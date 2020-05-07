Latest snapshot of the coronavirus impact

CORONAVIRUS NUMBERS

* The national death toll is 97 – NSW 46, Victoria 18, Tasmania 13, WA 9, Queensland 6 (includes 2 Qld residents who died in NSW and are included in both the Qld and NSW counts), SA 4, ACT 3.

* A cluster of 49 infections at a meatworks facility in Melbourne’s west has spread to Doutta Galla Aged Care home in Footscray, where a health worker is among Victoria’s 17 new coronavirus cases.

* 6875 cases have been recorded in Australia with fewer than 900 active cases. However, there were 26 new cases on Wednesday, the highest daily spike in two weeks.

* 688,000 people have been tested in Australia, out of a population of 25.7 million.

* More than 5.1 million of an estimated 16 million people have registered for the federal government’s coronavirus tracing app, COVIDSafe, since April 26.

—

MEASURES

* National cabinet will on Friday decide whether to relax some coronavirus measures across the country.

* It has set a July target to “reignite” business and industry.

* Reopening of Australia’s international borders is still a long way off.

* Businesses that ban people from entry unless they have downloaded the government’s coronavirus contact tracing app may face up to five years in jail and a $63,000 fine under proposed new federal laws.

* In NSW, households are now allowed two adult visitors and their children. Most beaches are open for exercise, swimming and surfing only. Property inspection restrictions will be lifted from next weekend.

* In WA, up to 10 people can gather for non-contact recreational activities while open homes and display villages are also permitted.

* In Queensland, people can now travel 50km from their residence to visit parks, have picnics and jet ski. Shopping for non-essential items is also permitted while cafes and restaurants will open in June at the earliest.

* The Northern Territory has relaxed restrictions on parks, golf, fishing and swimming. Restaurants and bars are to reopen with a two-hour limit on May 15 followed later by bans on entertainment venues.

* Restrictions on funeral attendance and travel to regional areas will be the first major health measures to be lifted in South Australia, which has already reopened playgrounds and skate parks.

* Tasmania will ease limits on aged care home visits next week and announce its road map towards releasing other social clamps on Friday.

* Victoria has no plans to lift clamps until May 11 at the earliest.

* Queensland kindergarten, prep, grade 1 and year 11 and 12 students will return to classrooms full time from May 11 with schools expected to be fully operational by May 25.

* NSW students will start attending school in stages starting from May 11.

* Western Australia hopes all students will return to classes by May 11.

* Still open: supermarkets, pharmacies, banks, public transport, some schools, hairdressers, petrol stations, postal and freight services, bottle shops, newsagents, retail shops. Restaurants restricted to takeaway and delivery in most states.

—

OTHER DEVELOPMENTS

* Department store Myer will open five of its Queensland stores in a trial it hopes could lead to doors opening in other states.

* Australians who have recovered from coronavirus can donate their plasma to help create a new treatment for others.

* More than 30 tonnes of fresh seafood, meat and other produce is making its way to Asia on the first direct freight service from Adelaide since flights were grounded.

* Supermarkets must increase payments to suffering dairy farmers, the federal government says.

* Scott Morrison believes he has the UK’s support for a global inquiry into the origin of COVID-19.

—

SPORT

* RLPA player director Dale Copley has backed Gold Coast teammate Bryce Cartwright in his stance against the prime minister’s call for NRL players to cop bans if they refuse the flu shot.

* WA’s Premier Mark McGowan says his state won’t ease border restrictions and has urged the AFL to push ahead with hubs to resume its season.

* Tennis’ governing bodies have set up a $9.3 million fund to help players affected by the sport’s shutdown.

—

ECONOMICS

* $4 billion a week is being shed from the economy under current restrictions.

* Treasury has estimated the economy will take a $50 billion hit in the June quarter.

* About one million people have lost their jobs during the pandemic, with Victoria the worst-hit state, while wages have dropped 8.2 per cent.

* The Australian sharemarket has finished slightly lower with the S&P/ASX200 and the All Ordinaries indices both recording declines.

—

GLOBAL CORONAVIRUS

* Cases: at least 3,728,879

* Deaths: at least 258,372

* Recovered: at least 1,245,151

*Data current as at 1130 AEST May 6, taking in federal government and state/territory government updates.