Latest snapshot of the coronavirus impact

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
The Ruby Princess cruise ship departs Port Kembla in Wollongong, New South Wales. Image by Dean Lewins/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Latest snapshot of the coronavirus impact

By AAP

April 24, 2020

2020-04-24 17:56:50

LATEST NEWS ABOUT COVID-19:

NUMBERS

* Australia has fewer than 1700 active cases – a total of 6,661 Australians have caught the virus, with more than 5,000 recovered. Just 12 cases were reported on Thursday. The average daily increase in infections has fallen to 0.2 per cent.

* Australian deaths: 76 (34 in NSW, 16 in Vic, four in Qld, seven in WA, eight in Tas, three in ACT, four in SA). 21 were passengers on the Ruby Princess. 

* A 79-year-old woman died at Newmarch House on Thursday following the death of a woman and two men in their 90s at the Sydney aged care facility. There are 44 more infections among residents and staff.

* 6.8 million pensioners, carers and other welfare recipients have benefited from $750 cash payments totalling $5.1 billion.

MEASURES

* Australia’s borders will not reopen for at least three to four months, according to the federal government.

* Some elective surgeries to resume including IVF, dental and eye procedures, children’s surgeries, joint replacements, endoscopy and colonoscopies.

* A federal government app to track people who have been in contact with an infected person will be available in the next couple of weeks with the Commonwealth promising it would have no access to the data collected.

* The federal government will relax the 40-hour per fortnight work limit for international students enrolled in medical courses in an attempt to boost the number of health and disability workers.

* NSW students will attend school one day a week starting from May 11, building to full-time by late July. SA schools return to normal on Monday and WA has urged Year 11 and 12 students to go back full-time when term two kicks off on April 29. Meanwhile, in Victoria, students will continue to be schooled at home.

* Banks have pledged to provide bridging finance for businesses needing to pay staff ahead of the JobKeeper payments rolling out in May

* 3.5 million extra doses of the flu vaccine will be made available.

* The Queensland government has committed $3.5 million in funding to Lifeline and a further $1 million to Legacy which helps families of those who have served with defence.

* About $339.5 billion – 17 per cent of the national economy – in combined efforts have been announced by Australian governments and the Reserve Bank so far.

* All Australians must continue practising social distancing and stay at home unless going out for essentials or exercise.

* Australians returning home from overseas must be quarantined for two weeks in hotels or other accommodation before being allowed home.

* Australians, excluding aid workers and compassionate cases, are banned from international travel.

* Still open: supermarkets, pharmacies, banks, public transport, some schools, hairdressers, petrol stations, postal and freight services, bottle shops, newsagents, retail shops. Restaurants restricted to takeaway/delivery in most states.

* Closed: gyms, indoor sports venues, pubs, cinemas, nightclubs, casinos, places of worship, theme parks, auction houses, food courts in shopping centres, beauty therapy, tanning, waxing, nail salons, spas and tattoo parlours, galleries, museums, libraries, youth centres, community halls, clubs, RSL clubs, swimming pools, arcades, indoor and outdoor play centres, social sports that involve large groups, outdoor and indoor markets, outdoor playgrounds, outdoor gyms, skate parks.

KEY QUOTE

* “We are seeing young people worried about where and when all this is going to end and 2020 is proving to be a very challenging year,” – Yourtown chief executive Tracy Adams. Kids Helpline has received one call about every minute in April, a 40 per cent increase on the same time last year.

OTHER DEVELOPMENTS

* The Ruby Princess is leaving Australian waters on its way to Manila, in the Philippines.

* Australia is pushing for the World Health Organisation to be granted the same powers as weapons inspectors to deal with future pandemics.

* A real-time system has begun to monitor intensive care beds to give authorities information on the number of patients on ventilators and available beds.

SPORT

* Prime Minister Scott Morrison has been in discussions with his NZ counterpart about relaxing travel restrictions to allow the Warriors across the Tasman for the NRL’s planned May 28 restart.

* The FFA concedes there is little chance of soccer resuming before June.

* The AFL, NRL, Cricket Australia, Football Federation and Rugby Australia have all reported taking a financial hit from the virus. 

ECONOMICS

* The Australian share market was flat for a second day with gains by mining and energy offset by losses on the rest of the market.

* RBA governor Philip Lowe expects GDP to fall by around 10 per cent in the first half of 2020, mostly in the June quarter.

GLOBAL CORONAVIRUS

* Cases: at least 2,639,122

* Deaths: at least 184,265

* Recovered: at least 722,290

*Source: State and federal government updates and Johns Hopkins website as at 1730 AEST

Dockers coach behind Victorian AFL hub

Fremantle coach Justin Longmuir thinks Victoria is better placed than any other state to host a hub if the AFL season resumes amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hope builds for cricket pay breakthrough

Cricket Australia chairman Earl Eddings and players' union counterpart Greg Dyer have discussed the need to work collaboratively amid fears of a pay stoush.

NRL broadcasters agree on May 28: V'landys

ARL Commission chairman Peter V'landys has reiterated the NRL competition intends to resume on May 28 and the length of the season will be determined next week.

Wallaby greats propose rugby review board

Former Wallabies captains have proposed the establishment of an Australian Rugby Review board to restore the code to its glory days.

Super Netballers to get reduced pay cut

Super Netballers will have their current 70 per cent pay cut capped to 50 per cent until May 31 as the sport handles the coronavirus-induced shutdown.

More virus outbreaks coming for Australia

The chief medical officer has described Australia as the safest place in the world, but there are warnings the country will see further coronavirus outbreaks.

Trump temporarily limits US immigration

An executive order temporarily suspending immigration into the United States during the coronavirus outbreak has been signed by President Donald Trump.