Latest snapshot of the coronavirus impact

NUMBERS

* More than 6720 cases have been recorded in Australia, but only around 1400 are active as four in every five people have recovered.

* Of the active cases, 113 are in hospital, with 43 in intensive care.

* More than 510,000 tests have been conducted across the country.

* The death toll is at 83 – NSW 36 (including two people who died in NSW but are residents of Queensland), Victoria 17, Tasmania 11, WA eight, Queensland four, SA four, ACT three).

* About 21 of the deaths were passengers on the Ruby Princess cruise ship and four were on the Artania in WA.

* Almost two million people have downloaded the federal government tracking app COVIDSafe within a day of its release on Sunday.

—

MEASURES

* Australia’s borders won’t reopen for at least three to four months, the federal government says.

* Social distancing measures remain in place but some states are beginning to relax restrictions.

* The national cabinet is seeking 20 or fewer cases per day to represent “the significant suppression” point before it will look at re-opening, says the chief medical officer.

* The federal government’s virus payments kick in from Monday along with the income support and coronavirus supplement. The first phase to boost cash flow for employers arrives Tuesday while increased transfer payments from reduced deeming rates follows on May 1. The initial JobKeeper payments will finally flow through to employers in the first week of May.

* From Monday in WA, up to 10 people will be able to gather for non-contact recreational activities and outdoor personal training while open homes and display villages will also be permitted.

* In Queensland, some stay-at-home restrictions will be eased next weekend, allowing people to travel 50km from their residence to visit parks, have picnics and jet ski. Shopping for non-essential items will also be permitted.

* The Northern Territory plans to reopen parks and reserves from this weekend and other changes to restrictions are expected later this week.

* Victoria has no plans to lift restrictions until May 11 while NSW and SA have no plans for any changes at the moment.

* Some elective surgeries to resume this week including IVF, dental and eye procedures, children’s surgeries, joint replacements, endoscopy and colonoscopies.

* More than six million pensioners, carers and other welfare recipients have benefited from $750 cash payments totalling $5.1 billion.

* NSW students will attend school one day a week starting from May 11, building to full-time by late July. Term two kicks off in WA on April 29 with all students to return in a month. Meanwhile, in Victoria, most students will keep being schooled at home.

* South Australian schools have re-opened for term two but parents are free to keep their children at home with all schools providing remote learning options.

* Still open: supermarkets, pharmacies, banks, public transport, some schools, hairdressers, petrol stations, postal and freight services, bottle shops, newsagents, retail shops. Restaurants restricted to takeaway/delivery in most states.

—

OTHER DEVELOPMENTS

* Tasmania will conduct an independent review into a deadly coronavirus outbreak in the state’s northwest. Meanwhile, a police investigation has found no evidence health workers held an illegal dinner party that contributed to the COVID-19 spead.

* Courts will priorities cases relating to parenting disputes and escalating violence linked to the COVID-19 crisis.

* The Ruby Princess has finally passed out of Australian waters, bound for the Philippines, after departing NSW late last week.

* Four international flights bearing Australians will arrive in Perth this week with passengers to immediately go into quarantine for two weeks.

* Waters at Bondi and Bronte will reopen in Sydney but the beaches themselves will remain shut.

—

SPORT

* The federal government will have the final say on when sporting leagues can resume their play when it outlines a national plan for the return of sport on Friday.

* A three-game State of Origin series will be held at the end of the year with hopes the NRL can reward health workers and attract a safe crowd.

—

ECONOMICS

* The Australian economy could take a $400 billion hit if restrictions adopted to fight the spread of COVID-19 continue for six months, modelling by the Business Council of Australia shows.

* The Australian sharemarket closed up slightly on Monday.

* The federal government will pursue major construction projects and consider loose business regulations as part of key components in Australia’s economic recovery.

—

GLOBAL CORONAVIRUS

* Cases: at least 2,995,244

* Deaths: at least 207,009

* Recovered: at least 881,537

*Data current as at 17.30pm April 27, taking in federal government and state/territory government updates.