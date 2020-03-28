Discover Australian Associated Press

The latest snapshot of COVID-19 cases, measures and impacts. Image by AP PHOTO

Health

Latest snapshot of the coronavirus impact

By AAP

March 28, 2020

2020-03-28 18:13:25

LATEST NEWS ABOUT COVID-19:

NUMBERS

* Confirmed cases in Australia: 3,166, up from 1709 on Monday

* NSW is the worst hit with 1405, after 186 new cases were confirmed.

* Victoria added 54 cases overnight to 574

* Australian deaths: 13 (seven in NSW, three in Vic, two in WA, one in Qld)

* 85 per cent of cases acquired overseas or by contact with case from overseas

MEASURES

* Australians returning home from overseas will be quarantined for two weeks in hotels before being allowed home 

* Borders closed in Queensland, Tasmania, SA, NT and WA. Freight and essential travel excepted

* Non-essential travel should cease

* Australians, excluding aid workers and compassionate travel cases, are banned from international travel

* A limited number of international rescue flights for stranded Australians

* Still open: supermarkets, pharmacies, banks, public transport, some schools, hairdressers no longer limited to 30 minutes, petrol stations, postal and freight services, bottle shops, newsagents, retail shops, restaurants restricted to take-away/delivery in most states

* Closed: schools in Victoria and ACT, gyms, indoor sports venues, pubs, cinemas, nightclubs, casinos, places of worship, theme parks, auction houses, food courts in shopping centres, beauty therapy, tanning, waxing, nail salons, spas and tattoo parlours, galleries, museums, libraries, youth centres, community halls, clubs, RSL clubs, swimming pools, amusement parks, arcades, indoor and outdoor play centres, social sports that involve large groups, outdoor and indoor markets

* School holidays in Queensland, SA and WA also brought forward with only children of parents who have essential jobs allowed to stay

* Funerals are limited to no more than 10 people, but states can provide exemptions; weddings restricted to the couple, celebrant and two witnesses

* All elective surgery other than the most urgent to be put on hold

* Testing extended to include anyone with a fever or acute respiratory infection who works in health care or aged care, lives in areas with an elevated risk of community transmission, or where there are two or more plausibly linked cases

* All patients will be able to access Medicare-funded online consultations from next week

* Tasmania has banned gatherings of more than 10 people

* 800 Australian passengers from the Vasco da Gama cruise ship will be quarantined either on WA’s Rottnest Island or in a hotel for two weeks

KEY QUOTE

* I would caution against the way people talk about this word ‘lockdown’ …I don’t want to give people – none of the premiers do – that this is going to be someplace we might get to, where people can’t go out and get essential supplies” – Prime Minister Scott Morrison.

SPORT

* Wimbledon organisers will consider cancelling the tennis tournament in an emergency meeting next week

* This year’s Tokyo Olympic Games postponed until 2021

* The AFL, NRL, A-league soccer, Super Rugby and netball competitions postponed

ECONOMICS

* Finance: The market finished just 0.5 per cent higher for the week after the ASX200 went down 5.3 per cent to close at 4,824.4 on Friday while the All Ordinaries index tumbled 5.08 per cent, to 4,874.2. 

* Federal Parliament has passed two packages worth $17.6 billion and $66 billion in response to the outbreak of the virus

* South Australia announces a new $650 million support package for key industries and local businesses to help save jobs

* Tasmania will double its state government stimulus package to $1 billion to support local businesses.

* NSW has launched a second round of economic stimulus measures worth $750 million 

GLOBAL CORONAVIRUS

* Cases: more than 532,909

* Deaths: more than 24,093

* Recovered: at least 124,378

*Source: Australian Department of Health website at 1800 March 27, plus NSW government at 1730 and worldometer website at 0615 GMT

