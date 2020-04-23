Latest snapshot of the coronavirus impact

LATEST NEWS ABOUT COVID-19:

NUMBERS

* A total of 6,649 Australians have caught the virus, with only four new infections reported during the past 24 hours. More than 4200 have recovered

* Australian deaths: 74 (33 in NSW, 15 in Vic, four in Qld, seven in WA, eight in Tas, three in ACT, four in SA). 21 were passengers on the Ruby Princess. Queensland toll excludes two people who died in other states.

* Victoria Police have fined 95 people during the past 24 hours for breaching health measures, including a trio who said they booked short stay accommodation to “hang out and take drugs”.

MEASURES

* Some elective surgeries to resume including IVF, dental and eye procedures, children’s surgeries, joint replacements, endoscopy and colonoscopies.

* A federal government app to track people who have been in contact with an infected person will be available in the next couple of weeks with the Commonwealth promising it would have no access to the data collected.

* Mutual obligation requirements for welfare recipients have been iced for another month.

* Tasmania will give $250 to temporary visa holders suffering financial hardship and up to $1000 for families in a $3 million support package.

* NSW students will attend school one day a week starting from May 11, building to full-time by late July. SA schools return to normal on Monday and WA has urged Year 11 and 12 students to go back full-time when term two kicks off on April 29. Meanwhile in Victoria, students will continue to be home schooled.

* 100 million surgical masks will be distributed to frontline workers during the next six weeks, following a recent shipment of 58 million.

* 3.5 million extra doses of the flu vaccine will be made available.

* The Queensland government has offered $200 million to help rescue Virgin Australia.

* About $339.5 billion – 17 per cent of the national economy – in combined efforts have been announced by Australian governments and the Reserve Bank so far.

* All Australians must continue practising social distancing and stay at home unless going out for essentials or exercise.

* Australians returning home from overseas must be quarantined for two weeks in hotels or other accommodation before being allowed home.

* Australians, excluding aid workers and compassionate cases, are banned from international travel.

* Still open: supermarkets, pharmacies, banks, public transport, some schools, hairdressers, petrol stations, postal and freight services, bottle shops, newsagents, retail shops. Restaurants restricted to takeaway/delivery in most states.

* Closed: gyms, indoor sports venues, pubs, cinemas, nightclubs, casinos, places of worship, theme parks, auction houses, food courts in shopping centres, beauty therapy, tanning, waxing, nail salons, spas and tattoo parlours, galleries, museums, libraries, youth centres, community halls, clubs, RSL clubs, swimming pools, arcades, indoor and outdoor play centres, social sports that involve large groups, outdoor and indoor markets, outdoor playgrounds, outdoor gyms, skate parks.

KEY QUOTE

*”We’re in the eye of the storm for the next two or three days … after that, 55 of our care workers in time will be brought back online.” Grant Millard, chief executive of Anglicare, whose Newmarch House nursing home in Sydney has had three deaths and 55 staff isolated.

OTHER DEVELOPMENTS

* The Ruby Princess has been ordered to leave Australian waters by late Thursday however some 40 crew members ill with COVID-19 remain onboard.

* The UK plans to commence human trials for a COVID-19 vaccine on Thursday.

* Thousands of airport staff are facing job cuts as Swissports considers letting 80 per cent of its workers go.

* A refugee in immigration detention is launching a court challenge against the Morrison government for failing to provide safe detention conditions during the coronavirus pandemic.

* Bondi Beach will reopen from next week but only for exercising.

* Australia will establish a strategic fuel reserve to safeguard supplies in times of crisis.

SPORT

* NRL clubs set to return to training on May 4 as the code remains fixed on a May 28 restart.

* The AFL, NRL, Cricket Australia, Football Federation and Rugby Australia have all reported taking a financial hit from the virus.

ECONOMICS

* The Australian share market rallied on Wednesday from early losses to end on even keel with the S&P/ASX200 down just 0.1 point to 5221.2, while the All Ordinaries index inched 0.05 per cent lower to close at 5,276.1.

* RBA governor Philip Lowe expects GDP to fall by around 10 per cent in the first half of 2020, mostly in the June quarter.

GLOBAL CORONAVIRUS

* Cases: at least 2,557,994

* Deaths: at least 177,688

* Recovered: at least 695,355

*Source: State and federal government updates and Johns Hopkins website as at 1730 AEST