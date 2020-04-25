Discover Australian Associated Press

FIFO workers are screened for COVID-19 at a drive through testing facility in Perth. Image by Richard Wainwright/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Latest snapshot of the coronavirus impact

By AAP

April 25, 2020

2020-04-25 18:08:35

LATEST NEWS ABOUT COVID-19:

NUMBERS

* A total of 6,675 cases have been recorded in Australia, more than 5,100 have recovered.

* The average daily increase in infections has fallen to 0.2 per cent.

* An outbreak totalling 14 infections is being investigated at a private Melbourne psychiatric facility, Albert Road Clinic, with one person now in intensive care.

* Deaths in Australia: 79 (35 in NSW, 16 in Vic, four in Qld, eight in WA, nine in Tas, three in ACT, four in SA). Some 21 were passengers on the Ruby Princess and four on the Artania in WA. 

MEASURES

* Social distancing measures remain in force.

* Australia’s borders won’t reopen for at least three to four months, the federal government says.

* About $339.5 billion – or 17 per cent of the national GDP – of financial measures have been announced by Australian governments and the Reserve Bank so far.

* 6.8 million pensioners, carers and other welfare recipients have benefited from $750 cash payments totalling $5.1 billion.

* National cabinet will develop industry-specific health and safety guidance on COVID-19, accessible via a central hub provided by Safe Work Australia.

* NSW and Queensland are extending coronavirus testing to include people with mild respiratory symptoms.

* A federal government app tracking people who have been in contact with an infected person will be available soon.

* The federal government will relax the 40-hour per fortnight work limit for international medical students in an attempt to boost the number of health and disability workers.

* Some elective surgeries to resume including IVF, dental and eye procedures, children’s surgeries, joint replacements, endoscopy and colonoscopies.

* The SA government will provide commercial tenants rent relief worth about $4.5 million while a $50 million package will be used for emergency tax relief for landlords to help residential and small and medium businesses.

* WA has announced a $154.5 million package to support tenants, landlords and the construction industry.

* The Victorian parliament has passed legislation allowing it to borrow $24.5 billion.

* NSW students will attend school one day a week starting from May 11, building to full-time by late July. SA schools return to normal on Monday and WA has urged Year 11 and 12 students to go back full-time when term two kicks off on April 29. Meanwhile, in Victoria, students will continue to be schooled at home.

* Still open: supermarkets, pharmacies, banks, public transport, some schools, hairdressers, petrol stations, postal and freight services, bottle shops, newsagents, retail shops. Restaurants restricted to takeaway/delivery in most states.

* Closed: gyms, indoor sports venues, pubs, cinemas, nightclubs, casinos, places of worship, theme parks, auction houses, food courts in shopping centres, beauty therapy, tanning, waxing, nail salons, spas and tattoo parlours, galleries, museums, libraries, youth centres, community halls, clubs, RSL clubs, swimming pools, arcades, indoor and outdoor play centres, social sports that involve large groups, outdoor and indoor markets, outdoor playgrounds, outdoor gyms, skate parks.

KEY QUOTE

* “The four square metre rule and the 1.5m distancing between students during classroom activities is not appropriate and not required. I can’t be more clear than that.” – Prime Minister Scott Morrison continues to push for states to return schools to normal as soon as possible.

OTHER DEVELOPMENTS

* Mask wearing by the general population is not recommended.

* Prime Minister Scott Morrison says if aged care homes don’t voluntarily lift bans on visitors, the federal government will step in to make them.

* Australia is pushing for the World Health Organisation to be granted the same powers as weapons inspectors to deal with future pandemics.

SPORT

* A set of key health principles will be drafted for the restart of community, professional sport and recreational activities.

* Australian Rugby League chairman Peter V’landys said the NRL will resume on May 28 after broadcasters Nine and Foxtel agreed to the date.

* The AFL, NRL, Cricket Australia, Football Federation and Rugby Australia have all taken a financial hit from the virus. 

ECONOMICS

* The Australian share market has closed with modest gains for its first winning day this week.

* The federal government will pursue major construction projects and business regulations as part of key components in Australia’s economic recovery.

GLOBAL CORONAVIRUS

* Cases: at least 2,726,770

* Deaths: at least 191,086

* Recovered: at least 750,092

*Source: State and federal government updates and Johns Hopkins website as at 1730 AEST

