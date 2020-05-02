Discover Australian Associated Press

Australia's Chief Medical Officer Brendan Murphy at Parliament House in Canberra on Friday. Image by Lukas Coch/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Latest snapshot of the coronavirus impact

By AAP

May 2, 2020

2020-05-02 17:48:08

NUMBERS

* 6767 cases have been recorded in Australia after 14 fresh cases overnight.

* Of 1022 are still active cases,  83 people are in hospital with 28 in intensive care.

* South Australia has had no new cases for nine days, Queensland for five.

* The death toll is 93 – NSW 43, Victoria 18, Tasmania 13, WA eight, Queensland four, SA four, ACT three. 

* Twenty-one of the deaths were among passengers of the Ruby Princess cruise ship, four were on the Artania in WA and 13 were residents at the Newmarch House aged care home in Sydney.

* More than 3.5 million people have registered with the federal government’s tracking app COVIDSafe since Sunday.

MEASURES

* National cabinet will decide on relaxing some social and economic clamps next Friday, a week earlier than expected.

* Australia’s borders won’t reopen for at least three months, the federal government says.

* More than 340,000 businesses have received a cashflow boost worth over $6 billion

* Aged care providers will get $205 million to help keep homes open to visitors through extra screening staff and protective equipment.

* More than 1.5 million people are on JobSeeker, with 900,000 claims processed in the past six weeks

* In NSW from midnight Friday, households will be allowed two adult visitors, and their children, under an initial easing of self-isolation measures. Most beaches are open for exercise, swimming and surfing only.

* In WA, up to 10 people are able to gather for non-contact recreational activities and outdoor personal training, while open homes and display villages will also be permitted.

* In Queensland, some stay-at-home restrictions will be eased on Saturday, allowing people to travel 50km from their residence to visit parks, have picnics and jet ski. Shopping for non-essential items will also be permitted. 

* The Northern Territory is implementing a three-stage easing of restrictions starting with reopening parks and allowing people to golf, fish and swim with others from May 1 before restaurants and bars reopen with a two-hour limit on May 15. Bans on entertainment venues will be lifted in the third stage.

* Tasmania will on Monday ease restrictions in the state’s northwest which forced retailers and schools to stay closed.

* Victoria has no plans to lift restrictions until May 11 at the earliest.

* Victoria will launch a website showcasing live music and comedy performances on Sunday with creators given access to $2.35 million in grants.

* NSW students will attend school one day a week starting from May 11. Queensland will on May 15 review keeping children at home. No change has been flagged in Victoria. Western Australia hopes all students will return to classes by May 11 while 63 per cent of students have gone back in SA.

* Still open: supermarkets, pharmacies, banks, public transport, some schools, hairdressers, petrol stations, postal and freight services, bottle shops, newsagents, retail shops. Restaurants restricted to takeaway and delivery in most states.

QUOTE OF THE DAY

“Now if that isn’t an incentive for Australians to download COVIDSafe on a Friday, I don’t know what is.” – Prime Minister Scott Morrison said getting back to the pub would be reliant on people signing up for the app.

OTHER DEVELOPMENTS

* Five Australian hospitals will receive the experimental drug remdesivir from US pharmaceutical company Gilead.

* Five defence force officers have been flown home after contracting the virus in the Middle East.

* 23 aged care facilities have had an outbreak, 15 have cleared it

* Despite ruffling relations with China, Australia is pushing ahead with support for an investigation into the coronavirus.

SPORT

* State governments will make the final call on allowing the AFL and NRL to restart after getting advice from Australia’s expert medical panel, with more decisions about lifting restrictions due next week.

* National principles have been agreed for sport and recreation.

ECONOMICS

* Deloitte is confident of attracting a buyer for Virgin Australia with at least 20 parties expressing interest in buying the airline.

* Net overseas migration is expected to fall by 30 per cent this financial year – compared to 2018/19 – with an 85 per cent drop in 2021/22..

* The economic shock of coronavirus will cause unemployment to reach at least 10 per cent. 

* The Australian share market has suffered its worst day in five weeks on Friday with losses deep across the board. The S&P/ASX200 benchmark index closed down by 5.01 per cent while the All Ordinaries index closed 4.87 per cent lower.

GLOBAL CORONAVIRUS

* Cases: at least 3,308,874

* Deaths: at least 234,133

* Recovered: at least 1,042,993

*Data current as at 1730 AEST May 1, taking in federal government and state/territory government updates.

