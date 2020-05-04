Latest snapshot of the coronavirus impact

CORONAVIRUS NUMBERS

* The death toll is 95 – NSW 42, Victoria 18, Tasmania 13, WA nine, Queensland six, SA four, ACT three.

* 6801 cases have been recorded in Australia after 18 fresh cases in the previous 24 hours.

* More than 630,000 people have been tested in Australia, out of a population of 25.7 million.

* More than 4.25 million of the estimated 16 million adults with a smart phone have registered with the federal government’s tracking app COVIDSafe since last Sunday.

—

MEASURES

* National cabinet will decide on relaxing some social and economic clamps this Friday, a week earlier than expected.

* Australia’s borders won’t reopen for at least three months, the federal government says.

* In NSW from midnight Friday, households are allowed two adult visitors, and their children, under an initial easing of self-isolation measures. Most beaches are open for exercise, swimming and surfing only.

* In WA, up to 10 people are able to gather for non-contact recreational activities and outdoor personal training, while open homes and display villages will also be permitted.

* In Queensland, some stay-at-home restrictions will be eased on Saturday, allowing people to travel 50km from their residence to visit parks, have picnics and jet ski. Shopping for non-essential items will also be permitted.

* The Northern Territory is implementing a three-stage easing of restrictions starting with reopening parks and allowing people to golf, fish and swim with others from May 1 before restaurants and bars reopen with a two-hour limit on May 15. Bans on entertainment venues will be lifted in the third stage.

* Tasmania will on Monday ease restrictions in the state’s northwest which forced retailers and schools to stay closed.

* Victoria has no plans to lift restrictions until May 11 at the earliest.

* NSW students will attend school one day a week starting from May 11. Queensland will on May 15 review keeping children at home. No change has been flagged in Victoria. Western Australia hopes all students will return to classes by May 11 while 63 per cent of students have gone back in SA.

* The NSW government is pushing to abolish stamp duty and payroll tax in a bid to revive the state’s economy following the coronavirus crisis.

* More than 340,000 businesses have received a cashflow boost worth over $6 billion.

* Aged care providers will get $205 million to help keep homes open to visitors through extra screening staff and protective equipment.

* More than 1.5 million people are on JobSeeker, with 900,000 claims processed in the past six weeks

* Still open: supermarkets, pharmacies, banks, public transport, some schools, hairdressers, petrol stations, postal and freight services, bottle shops, newsagents, retail shops. Restaurants restricted to takeaway and delivery in most states.

—

QUOTE OF THE DAY

“I don’t think saliva to shine cricket balls is a very good thing at all,” Chief Medical Officer Brendan Murphy on the need to make permanent changes to hygiene.

—

OTHER DEVELOPMENTS

* Federal Education Minister Dan Tehan withdrew comments attacking Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews over his handling of the return to classrooms.

* The New Zealand Warriors NRL team have been given the all clear to come to Australia to compete after isolating for 14 days during which they will be able to train. They’ll be based in Tamworth.

—

ECONOMICS

* The Australian share market has suffered its worst day in five weeks on Friday with losses deep across the board. The S&P/ASX200 benchmark index closed down by 5.01 per cent while the All Ordinaries index closed 4.87 per cent lower.

* Figures on job advertisements, building approvals and inflation are set to be released on Monday and weekly payroll data is coming on Tuesday.

* The latest retail trade figures will also be released on Wednesday, with international trade figures on Wednesday.

—

GLOBAL CORONAVIRUS

* Cases: at least 3,428,422

* Deaths: at least 243,831

* Recovered: at least 1,093,189

*Data current as at 1530 AEST May 3, taking in federal government and state/territory government updates.