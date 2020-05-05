Discover Australian Associated Press

Illustration of the novel coronavirus, which causes COVID-19. Image by EPA PHOTO

Health

Latest snapshot of the coronavirus impact

By AAP

May 5, 2020

2020-05-05 17:46:16

CORONAVIRUS NUMBERS

* The national death toll is 96 – NSW 45, Victoria 18, Tasmania 13, WA nine, Queensland six, SA four, ACT three. 

* 6825 cases have been recorded in Australia but only around 900 remain active, with 28 in intensive care.

* More than 650,000 people have been tested in Australia, out of a population of 25.7 million.

* More than 4.5 million of an estimated 16 million adults with a smartphone have registered for the federal government’s coronavirus tracing app, COVIDSafe, since April 26.

MEASURES

* National cabinet will on Friday decide whether to relax some anti-coronavirus measures across the country.

* Reopening of Australia’s international borders is still a long way off, Acting Immigration Minister Alan Tudge has said.

* In NSW, households are now allowed two adult visitors and their children. Most beaches are open for exercise, swimming and surfing only. Property inspection restrictions will be lifted from next weekend.

* In WA, up to 10 people can gather for non-contact recreational activities while open homes and display villages are also permitted.

* In Queensland, people can now travel 50km from their residence to visit parks, have picnics and jet ski. Shopping for non-essential items is also permitted.

* The Northern Territory has relaxed restrictions on parks, golf, fishing and swimming. Restaurants and bars are to reopen with a two-hour limit on May 15 followed later by bans on entertainment venues.

* South Australia has reopened playgrounds and skate parks after 12 days of no new cases.

* Tasmania will ease restrictions on aged care home visits next week and will announce its road map towards releasing other social clamps on Friday. 

* Victoria has no plans to lift restrictions until May 11 at the earliest.

* Queensland kindergarten, prep, grade 1 and year 11 and 12 students will return to classrooms full time from May 11 with schools expected to be fully operational by May 25.

* NSW students will attend school one day a week starting from May 11.

* Western Australia hopes all students will return to classes by May 11.

* Victorian licensed venues, including pubs, with a turnover of less than $50 million and cannot get rent relief will have access to a $40 million relief fund.

* The NSW government is pushing to scrap stamp duty and payroll tax in a bid to revive the state’s economy.

* Still open: supermarkets, pharmacies, banks, public transport, some schools, hairdressers, petrol stations, postal and freight services, bottle shops, newsagents, retail shops. Restaurants restricted to takeaway and delivery in most states.

OTHER DEVELOPMENTS

* NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern will participate in the national cabinet meeting on Tuesday after Scott Morrison invited her.

* Of 22 new coronavirus cases recorded in Victoria on Monday, 19 have been linked to meat processor Cedar Meats in Melbourne’s west.

* A seven-year-old Sydney schoolboy was NSW’s sole case reported on Monday.

* An elderly man has become the 15th person to die at a western Sydney aged care home, Newmarch House, since April 11.

* Flight Centre is generating some sales with total transactions in April about five to 10 per cent of normal levels.

SPORT

* NRL clubs will resume group training on Wednesday after being taught strict new biosecurity guidelines on Tuesday.

* The New Zealand Warriors NRL team has been given the all-clear to come to Australia to compete after isolating for 14 days during which they will be able to train. They’ll be based in Tamworth.

* A-League soccer clubs are preparing for competition to re-start in August, despite no official word from Football Federation Australia.

* If COVID-19 cases continue to decline, the AFL season could resume end of June and without quarantine hubs, federal sports minister Richard Colbeck said.

ECONOMICS

* Economists expect the Reserve Bank to leave the cash rate at a record low 0.25 per cent.

* Job advertisements suffered their largest ever fall in April – at 53 per cent – as strict social distancing rules and business closures all but crushed demand for workers.

* Building approvals also tumbled in March, down 4.0 per cent.

* Westpac has joined rival ANZ in deferring payment of an interim dividend to shareholders after posting a first-half profit slide following hefty impairment charges related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

* Perth Airport is expecting a $100 million drop in revenue this financial year after the pandemic caused a loss of more than one million passengers and forced all retailers to close.

GLOBAL CORONAVIRUS

* Cases: at least 3,567,001

* Deaths: at least 248,312

* Recovered: at least 1,157,009

*Data current as at 1730 AEST May 4, taking in federal government and state/territory government updates.

rugby league

Nine casts doubt over future with NRL

It's not a given that the NRL is part of Channel Nine's future, according to the network's chief executive, Hugh Marks.

rugby league

Players strike new pay deal with NRL

The NRL and its players have officially signed off on a new pay deal ahead of the teams' return to training on Wednesday.

rugby league

Australian rules football

WA's AFL teams face temporary relocation

Western Australia's two AFL teams could be at a competitive disadvantage if they are temporarily relocated to Victoria when the season resumes.

rugby league

Bulldogs NRL player set to be relocated

Canterbury's Marcelo Montoya will reportedly be forced to find new accommodation because the NRL winger's mother works in aged care.

election

Constance in federal run as Barilaro barks

NSW Transport Minister Andrew Constance has confirmed he hopes to stand in Eden-Monaro as John Barilaro takes a bite out of Nationals leader Michael McCormack.

rugby league

Nine casts doubt over future with NRL

It's not a given that the NRL is part of Channel Nine's future, according to the network's chief executive, Hugh Marks.

virus diseases

The world tiptoes out of COVID-19 lockdown

Global coronavirus deaths have reached 250,000 but restrictions in many countries are gradually easing in a bid to stimulate economic growth.