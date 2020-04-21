Latest snapshot of the coronavirus impact

LATEST NEWS ABOUT COVID-19:

—

NUMBERS

* A total of 6619 Australians have caught the virus, with around 4200 recovered.

* Australian deaths: 71 (30 in NSW, 15 in Vic, four in Qld, seven in WA, eight in Tas, three in ACT, four in SA). 21 were passengers on the Ruby Princess. Queensland toll excludes two Queenslanders who died in other states.

* Queensland and WA had no new cases overnight while South Australia has reported a third consecutive day with no new infections.

—

MEASURES

* State and federal leaders will discuss lifting restrictions on elective surgeries at a national cabinet meeting on Tuesday

* A federal government app to track people who have been in contact with a coronavirus case will be available in the next couple of weeks.

* The NSW government has pledged a further $140 million for agricultural and primary industries.

* The federal government has given the Royal Flying Doctor Service $53 million in funding to support evacuations of suspected coronavirus cases and delivery of protective equipment for frontline staff.

* Tenants must prove they have lost 25 per cent of their income – or have rent exceeding more than 30 per cent of their income – to access rental relief packages in Queensland.

* 100 million surgical masks needed to help stop the spread of COVID-19 will be distributed to frontline workers over the next few weeks.

* 3.5 million extra doses of the flu vaccine will be made available.

* The Queensland government has offered $200 million to help rescue Virgin Australia

* About $339.5 billion – 17 per cent of the national economy – in combined efforts have been announced by Australian governments and the Reserve Bank so far.

* All Australians must continue practising social distancing and stay at home unless going out for essentials or exercise.

* Australians returning home from overseas must be quarantined for two weeks in hotels or other accommodation before being allowed home.

* Australians, excluding aid workers and compassionate cases, are banned from international travel.

* Still open: supermarkets, pharmacies, banks, public transport, some schools, hairdressers, petrol stations, postal and freight services, bottle shops, newsagents, retail shops. Restaurants restricted to takeaway/delivery in most states.

* Closed: gyms, indoor sports venues, pubs, cinemas, nightclubs, casinos, places of worship, theme parks, auction houses, food courts in shopping centres, beauty therapy, tanning, waxing, nail salons, spas and tattoo parlours, galleries, museums, libraries, youth centres, community halls, clubs, RSL clubs, swimming pools, amusement parks, arcades, indoor and outdoor play centres, social sports that involve large groups, outdoor and indoor markets, outdoor playgrounds, outdoor gyms, skate parks.

—

KEY QUOTE

* “We recognise that there are Australians out there who are in pain, have disability, can’t be in the workforce, need to take very potent pain medication that need their elective surgery done.” – deputy chief medical officer Nick Coatsworth on reintroducing low-risk elective surgeries.

—

OTHER DEVELOPMENTS

* Virgin Australia has gone into voluntary administration after being smothered by debt when travel bans grounded most of its planes.

* A second Lion Air flight bringing Australians home from Mumbai is set to touch down in Adelaide on Tuesday.

* Some Sydney beaches have re-opened, except Bondi, Manly and Dee Why, however social distancing measures still remain.

* Queensland has reported no new coronavirus diagnoses for the first time in more than two months, followed by WA, while South Australia recorded its third day with no infections.

* Queensland’s online educational portal has crashed as students begin term two of school.

* 19 more crew members of the Ruby Princess cruise ship have been infected, taking the total to 190/

* NSW Police revealed the Ruby Princess cruise ship which is docked at Port Kembla is unlikely to leave until at least Thursday.

* Foreign Minister Marise Payne is pushing for an independent, international inquiry into how the COVID-19 pandemic happened and was handled.

—

SPORT

* NRL boss Todd Greenberg’s four-year-reign is over after he quit on Monday

* A financially-battered Cricket Australia has stood down most of its staff for the rest of the financial year on 20 per cent pay.

* The AFL, NRL, A-League, Super Rugby and Super Netball competitions have also been postponed.

—

ECONOMICS

* The Australian share market has plunged after the price of oil dropped to its lowest level since 1999. The S&P/ASX200 to fell 2.45 per cent to close at 5,353 points while the All Ordinaries saw a 2.34 per cent decline to 5,414..

* The Grattan Institute has released a report predicting the jobless rate could reach up to 15 per cent, outstripping Treasury’s forecasted 10 per cent.

* Data from China showed the world’s second-largest economy had shrunk for the first time since at least 1992 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

—

GLOBAL CORONAVIRUS

* Cases: at least 2,407,699

* Deaths: at least 165,093

* Recovered: at least 625,419

*Source: State and federal government updates and Johns Hopkins website as at 1730 AEST