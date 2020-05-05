Latest snapshot of the coronavirus impact

CORONAVIRUS NUMBERS

* The national death toll is 96 – NSW 45, Victoria 18, Tasmania 13, WA nine, Queensland six, SA four, ACT three.

* 6825 cases have been recorded in Australia but only around 900 remain active, with 28 in intensive care.

* More than 650,000 people have been tested in Australia, out of a population of 25.7 million.

* More than 4.5 million of an estimated 16 million adults with a smartphone have registered for the federal government’s coronavirus tracing app, COVIDSafe, since April 26.

—

MEASURES

* National cabinet will on Friday decide whether to relax some anti-coronavirus measures across the country.

* Reopening of Australia’s international borders is still a long way off, Acting Immigration Minister Alan Tudge has said.

* In NSW, households are now allowed two adult visitors and their children. Most beaches are open for exercise, swimming and surfing only. Property inspection restrictions will be lifted from next weekend.

* In WA, up to 10 people can gather for non-contact recreational activities while open homes and display villages are also permitted.

* In Queensland, people can now travel 50km from their residence to visit parks, have picnics and jet ski. Shopping for non-essential items is also permitted.

* The Northern Territory has relaxed restrictions on parks, golf, fishing and swimming. Restaurants and bars are to reopen with a two-hour limit on May 15 followed later by bans on entertainment venues.

* South Australia has reopened playgrounds and skate parks after 12 days of no new cases.

* Tasmania will ease restrictions on aged care home visits next week and will announce its road map towards releasing other social clamps on Friday.

* Victoria has no plans to lift restrictions until May 11 at the earliest.

* Queensland kindergarten, prep, grade 1 and year 11 and 12 students will return to classrooms full time from May 11 with schools expected to be fully operational by May 25.

* NSW students will attend school one day a week starting from May 11.

* Western Australia hopes all students will return to classes by May 11.

* Victorian licensed venues, including pubs, with a turnover of less than $50 million and cannot get rent relief will have access to a $40 million relief fund.

* The NSW government is pushing to scrap stamp duty and payroll tax in a bid to revive the state’s economy.

* Still open: supermarkets, pharmacies, banks, public transport, some schools, hairdressers, petrol stations, postal and freight services, bottle shops, newsagents, retail shops. Restaurants restricted to takeaway and delivery in most states.

—

OTHER DEVELOPMENTS

* NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern will participate in the national cabinet meeting on Tuesday after Scott Morrison invited her.

* Of 22 new coronavirus cases recorded in Victoria on Monday, 19 have been linked to meat processor Cedar Meats in Melbourne’s west.

* A seven-year-old Sydney schoolboy was NSW’s sole case reported on Monday.

* An elderly man has become the 15th person to die at a western Sydney aged care home, Newmarch House, since April 11.

* Flight Centre is generating some sales with total transactions in April about five to 10 per cent of normal levels.

—

SPORT

* NRL clubs will resume group training on Wednesday after being taught strict new biosecurity guidelines on Tuesday.

* The New Zealand Warriors NRL team has been given the all-clear to come to Australia to compete after isolating for 14 days during which they will be able to train. They’ll be based in Tamworth.

* A-League soccer clubs are preparing for competition to re-start in August, despite no official word from Football Federation Australia.

* If COVID-19 cases continue to decline, the AFL season could resume end of June and without quarantine hubs, federal sports minister Richard Colbeck said.

—

ECONOMICS

* Economists expect the Reserve Bank to leave the cash rate at a record low 0.25 per cent.

* Job advertisements suffered their largest ever fall in April – at 53 per cent – as strict social distancing rules and business closures all but crushed demand for workers.

* Building approvals also tumbled in March, down 4.0 per cent.

* Westpac has joined rival ANZ in deferring payment of an interim dividend to shareholders after posting a first-half profit slide following hefty impairment charges related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

* Perth Airport is expecting a $100 million drop in revenue this financial year after the pandemic caused a loss of more than one million passengers and forced all retailers to close.

—

GLOBAL CORONAVIRUS

* Cases: at least 3,567,001

* Deaths: at least 248,312

* Recovered: at least 1,157,009

*Data current as at 1730 AEST May 4, taking in federal government and state/territory government updates.