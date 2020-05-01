Discover Australian Associated Press

Hospitality businesses in WA can't reopen until staff complete a COVID-19 hygiene course. Image by Richard Wainwright/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Latest snapshot of the coronavirus impact

By AAP

May 1, 2020

2020-05-01 18:20:00

NUMBERS

* More than 6753 cases have been recorded in Australia, with fewer than 1100 still active. 

* South Australia has gone more than a week without any new infections

* The death toll is 91 – NSW 42, Victoria 18, Tasmania 12, WA eight, Queensland four, SA four, ACT three. 

* Twenty-one of the deaths were passengers on the Ruby Princess cruise ship, four were on the Artania in WA and 12 were residents at the Newmarch House aged care home in Sydney.

* More than 566,000 tests have been conducted across the country.

* More than three million people have registered with the federal government’s tracking app COVIDSafe since Sunday.

MEASURES

* National cabinet wants to see 20 or fewer cases a week before Australia further eases restrictions.

* Australia’s borders won’t reopen for at least three months, the federal government says.

* Prime Minister Scott Morrison has indicated a mid-May national cabinet meeting will assess lifting some social and economic clamps.

* Initial JobKeeper payments – part of a $130 billion package – will be received by employers soon.

* Australian manufacturers will get $48.3 million in federal government funding to help modernise their operations and create 2600 new jobs.

* In NSW from Friday, households will be allowed two adult visitors, and their children, under an initial easing of self-isolation measures. Most beaches are open for exercise, swimming and surfing only.

* In WA, up to 10 people are able to gather for non-contact recreational activities and outdoor personal training, while open homes and display villages will also be permitted.

* In Queensland, some stay-at-home restrictions will be eased this weekend, allowing people to travel 50km from their residence to visit parks, have picnics and jet ski. Shopping for non-essential items will also be permitted. 

* The Northern Territory plans to reopen parks and reserves this weekend.

* Victoria has no plans to lift restrictions until May 11 at the earliest.

* South Australians with coronavirus isolating at home will receive daily support from two new dedicated teams of GPs and nurses via telephone. 

* Western Australian hospitality workers must complete a new COVID-19 hygiene training course before their workplaces reopen and they return to work.

* Seasonal pickers migrating to Queensland will have to apply for permits and have approved accommodation and self-isolate for 14 days before starting work.

* NSW students will attend school one day a week starting from May 11. Queensland will on May 15 review keeping children at home. No change has been flagged in Victoria. Western Australia hopes all students will return to classes by May 11 while 63 per cent of students have gone back in SA.

* Still open: supermarkets, pharmacies, banks, public transport, some schools, hairdressers, petrol stations, postal and freight services, bottle shops, newsagents, retail shops. Restaurants restricted to takeaway/delivery in most states.

OTHER DEVELOPMENTS

* A report into the northwest Tasmania coronavirus outbreak says the most likely cause was the Ruby Princess cruise ship.

* Victoria has recorded a new cluster at a nursing home.

* One million Australians are expected to apply for unemployment benefits due to job-losses stemming from the disease.

* A flight from India will bring more than 100 Australians back to WA on Friday.

SPORT

* The federal government will have the final say on when sporting leagues can resume when it outlines a national plan for the return of sport on Friday.

* Football Federation Australia boss James Johnson is unsure if all 11 existing A-League clubs will survive the coronavirus pandemic.

* The women’s PGA Championship in the US has been postponed to October while the International Golf Federation has extended the qualifying for the Olympics to June 2021 amid the pandemic.

ECONOMICS

* The nation’s banks will send debit cards to more than 500,000 Australians who currently only have access to EFTPOS and cash.

* Coles posted an unprecedented 13.8 per cent growth in March quarter supermarket sales compared to the same period last year while Woolworths has recorded a 10.3 per cent growth, as virus-panicked shoppers stockpiled groceries.

* Australia’s largest car dealership, AP Eagers, has laid off 1,200 staff due to the pandemic.

* Treasury says the economic shock of coronavirus will cause unemployment to peak at 10 per cent and some businesses to go under.

* The Australian sharemarket has recorded gains thanks to energy materials and IT stocks. The S&P/ASX200 benchmark index rose by 1.06 per cent to 5,450.6 while the All Ordinaries index was 1.16 per cent higher at 5,526.3.

GLOBAL CORONAVIRUS

* Cases: at least 3,221,653

* Deaths: at least 228,267

* Recovered: at least 1,005,408

*Data current as at 1730 AEST April 30, taking in federal government and state/territory government updates.

