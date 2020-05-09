Latest snapshot of the coronavirus impact

CORONAVIRUS NUMBERS

* Australia has just over 800 active cases after recording a total of 6900 cases to date.

* The national death toll is 97 – NSW 46, Victoria 18, Tasmania 13, WA 9, Queensland 6 (includes 2 Qld residents who died in NSW and are included in both the Qld and NSW counts), SA 4, ACT 3.

* 722,000 people have been tested in Australia, out of a population of 25.7 million.

* More than 5.1 million of an estimated 16 million people have registered for the federal government’s coronavirus tracing app, COVIDSafe, since April 26.

—

MEASURES

* The federal government has announced a three-phase easing of coronavirus restrictions over coming months with states and territories to determine the timing.

* The initial phase will include the reopening of cafes, restaurants and shops, plus allowing outdoor gatherings of up to 10 people. Five people will be allowed to visit other homes. Up to 10 guests will be allowed at weddings, while funerals can have 20 mourners indoors and 30 outdoors. Real estate home inspections and auctions can resume with a 10-person limit, while children will return to schools and child care.

* In South Australia, restrictions on funeral attendance and travel to regional areas are likely to be lifted soon. Playgrounds and skate parks have already reopened.

* The ACT is allowing outdoor gatherings of up to 10 people from Saturday but dining at restaurants and cafes will not restart immediately.

* The Northern Territory has relaxed restrictions on parks, golf, fishing and swimming. Restaurants and bars are to reopen with a two-hour limit on May 15 followed later by bans on entertainment venues.

* In WA, up to 10 people can gather for non-contact recreational activities while open homes and display villages are also permitted. Travel restrictions within the state will be considered this weekend.

* The Victorian government will further consider restrictions next week.

* In NSW, households are allowed two adult visitors and their children. Most beaches are open for exercise, swimming and surfing only. Property inspection restrictions will be lifted this weekend. Timelines for further easing of restrictions will be set next week.

* In Queensland, people can travel 50km from their residence to visit parks, have picnics and jet ski. Shopping for non-essential items is also permitted while up to five members of a single household will be allowed to visit other homes from Sunday. Up to 10 people will be able to congregate in parks, at pools and on playgrounds from Saturday, May 16.

* Tasmanians will see the start of a slow easing of restrictions from Monday.

* Reopening Australia’s international borders is still a long way off.

* Businesses that ban people from entry unless they have downloaded the coronavirus contact tracing app may face up to five years jail and a $63,000 fine under proposed new federal laws.

—

SCHOOLS AND SERVICES

* Queensland kindergarten, prep, grade 1 and year 11 and 12 students will return to classrooms full time from May 11 with schools expected to be fully operational by May 25.

* NSW students will start attending school in stages from May 11.

* Western Australia hopes all students will return to classes by May 11.

* ACT students will have a staged return to classrooms over the next four weeks with certain year levels starting earlier than others.

* Still open: supermarkets, pharmacies, banks, public transport, some schools, hairdressers, petrol stations, postal and freight services, bottle shops, newsagents, retail shops. Restaurants restricted to takeaway and delivery in most states.

—

QUOTES

* “You can stay under the doona forever and you’ll never face any danger. But we’ve got to get out from under the doona at some time.” – Prime Minister Scott Morrison on the need to ease restrictions.

* “This is a pandemic, not a popularity contest.” – Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews saying he won’t be rushed.

—

OTHER DEVELOPMENTS

* Two out of five Australians believe they will be infected with COVID-19 over the next six months, a new study has found.

* Two Qantas flights carrying hundreds of Australians from India have touched down in Sydney and Melbourne.

* A plane load of Aussies from New Delhi is expected to reach Sydney on Sunday and the federal government will spend an additional $50 million to ensure repatriation flights continue from London and Los Angeles.

—

SPORT

* Three Gold Coast Titans players have been stood down by the NRL for refusing to get a flu shot, with the league acting on the advice of Queensland health officials.

* The AFL won’t force players to have a flu vaccination ahead of the season resumption and will leave the decision up to player and club doctors.

* Rugby Australia is eyeing a July 3 domestic reboot.

—

ECONOMICS

* RBA modelling predicts unemployment will peak at 10 per cent in June and return to 6.5 per cent by mid-2022.

* Australia’s economic response to the coronavirus has nearly doubled the national deficit and increased the country’s debt, according to the Parliamentary Budget Office.

* The tax office is pausing applications for early access to superannuation after it detected instances of identity fraud.

—

GLOBAL CORONAVIRUS

* Cases: at least 3,918,000

* Deaths: at least 270,740

* Recovered: at least 1,344,278

*Data current as at 1730 AEST May 8, taking in federal government and state/territory government updates.