Latest snapshot of the coronavirus impact

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
A young girl writes with chalk on her home driveway on the Gold Coast. Image by Dave Hunt/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Latest snapshot of the coronavirus impact

By AAP

April 22, 2020

2020-04-22 18:04:33

LATEST NEWS ABOUT COVID-19:

NUMBERS

* A total of 6645 Australians have caught the virus, with 4291 recovered.

* Australian deaths: 71 (30 in NSW, 15 in Vic, four in Qld, seven in WA, eight in Tas, three in ACT, four in SA). 21 were passengers on the Ruby Princess. Queensland toll excludes two Queenslanders who died in other states.

* Nearly 850,000 Australians are likely to remain out of work for years, says RBA governor Philip Lowe.

* NSW Police have issued 95 court notices and 736 on-the-spot fines for breaching restrictions since March 17.

MEASURES

* Some elective surgeries will resume after the Anzac Day long weekend including IVF, dental and eye procedures, children’s surgeries, joint replacements, endoscopy and colonoscopies.

* A federal government app to track people who have been in contact with a coronavirus case will be available in the next couple of weeks with the Commonwealth promising it would have no access to the data.

* Aged care homes have been warned to not ban residents from seeing visitors or carers with advice being to allow two visitors a day for brief catch ups.

* NSW school students will have one face-to-face learning day a week starting from May 11 and building up to a full-time return in late July. SA schools return to normal next Monday, WA will reopen for term two on April 29, with year 11 and 12 students strongly encouraged to attend in person, while NT students are now expected to attend school.

* 100 million surgical masks will be distributed to frontline workers during the next six weeks, following a recent shipment of 58 million.

* 3.5 million extra doses of the flu vaccine will be made available.

* The Queensland government has offered $200 million to help rescue Virgin Australia.

* About $339.5 billion – 17 per cent of the national economy – in combined efforts have been announced by Australian governments and the Reserve Bank so far.

* The federal government has flagged tax cuts and aggressive deregulation as part of a pro-business road to economic recovery.

* All Australians must continue practising social distancing and stay at home unless going out for essentials or exercise.

* Australians returning home from overseas must be quarantined for two weeks in hotels or other accommodation before being allowed home.

* Australians, excluding aid workers and compassionate cases, are banned from international travel.

* Still open: supermarkets, pharmacies, banks, public transport, some schools, hairdressers, petrol stations, postal and freight services, bottle shops, newsagents, retail shops. Restaurants restricted to takeaway/delivery in most states.

* Closed: gyms, indoor sports venues, pubs, cinemas, nightclubs, casinos, places of worship, theme parks, auction houses, food courts in shopping centres, beauty therapy, tanning, waxing, nail salons, spas and tattoo parlours, galleries, museums, libraries, youth centres, community halls, clubs, RSL clubs, swimming pools, amusement parks, arcades, indoor and outdoor play centres, social sports that involve large groups, outdoor and indoor markets, outdoor playgrounds, outdoor gyms, skate parks.

KEY QUOTE

* “These are all very large numbers and ones that were inconceivable just a few months ago. They speak to the immense challenge faced by our society to contain the virus.” – Reserve Bank of Australia governor Philip Lowe. The central bank forecast the economy will contract by 10 per cent over the first half of 2020 as unemployment rises by the same figure.

OTHER DEVELOPMENTS

* The federal government has reaffirmed its choice not to rescue Virgin Australia, which went into voluntary administration on Tuesday crippled by debt but vowing to survive the virus.

* Ruby Princess crew members have disembarked the vessel to fly home before the cruise ship’s expected departure from NSW on Thursday.

SPORT

* Professional rugby players have agreed to take a 60 per cent pay cut.

* Cricket Australia has already taken a $20 million hit with hundreds of millions predicted to be at risk should the T20 World Cup not go ahead in Australia later this year.

* The AFL, NRL, A-League, Super Rugby and Super Netball competitions have also been postponed.

ECONOMICS

* Australian stocks have tumbled for a second day as price of oil dropped to its lowest level since 1999. The S&P/ASX200 fell 2.46 per cent to 5,221.3 while the All Ordinaries index slid 2.45 per cent to 5,353.

* RBA governor Philip Lowe expects GDP to fall by around 10 per cent in the first half of 2020, mostly in the June quarter.

* Jobs for young Australians dropped 9.9 per cent between March 14 and April 4, with food and accommodation services shedding a quarter of workers.

GLOBAL CORONAVIRUS

* Cases: at least 2,482,556

* Deaths: at least 170,482

* Recovered: at least 652,480

*Source: State and federal government updates and Johns Hopkins website as at 1730 AEST

Latest sport

rugby league

NRL hopes TV talks are done by week's end

The NRL holds hope of finalising talks with broadcasters this week in order to give clubs a better picture of what the restructured 2020 season will look like.

rugby union

Castle flags July Aussie rugby return

Rugby could return in the form of an Australian Super Rugby league in July, more than a month after the NRL's proposed May 28 resumption.

rugby union

Kearns promises cash will follow RA purge

Former Wallabies captain Phil Kearns says the financial backing and business smarts are there to revive the code if change occurs in head office.

rugby league

NRL points stand with training to resume

NRL clubs will be able to return to training on May 4 ahead of the competition's planned restart from the coronavirus hiatus on May 28.

rugby league

Greenberg has no regrets over NRL exit

Former NRL boss Todd Greenberg has given his first interview since spectacularly walking away from the job on Monday.

news

politics

Refugee mounts coronavirus court challenge

An immigration detainee is launching court action against the federal government, arguing it failed to provide safe conditions during the coronavirus pandemic.

sport

rugby league

NRL hopes TV talks are done by week's end

The NRL holds hope of finalising talks with broadcasters this week in order to give clubs a better picture of what the restructured 2020 season will look like.

world

homicide

Canada's worst mass shooting toll at 23

Canadian police believe 23 people died after a gunman went on a rampage in rural communities across Nova Scotia over the weekend.