery in 2021.

* Treasurer Josh Frydenberg is set to meet with his counterparts in the IMF on Thursday night.

—

GLOBAL CORONAVIRUS

* Cases: at least 2,084,633

* Deaths: at least 134,677

* Recovered: at least 515,283

*Source: State and federal government updates and worldometers website at 1730 AEST