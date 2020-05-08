Latest snapshot of the coronavirus impact

CORONAVIRUS NUMBERS

* Australia has fewer than 900 active cases after a total of 6897 has been recorded so far.

* The national death toll is 97 – NSW 46, Victoria 18, Tasmania 13, WA 9, Queensland 6 (includes 2 Qld residents who died in NSW and are included in both the Qld and NSW counts), SA 4, ACT 3.

* Another 13 cases have been recorded at a Victorian abattoir, bringing the cluster’s total to 62.

* 722,000 people have been tested in Australia, out of a population of 25.7 million.

* More than 5.1 million of an estimated 16 million people have registered for the federal government’s coronavirus tracing app, COVIDSafe, since April 26.

—

MEASURES

* National cabinet will on Friday decide whether to relax some coronavirus measures across the country but it’s state and territory leaders who hold the power to reopen society.

* A July target has been set to “reignite” business and industry.

* Reopening of Australia’s international borders is still a long way off.

* Businesses that ban people from entry unless they have downloaded the coronavirus contact tracing app may face up to five years jail and a $63,000 fine under proposed new federal laws.

* Victoria’s multicultural communities will get an extra $11.3 million for food, translation, and digital support to help them through the pandemic.

* In NSW, households are now allowed two adult visitors and their children. Most beaches are open for exercise, swimming and surfing only. Property inspection restrictions will be lifted this weekend.

* In WA, up to 10 people can gather for non-contact recreational activities while open homes and display villages are also permitted.

* In Queensland, people can now travel 50km from their residence to visit parks, have picnics and jet ski. Shopping for non-essential items is also permitted while up to five members of a single household will be allowed to visit other homes from May 10.

* The Northern Territory has relaxed restrictions on parks, golf, fishing and swimming. Restaurants and bars are to reopen with a two-hour limit on May 15 followed later by bans on entertainment venues.

* In South Australia, restrictions on funeral attendance and travel to regional areas are likely to be lifted soon. Playgrounds and skate parks have already reopened.

* Tasmania will ease limits on aged care home visits next week and announce its road map to fewer restrictions on Friday.

* Victoria has no plans to lift restrictions until May 11 at the earliest.

* Queensland kindergarten, prep, grade 1 and year 11 and 12 students will return to classrooms full time from May 11 with schools expected to be fully operational by May 25.

* NSW students will start attending school in stages from May 11.

* Western Australia hopes all students will return to classes by May 11.

* ACT students will have a staged return to classrooms over the next four weeks with certain year levels starting earlier than others.

* Still open: supermarkets, pharmacies, banks, public transport, some schools, hairdressers, petrol stations, postal and freight services, bottle shops, newsagents, retail shops. Restaurants restricted to takeaway and delivery in most states.

—

OTHER DEVELOPMENTS

* The Anglicare-run Newmarch House, where 16 residents have died, has appointed an external advisor after the Aged Care Quality and Safety Commission threatened to revoke the operator’s license.

* Two out of five Australians believe they will be infected with COVID-19 over the next six months, a new study has found.

* The cruise ship Ruby Princess has sailed into Philippine waters two weeks after leaving Australia.

—

SPORT

* Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton has heaped more pressure on the NRL to adopt a “no jab, no play” policy but the ARL Commission is set to revise its vaccination waiver following player complaints.

* West Coast are preparing to relocate to Victoria for the AFL season restart because of WA’s border restrictions, with the state government saying it has “no confidence” the AFL could prevent virus infections within the side from spreading.

—

ECONOMICS

* Households will miss out on $102 billion of income through lost jobs and lower hours because of the pandemic, a study shows.

* $4 billion a week is being shed from the economy under current restrictions.

* Caltex Australia reports retail fuel volumes slumped 16 per cent between January and April 2020, compared with the previous year.

* Australia’s trade surplus in March hit a record $10.6 billion, with exports jumping as China reopened.

* The S&P/ASX200 and All Ordinaries indices have slid by more than 0.4 per cent to close down on Thursday.

—

GLOBAL CORONAVIRUS

* Cases: at least 3,821,386

* Deaths: at least 265,112

* Recovered: at least 1,303,468

*Data current as at 1730 AEST May 7, taking in federal government and state/territory government updates.