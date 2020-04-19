Latest snapshot of the coronavirus impact

LATEST NEWS ABOUT COVID-19:

—

NUMBERS

* A total of 6565 Australians have caught the virus and about 63 per cent of them have recovered.

* Australian deaths: 70 (29 in NSW, 14 in Vic, five in Qld, seven in WA, eight in Tas, three in ACT, four in SA). 21 were passengers on the Ruby Princess.

* Four new deaths were reported on Saturday – three in NSW and one in Tasmania. NSW’s latest fatalities included an 83-year-old Queenslander, who died while quarantining in Sydney after travelling on the Celebrity Eclipse cruise ship, and a 93-year-old resident of Anglicare’s Newmarch House.

* 30 people connected to Newmarch House have tested positive after a worker attended the facility for six days with a sore throat.

* Just 55 coronavirus patients are in intensive care in hospitals across Australia.

* More than 406,000 tests have been conducted across the nation.

* Victorian police have conducted more than 23,500 spot checks since coronavirus restrictions were introduced on March 21.

—

MEASURES

* A federal government app to track people who have been in contact with a coronavirus case will be available in the next couple of weeks.

* Prime Minister Scott Morrison has clarified the tracing app will not be mandatory.

* The Queensland government has offered $200 million to help rescue Virgin Australia, as the cash-strapped airline struggles to survive.

* Millions of respirator and surgical masks needed to help stop the spread of COVID-19 will be produced at Australia’s first face mask testing facilities established in Adelaide.

* Australians with disability have been assured of their safety during the coronavirus pandemic through a national cabinet-supported plan.

* The Queensland government has boosted support for senior citizens isolated by the coronavirus as thousands of people sign up to join the “care army”.

* All Australians must continue practising social distancing and stay at home unless going out for essentials or exercise.

* Australians returning home from overseas must be quarantined for two weeks in hotels or other accommodation before being allowed home.

* Australians, excluding aid workers and compassionate cases, are banned from international travel.

* Still open: supermarkets, pharmacies, banks, public transport, some schools, hairdressers, petrol stations, postal and freight services, bottle shops, newsagents, retail shops. Restaurants restricted to takeaway/delivery in most states.

* Closed: gyms, indoor sports venues, pubs, cinemas, nightclubs, casinos, places of worship, theme parks, auction houses, food courts in shopping centres, beauty therapy, tanning, waxing, nail salons, spas and tattoo parlours, galleries, museums, libraries, youth centres, community halls, clubs, RSL clubs, swimming pools, amusement parks, arcades, indoor and outdoor play centres, social sports that involve large groups, outdoor and indoor markets, outdoor playgrounds, outdoor gyms, skate parks.

—

KEY QUOTE

* “Sustaining Australia’s aviation industry is critical to protecting livelihoods and saving lives” – Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack on efforts to save Virgin Australia.

—

OTHER DEVELOPMENTS

* The plagued Artania cruise ship has finally departed Western Australia after the death of three people on board during its three-week stay in Fremantle.

* The death of a 42-year old male on board the Artania reinforces that coronavirus is not an old person’s disease, Deputy Chief Medical Officer Paul Kelly has warned.

* NSW Police revealed the Ruby Princess cruise ship which is docked at Port Kembla is unlikely to leave the state’s waters until next week.

* Federal Labor is urging the Morrison government to help the crew of the COVID-19 infected Ruby Princess, while the owner of the cruise liner company is being sued by the family of a US citizen who died from the disease.

* Victoria’s chief health officer Brett Sutton has warned people may not be able to go to sporting matches, concerts or travel overseas until next year.

* Former foreign minister Alexander Downer says China must come clean on the true source of coronavirus or it will “arouse the wrath” of the world.

* A dozen partygoers and two bikies were among the latest fined for breaching coronavirus restrictions in Victoria.

—

SPORT

* A financially-battered Cricket Australia has stood down most of its staff for the rest of the financial year on 20 per cent pay.

* AFL chief executive Gillon McLachlan says Victoria remains a viable option to host a quarantine hub as the league edges closer to restarting the 2020 season.

* The NRL, A-League, Super Rugby and Super Netball competitions have also been postponed.

—

ECONOMICS

* US stocks have ended the week higher thanks to a surge in Boeing shares, and optimism about Donald Trump reopening the American economy.

* Data from China showed the world’s second-largest economy had shrunk for the first time since at least 1992 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

—

GLOBAL CORONAVIRUS

* Cases: at least 2,250,050

* Deaths: at least 154,291

* Recovered: at least 570,716

*Source: State and federal government updates and worldometers website at 1730 AEST