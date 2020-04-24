Latest snapshot of the coronavirus impact

LATEST NEWS ABOUT COVID-19:

NUMBERS

* Australia has fewer than 1700 active cases – a total of 6,661 Australians have caught the virus, with more than 5,000 recovered. Just 12 cases were reported on Thursday. The average daily increase in infections has fallen to 0.2 per cent.

* Australian deaths: 76 (34 in NSW, 16 in Vic, four in Qld, seven in WA, eight in Tas, three in ACT, four in SA). 21 were passengers on the Ruby Princess.

* A 79-year-old woman died at Newmarch House on Thursday following the death of a woman and two men in their 90s at the Sydney aged care facility. There are 44 more infections among residents and staff.

* 6.8 million pensioners, carers and other welfare recipients have benefited from $750 cash payments totalling $5.1 billion.

MEASURES

* Australia’s borders will not reopen for at least three to four months, according to the federal government.

* Some elective surgeries to resume including IVF, dental and eye procedures, children’s surgeries, joint replacements, endoscopy and colonoscopies.

* A federal government app to track people who have been in contact with an infected person will be available in the next couple of weeks with the Commonwealth promising it would have no access to the data collected.

* The federal government will relax the 40-hour per fortnight work limit for international students enrolled in medical courses in an attempt to boost the number of health and disability workers.

* NSW students will attend school one day a week starting from May 11, building to full-time by late July. SA schools return to normal on Monday and WA has urged Year 11 and 12 students to go back full-time when term two kicks off on April 29. Meanwhile, in Victoria, students will continue to be schooled at home.

* Banks have pledged to provide bridging finance for businesses needing to pay staff ahead of the JobKeeper payments rolling out in May

* 3.5 million extra doses of the flu vaccine will be made available.

* The Queensland government has committed $3.5 million in funding to Lifeline and a further $1 million to Legacy which helps families of those who have served with defence.

* About $339.5 billion – 17 per cent of the national economy – in combined efforts have been announced by Australian governments and the Reserve Bank so far.

* All Australians must continue practising social distancing and stay at home unless going out for essentials or exercise.

* Australians returning home from overseas must be quarantined for two weeks in hotels or other accommodation before being allowed home.

* Australians, excluding aid workers and compassionate cases, are banned from international travel.

* Still open: supermarkets, pharmacies, banks, public transport, some schools, hairdressers, petrol stations, postal and freight services, bottle shops, newsagents, retail shops. Restaurants restricted to takeaway/delivery in most states.

* Closed: gyms, indoor sports venues, pubs, cinemas, nightclubs, casinos, places of worship, theme parks, auction houses, food courts in shopping centres, beauty therapy, tanning, waxing, nail salons, spas and tattoo parlours, galleries, museums, libraries, youth centres, community halls, clubs, RSL clubs, swimming pools, arcades, indoor and outdoor play centres, social sports that involve large groups, outdoor and indoor markets, outdoor playgrounds, outdoor gyms, skate parks.

KEY QUOTE

* “We are seeing young people worried about where and when all this is going to end and 2020 is proving to be a very challenging year,” – Yourtown chief executive Tracy Adams. Kids Helpline has received one call about every minute in April, a 40 per cent increase on the same time last year.

OTHER DEVELOPMENTS

* The Ruby Princess is leaving Australian waters on its way to Manila, in the Philippines.

* Australia is pushing for the World Health Organisation to be granted the same powers as weapons inspectors to deal with future pandemics.

* A real-time system has begun to monitor intensive care beds to give authorities information on the number of patients on ventilators and available beds.

SPORT

* Prime Minister Scott Morrison has been in discussions with his NZ counterpart about relaxing travel restrictions to allow the Warriors across the Tasman for the NRL’s planned May 28 restart.

* The FFA concedes there is little chance of soccer resuming before June.

* The AFL, NRL, Cricket Australia, Football Federation and Rugby Australia have all reported taking a financial hit from the virus.

ECONOMICS

* The Australian share market was flat for a second day with gains by mining and energy offset by losses on the rest of the market.

* RBA governor Philip Lowe expects GDP to fall by around 10 per cent in the first half of 2020, mostly in the June quarter.

GLOBAL CORONAVIRUS

* Cases: at least 2,639,122

* Deaths: at least 184,265

* Recovered: at least 722,290

*Source: State and federal government updates and Johns Hopkins website as at 1730 AEST