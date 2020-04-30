Latest snapshot of the coronavirus impact

NUMBERS

* More than 6746 cases have been recorded in Australia but just around 1100 are active.

* For the second day in a row, only one new case is due to an unknown, community transmission.

* South Australia has gone a week without any new infections.

* The death toll is 90 – NSW 42, Victoria 18, Tasmania 11, WA eight, Queensland four, SA four, ACT three.

* Twenty-one of the deaths were passengers on the Ruby Princess cruise ship, four were on the Artania in WA and 12 were residents at the Newmarch House aged care home, in Sydney.

* More than 2.8 million people have registered with the federal government’s tracking app COVIDSafe in three days.

—

MEASURES

* National cabinet wants to see 20 or fewer cases a week before Australia starts easing more restrictions.

* Australia’s borders won’t reopen for at least three to four months, the federal government says.

* Initial JobKeeper payments – part of a $130 billion package – will be received by employers soon.

* The federal government is offering private schools early payment of more than $3.3 billion if they get students back into classrooms by June.

* In NSW from Friday, households will be allowed two adult visitors, and their children, to their home under an initial easing of self-isolation measures. Some beaches open for swimming and surfing only.

* In WA, up to 10 people are now able to gather for non-contact recreational activities and outdoor personal training while open homes and display villages will also be permitted.

* In Queensland, some stay-at-home restrictions will be eased this weekend, allowing people to travel 50km from their residence to visit parks, have picnics and jet ski. Shopping for non-essential items will also be permitted.

* The Northern Territory plans to reopen parks and reserves this weekend.

* Victoria has no plans to lift restrictions until May 11 at the earliest.

* SA also has no plans for any changes at present.

* Seasonal pickers migrating to Queensland will have to apply for permits and have approved accommodation and self-isolate for 14 days before they can start work.

* SA Health workers to be the first group to undergo targeted testing as the state expands its coronavirus testing regime.

* The Queensland government has signed off on a land rent package worth more than $33.8 million to help farmers, businesses, tourism operators and community and sports clubs.

* NSW students will attend school one day a week starting from May 11. Meanwhile, Queensland will review keeping children at home on May 15 and no change has been flagged in Victoria. Western Australia hopes hoping all students will return to classes by May 11 while 63 per cent of students have gone back in South Australia.

* Still open: supermarkets, pharmacies, banks, public transport, some schools, hairdressers, petrol stations, postal and freight services, bottle shops, newsagents, retail shops. Restaurants restricted to takeaway/delivery in most states.

—

OTHER DEVELOPMENTS

* Early tests of the University of Queensland’s COVID-19 vaccine have shown promising signs it can fight off the virus.

* The 2020 Royal Melbourne Show and the Logies have both been cancelled.

* The Morrison government continues to push for a global review into the origins of coronavirus despite China threatening to boycott Australian products.

* Queensland opposition spokesman for police Trevor Watts has resigned from the shadow cabinet after he was fined for breaching coronavirus restrictions.

* An investigation into the northwest Tasmania outbreak will be made public by the state government on Thursday.

* An extra 10 million testing kits have arrived, providing about a 20-fold increase in testing capability.

—

SPORT

* The federal government will have the final say on when sporting leagues can resume when it outlines a national plan for the return of sport on Friday.

* NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian says the NRL stars who broke “life and death” social-distancing laws have jeopardised the league’s return this month.

* The cost of players’ taking families into proposed AFL quarantine hubs is a stumbling block for the league as it attempts to reboot the 2020 season.

—

ECONOMICS

* The nation’s banks will be send debit cards to more than 500,000 Australians who currently only have access to EFTPOS and cash.

* Coles booked an unprecedented 13.8 per cent growth in March quarter supermarket sales on the same period last year, as virus-panicked shoppers stockpiled groceries.

* Treasury says the economic shock of coronavirus will cause unemployment to peak at 10 per cent and some businesses to go under.

* The Australian sharemarket has closed on an eight day high spearheaded by energy and bank stocks.

—

GLOBAL CORONAVIRUS

* Cases: at least 3,139,471

* Deaths: at least 217,813

* Recovered: at least 953,309

*Data current as at 1730 AEST April 29, taking in federal government and state/territory government updates.